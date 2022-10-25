BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A dramatic increase in fentanyl on the streets is concerning the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. "Our narcotics task force is out there. We see it on an almost daily and nightly basis when we're stopping vehicles or coming in contact with folks that have it on their possession. And it's a dangerous drug," said Sheriff Duane Lewis.

