Orlando, FL

JetBlue flights relocated to Orlando’s new glitzy Terminal C

By Kevin Spear, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
JetBlue passengers at Terminal A of Orlando International Airport. The airline has relocated to Terminal C as of Oct. 25, 2022. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

JetBlue has completed its relocation from the old part of Orlando’s airport to the very different setting of the newly opened, $3 billion Terminal C, the airline announced Tuesday.

“The move bolsters JetBlue’s service to the region, with plans to operate nearly 70 daily flights to 22 destinations during the peak holiday travel period in December of this year,” the New York-based carrier said in its announcement.

JetBlue loaded up its final flight Monday from Terminal A, part of the original A-B north terminal complex a mile away from the new south terminal complex. The two are connected by road and a shuttle train.

The south terminal complex houses Terminal C, a yet-to-open station for Brightline Trains, space for a potential opening of a commuter-rail station and a large parking garage that, like three such garages at the north terminal complex, is often full and blocked by a guard.

With a far swankier and tech-glitzy vibe, with more than 1,000 display screens, than terminals A and B, Terminal C designates 10 of the current 15 gates to JetBlue. The airport’s authority is proceeding with construction of four more gates that were deferred by cost cutting during the air-travel collapse brought by the pandemic.

Terminal C also is home to foreign carriers Aer Lingus, Azul, British Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Emirates, GOL, Icelandair, Lufthansa and Norse. The airport relies heavily on airlines from other countries to provide nonstop flights to international destinations.

JetBlue handled nearly 440,000 passengers in August, which was before Terminal C opened, while its Terminal C neighbors reported 134,000 passengers combined.

In August, JetBlue ranked as the sixth-busiest airline at Orlando International Airport, with Southwest the busiest, followed in order by Spirit, Delta, Frontier and American.

But the closely watched attempt by JetBlue to buy Spirit, and still to be vetted by federal authorities, could bring dramatic change to the configuration of airlines at Orlando’s airport.

Spirit carried 670,000 passengers in August or 50 percent more than JetBlue, meaning the combining of the airlines could surpass passenger volumes of longtime leader Southwest.

A big surprise for many passengers at Terminal C may be the arrangement of departure and arrival floors, which is upside down by conventional standards.

The top floor at terminals A and B is for ticket counters and departures, while those functions at Terminal C are seemingly in a basement compared to arrival activities on the sixth and top floor.

kspear@orlandosentinel.com

