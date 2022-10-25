(Union County, Iowa) – Dozens of Iowa farmers came together in Union County to harvest 550 acres in a single day. It happened just one week after Paul Baker of Creston unexpectedly died at the age of 66. KCCI reports five fields at the Baker farm needed work, and Baker’s friends readily accepted the challenge. They used 18 combines, 40 tractor-trailers, and 20 grain carts to get the job done by noon.

