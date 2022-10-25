ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Charleston officials come together to recognize National First Responders Day

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, and Charleston Fire Chief Dan Curia will recognize National First Responders Day at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Washington Square Park. On National First Responders Day, communities across the country express gratitude for...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Caroline's Aloha Bar in West Ashley closing after nearly 20 years

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Caroline's Aloha Bar announced Friday it will be closing in November, after nearly two decades of business. "Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 Amazing years! We’ve appreciated your continued support over these years!" owners said in a Facebook post Friday. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Baby Formula Shortages still a concern for local families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Back in February the Nation was dealing with a Baby Formula Shortage and although shelves are slowly filling up, families are still struggling to find certain types. According to the Census Bureau Survey, nearly a third of households are still having trouble finding Baby Formula.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — Fire officials are warning anyone who bought kerosene at Tanners Money Saver in Kingstree to not use it for serious safety reasons. Both the Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department said they received information that the kerosene sold at the store is contaminated. This specifically applies to kerosene sold since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
KINGSTREE, SC
abcnews4.com

Mobile home destroyed in Colleton County fire

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday evening, a singlewide mobile home at the corner of Tika Street and Smoak Road in Colleton County was destroyed in a fire. Colleton County Firefighters and Paramedics arrived at the scene and deployed two hand lines to put out the fire. Half...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Fatal crash in Berkeley County leaves one dead

Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday at 1:10 a.m. , the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision at College Park Road near Red Oak Circle. One car was involved, and the driver was transported to Trident Hospital where they passed away due to their injuries, according to authorities.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man charged as accessory in deadly Allway Street shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody tied to the murder of a 20-year-old man earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Charleston Police Department confirms to ABC News 4. Tyreece Smith, 32, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Friday morning charged as an...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD traffic enforcement details for Halloween weekend

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit will conduct enhanced traffic enforcement this weekend to ensure residents enjoy a safe and happy Halloween. Officers will target impaired and aggressive driving and visible patrols throughout the city. Officers in both marked and unmarked police cars will...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

'It's a dangerous drug': BCSO investigates 5 apparent overdose deaths in 1 week

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A dramatic increase in fentanyl on the streets is concerning the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. "Our narcotics task force is out there. We see it on an almost daily and nightly basis when we're stopping vehicles or coming in contact with folks that have it on their possession. And it's a dangerous drug," said Sheriff Duane Lewis.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Pedestrian dead after crash on Hwy 17 in Ravenel, deputies say

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (1:30pm) EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene. UPDATE (10:30pm): A pedestrian died Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 17 in Ravenel, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 7:15...
RAVENEL, SC
abcnews4.com

Man dies after jumping from I-26 overpass during traffic stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A traffic stop turned deadly when a man jumped from an overpass along Ashley Phosphate Road onto Interstate 26. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28. A passenger in the vehicle...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

