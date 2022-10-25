A 48-year-old Carlyle man has been arrested by Salem Police for felony theft. Robert Wells of Lincoln Street is accused of hooking on a trailer parked at a business in the 400 block of West Main onto his vehicle. The trailer wasn’t on the vehicle when police received a call around eight Tuesday morning to a business that wanted him removed. The trailer had been hooked onto his vehicle before a different business asked to have him removed during the noon hour drawing the attention of police. Wells was taken to the Marion County Jail.

SALEM, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO