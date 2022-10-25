Read full article on original website
Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Deputies are searching for a man following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase across parts of Montgomery, Callaway, and Audrain counties. According to the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Brooks drove off after Montgomery City police The post Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WAND TV
ISP seeks information regarding 2017 death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Police is requesting the public's help with the investigation into the death of Andrew Long. According to ISP, on October 10, 2017, Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in Manchester, Illinois with a head injury. Long was hospitalized and ultimately passed away from his injuries on October 19, 2017.
KMOV
4 indicted on federal gun, drug charges
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Four people have been indicted for allegedly trafficking cocaine in St. Louis and Fenton earlier this year. Donye Peace, 18, faces four counts of distribution of cocaine, one count of having a firearm for the furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of unlicensed firearms trafficking. Prosecutors allege Peace used social media to advertise cocaine.
advantagenews.com
Softball club treasurer charged with theft
The treasurer of a local club softball organization is facing charges of stealing from the club. 37-year-old Heather Sullivan of Roodhouse was charged Thursday in Madison County Court with felony theft. She served as Treasurer for the Espirit Metro Fast Pitch softball organization. The charges follow an investigation by the...
wlds.com
Morgan Co. Deputy Forces Collision After Driver of a Vehicle Experiences Medical Emergency
A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy had to forcibly create a car collision yesterday on Jacksonville’s west end. The deputy forcibly controlled the crash around 3:30 yesterday afternoon on a car traveling southbound near the 1200 block of Sandusky Road due to the motorist experiencing an unknown medical episode.
KMOV
Man killed in rollover accident north of O’Fallon, Mo.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a rollover accident that happened in St. Charles County early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Steven Woods, of Winfield, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 79 near Riverdale Park Drive when the car went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Moberly man pleads guilty to shooting deputy in March
A Moberly man pleads guilty to shooting a deputy earlier this year. According to court documents, Jason Garner entered his plea yesterday during a hearing in Lincoln County. Garner’s case was transferred there on a change of venue. It was in March when Garner grabbed a Randolph County deputy’s...
kttn.com
Missouri man caught with gun, while overdosing on fentanyl, sentenced to six years in prison
U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Wednesday sentenced a man caught with a gun while overdosing on fentanyl to six years in prison. Derrick Hart pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted possessing that gun on March 3, 2020. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Hart unconscious on the side of Goodfellow Boulevard with a stolen 9mm pistol and a large-capacity magazine in his waistband. He was revived by EMS and taken to the hospital.
edglentoday.com
Faces Up To 40 Years: Madison Man Pleads Guilty To Murder
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday that a 25-year-old Madison man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Venice. Gerrin L. Massie pleaded guilty to firing a shot that killed Kenneth Stanley Jr., 30, on May 12, 2020.
myleaderpaper.com
Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be on lookout for scam calls
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning county residents about a recent phone scam that numerous local residents have reported. According to those reports, the scammer calls and claims to be a current Jefferson County deputy and demands people pay a fine for missing a court date. The Sheriff’s...
khqa.com
New charges added to Louisiana Police Chief's case
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Louisiana Missouri Police Chief William jones has more charges added to his case. Jones has now been charged with stealing a controlled substance/meth and manufacturing material as well as tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution. According to a probable cause statement, Pike County Sheriff's...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 16-22, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Jake Vesper, 30 of Gillespie, is charged with violating an order of protection in connection with an October 16 incident. The charge was elevated to a felony due to a prior battery charge.
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Seeking Tips on Shed Burglary
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent burglary. Sometime between 4:30pm on October 20th and 7:30am on October 21st, unknown person(s) damaged a door to an equipment shed of a business located in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
KMOV
Warren County man accused of altering stolen checks
WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Warren County man is accused of using stolen mail to commit fraud. Elijah Briggs, 41, was indicted Wednesday on three counts of bank fraud, four counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count each of possession of stolen mail and possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices. Three other people, Holly Naylor, 39, Jessica Kirkpatrick, 42, and Reuben Kim, 34, were each indicted on two counts of bank fraud.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Two Counts of Elder Abuse
More information has been released about an arrest that occurred last week in reference to an elder abuse incident from early October. Jacksonville Police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of King Street on Saturday, October 8th at 9:45AM about an elderly person who had fallen and needed medical attention. The elderly female was transported by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
KSDK
Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in 2020 Metro East killing
ST. LOUIS — A Madison man could spend up to 40 years in prison after he admitted to killing a man in a 2020 Venice, Illinois, shooting. Gerrin Massie, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Kenneth Stanley Jr., 30. On May 12,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
A 48-year-old Carlyle man has been arrested by Salem Police for felony theft. Robert Wells of Lincoln Street is accused of hooking on a trailer parked at a business in the 400 block of West Main onto his vehicle. The trailer wasn’t on the vehicle when police received a call around eight Tuesday morning to a business that wanted him removed. The trailer had been hooked onto his vehicle before a different business asked to have him removed during the noon hour drawing the attention of police. Wells was taken to the Marion County Jail.
New charges against small-town Missouri police chief accused in overdoses
A small-town police chief in Eastern Missouri, accused in two overdoses in his town, now faces six felonies in Pike County.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Daycare worker pleads to abuse
A daycare worker accused of child abuse was sentenced to two years in prison after she pleaded guilty last week, according to the Madison County District Attorney’s office. The worker, Ruby Mae Wilkerson, 53, pleaded guilty on Oct. 17 and was sentenced this past Monday, according to Assistant DA Ashley Allen. Wilkerson received 10 years with 8 suspended leaving two to serve, Allen said.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to his part in distributing 1150 pounds of meth in $4.1 million conspiracy
A Missouri man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders, and which distributed approximately 520 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City and St. Louis metropolitan areas. Markus Michael A. Patterson, 39, of Grandview, pleaded guilty...
