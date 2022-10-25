ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney: Thunderbirds flyover set for Magic Kingdom

By Dewayne Bevil, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team will again make a flyover of Walt Disney World on Thursday.

The Thunderbirds will do two passes over Magic Kingdom theme park beginning at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting. The team will conclude with their delta maneuver, where they rapidly go in different directions.

Disney says the event leads into National Veterans and Military Families month in November. It notes that Walt Disney and his brother Roy Disney served in the military during World War I.

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region.

