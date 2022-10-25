Read full article on original website
Burn bans lifted for most of 3 counties, still active for 2 others plus Clay Township
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The countywide burn ban in Bartholomew County that was issued earlier this week has been lifted, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). However, Clay Township in Bartholomew County continues to be under a burn ban at the request of Clay Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jonathon Ooms.
Cummins names new Chief HR Officer
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins Inc. has announced that Marvin Boakye will join the company as Chief Human Resources Officer (CRHO). The move will be effective November 7. Boakye most recently served as the Chief People and Diversity Officer at Papa John’s International. “Marvin is recognized as a strategic...
S.R. 252 drainage ditch project starts Monday near Flat Rock
FLAT ROCK, Ind.— Crews are expected to begin a drainage ditch correction project on State Road 252 on Monday, October 31, near Flat Rock, in Shelby County. Lane restrictions are not expected, but motorists should be aware of daytime flagging operations as trucks and equipment enter and exit the roadway. The work zone will be located approximately four miles east of I-65.
Electrical fire causes minor damage to Cherry St. home
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) was summoned to an electrical fire at 492 Cherry St., in east Columbus, early Thursday morning. Crews responded at around 3:30 a.m. after the rental property tenant discovered smoke in the home and called 911, according to CFD spokesman Cpt. Mike Wilson.
SWAT team busts 3 in Columbus narcotics investigation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Three people were arrested by SWAT officers Thursday as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET). Members of the Columbus Police Department (CPD) SWAT Team, which is comprised of CPD officers as well as deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of 12th Street in Columbus.
Silver Alert issued for North Vernon man
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared by the Indiana State Police. The North Vernon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Zachary Henderson, a 27-year-old white male, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 265 pounds, with brown hair with hazel eyes. Zachary...
