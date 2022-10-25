ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, IA

KETV.com

Omaha police identify man killed by officers in shooting early Sunday morning

Omaha police identify the man killed by officers responding to a shots fired call. Investigators say they got a 911 call about a man shooting a gun outside a home Sunday near S. 30th and Marcy streets just after 3:00 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Jeramyah Wilson inside a parked SUV.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Motorcyclist dead in Lincoln’s second fatal crash in one night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 180 on Friday night, just hours after another fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said the motorcyclist was going north on I-180, west of Memorial Stadium, when he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Council Bluffs Interstate Crash Victim Identified

The crash was around four a.m. this past Sunday on northbound I-29 at Mile Marker 50 in Council Bluffs, and Bluffs Police now say the driver is identified as 32 year old Darian Davis of Lincoln, Nebraska. They also say the investigation revealed that speed was a factor in the...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

UPDATE: NSP identifies motorcyclist involved in second fatal crash Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol identified the rider of the motorcycle as 25-year-old Hadeer Ali of Lincoln. According to NSP, a trooper first attempted to stop Ali while driving without license plates on O Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. Ali did not stop and instead sped away. The trooper did not pursue him.
LINCOLN, NE
97X

Both of Accused Iowa Serial Killer’s Wives Died of Strange Circumstances

Two wives of alleged Thurman, Iowa serial killer Donald Studey reportedly died in what police say were some unusual circumstances. The two women were married to Iowa resident Donald Dean Studey, who passed away in 2013. Recently, he's become the talk of the town because of allegations from his daughter that he murdered dozens of people.
THURMAN, IA
1011now.com

Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP

Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school

Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Teen stabbed in heart at Waverly park in random attack speaks out

WAVERLY, Neb. — We're hearing from the Waverly teenager who was stabbed in the heart. The teenage suspect faces adult charges including attempted murder. He's in the Lancaster County Jail on $1 million bond. From her desk, Anne Punko heard ambulance sirens just before noon on Oct. 13. “I...
WAVERLY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 43-year-old Kim Jack Douglas Trost of Red Oak on Wednesday in the 1600 block of 200th Street for driving while revoked. Officers transported Trost to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
kjan.com

Sometimes it really does “Take a village” to help those in need – Farmers harvest 550 acres for Union County family

(Union County, Iowa) – Dozens of Iowa farmers came together in Union County to harvest 550 acres in a single day. It happened just one week after Paul Baker of Creston unexpectedly died at the age of 66. KCCI reports five fields at the Baker farm needed work, and Baker’s friends readily accepted the challenge. They used 18 combines, 40 tractor-trailers, and 20 grain carts to get the job done by noon.
UNION COUNTY, IA
North Platte Post

Suspect in Neb. quadruple homicide released from hospital, transferred to jail

The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on August 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of August 5, Troopers with the NSP SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment since.
LAUREL, NE
WOWT

Omaha water main break

Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A person has been taken into custody for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM UTC. With inflation, it's...
OMAHA, NE

