MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police officers will soon be getting some new co-workers.Hennepin County social workers are coming to the department to help with MPD's response to mental health and addiction issues.Anthony Rauschendorfer plans to apply for the position."Having the opportunity to personally interact with a community member that needs assistance in any type of way is very important," he said.Rauschendorfer has a Master's degree in social work and a law degree. He currently works with the University of St. Thomas's Community Justice Project."The big appeal for me [of being an embedded social worker] is having a healthy start to meaningful...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 32 MINUTES AGO