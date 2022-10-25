Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Community mourning unexpected death of Colleton County High School senior, band captain
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — School community members are mourning the unexpected death of a Colleton County High School senior this weekend. Colleton County High School Band of Blue leaders announced the death of Delaine Ford on Facebook Sunday. "We ask that you keep the family, friends and faculty...
abcnews4.com
Charleston officials come together to recognize National First Responders Day
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, and Charleston Fire Chief Dan Curia will recognize National First Responders Day at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Washington Square Park. On National First Responders Day, communities across the country express gratitude for...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Community Resource Center Announces "Do More Christmas Toy Drive"
Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — From November 1 through December 17 the Community Resource Center and Dorchester County Government will host its first "Do More Christmas Toy Drive." Over 200 collection boxes will be placed at all county government buildings for residents to drop off new unwrapped toys.
abcnews4.com
International African American Museum works to preserve local family histories
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The International African American Museum hosted its first History Harvest Series, a place where people in the community could come and share their family history through photographs, documents, and interviews. Every individual has a story to tell about who they are and where they come...
abcnews4.com
Williamsburg County School District adding weapons-screening devices to schools
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County School District announced on Friday that new, added security is coming to the district's middle and high schools as soon as Tuesday. WCSD will be adding the Evolv system to its schools, which acts similarly to a traditional metal detector but...
abcnews4.com
Superheroes all around: MPPD's SWAT team rappels from children's hospital for Halloween
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police's SWAT team kept a loved tradition alive last Friday by rappelling from the roof of the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. The special display was to bring a smile to the patients there this Halloween. "It has come to be one of...
abcnews4.com
Caroline's Aloha Bar in West Ashley closing after nearly 20 years
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Caroline's Aloha Bar announced Friday it will be closing in November, after nearly two decades of business. "Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 Amazing years! We’ve appreciated your continued support over these years!" owners said in a Facebook post Friday. The...
abcnews4.com
Baby Formula Shortages still a concern for local families
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Back in February the Nation was dealing with a Baby Formula Shortage and although shelves are slowly filling up, families are still struggling to find certain types. According to the Census Bureau Survey, nearly a third of households are still having trouble finding Baby Formula.
abcnews4.com
Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — Fire officials are warning anyone who bought kerosene at Tanners Money Saver in Kingstree to not use it for serious safety reasons. Both the Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department said they received information that the kerosene sold at the store is contaminated. This specifically applies to kerosene sold since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
abcnews4.com
Mobile home destroyed in Colleton County fire
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday evening, a singlewide mobile home at the corner of Tika Street and Smoak Road in Colleton County was destroyed in a fire. Colleton County Firefighters and Paramedics arrived at the scene and deployed two hand lines to put out the fire. Half...
abcnews4.com
Child flown to MUSC trauma center after 4-wheeler crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A small child was seriously injured in a 4-wheeler accident Thursday afternoon, requiring a medical evacuation to Charleston, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. A parent of the young girl met with paramedics at the intersection of Cottageville...
abcnews4.com
Fatal crash in Berkeley County leaves one dead
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday at 1:10 a.m. , the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision at College Park Road near Red Oak Circle. One car was involved, and the driver was transported to Trident Hospital where they passed away due to their injuries, according to authorities.
abcnews4.com
Charleston police want help identifying man, woman after King Street assault
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a man and woman tied to an assault in downtown Charleston that took place on Sunday, Oct. 23 in the area of INK Rooftop & Lounge. The first person is described as a...
abcnews4.com
Man charged as accessory in deadly Allway Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody tied to the murder of a 20-year-old man earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Charleston Police Department confirms to ABC News 4. Tyreece Smith, 32, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Friday morning charged as an...
abcnews4.com
CPD traffic enforcement details for Halloween weekend
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit will conduct enhanced traffic enforcement this weekend to ensure residents enjoy a safe and happy Halloween. Officers will target impaired and aggressive driving and visible patrols throughout the city. Officers in both marked and unmarked police cars will...
abcnews4.com
'It's a dangerous drug': BCSO investigates 5 apparent overdose deaths in 1 week
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A dramatic increase in fentanyl on the streets is concerning the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. "Our narcotics task force is out there. We see it on an almost daily and nightly basis when we're stopping vehicles or coming in contact with folks that have it on their possession. And it's a dangerous drug," said Sheriff Duane Lewis.
abcnews4.com
Pedestrian critically injured during street race on US-21, officials say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian Thursday evening that left a man in critical condition, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Bystanders reported that the man was struck while cars were racing on US-21 north of Phoenix Circle...
abcnews4.com
Isle of Palms PD Announces Road Closures for Halloween Golf Cart Parade and Carnival
Isle Of Palms, S.C. (WCIV) — The third annual Isle of Palms Halloween golf cart parade and carnival is set to take place on October 29 starting at 10 a.m. It will start at the end of Palms Recreation center located at 24 28 Ave. Following the parade there...
abcnews4.com
Pedestrian dead after crash on Hwy 17 in Ravenel, deputies say
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (1:30pm) EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene. UPDATE (10:30pm): A pedestrian died Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 17 in Ravenel, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 7:15...
abcnews4.com
Man dies after jumping from I-26 overpass during traffic stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A traffic stop turned deadly when a man jumped from an overpass along Ashley Phosphate Road onto Interstate 26. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28. A passenger in the vehicle...
Comments / 0