Wisdom Tree takes 36% loss in crypto assets in Q3
Investment management firm Wisdom Tree reported a 36% decline in its crypto holdings, which slid to $178 million at the end of the third quarter. In an earnings report filed with the SEC on Oct. 28, Wisdom Tree said its total asset under management fell 4.6% to $70.9 billion, while it recorded a $1.7 billion inflow since the start of the year.
Terra collapse sparked explosive growth in long-term Bitcoin supply
The Terra collapse, in which $60 billion of value evaporated, has already gone down as a defining moment in cryptocurrency history. TerraForm Labs co-founder Do Kwon maintains the issue boiled down to weaknesses in the UST stablecoin protocol design. However, others have openly called out the project as a scam from the off.
Research: Public Bitcoin miners show we can expect a second capitulation
Determining the market bottom requires a lot of guesswork. Bitcoin’s recent volatility has resulted from various factors ranging from geopolitical uncertainty and local regulation to internal implosions of the crypto market. Miners have historically been one of the most reliable omens of Bitcoin’s performance. Bitcoin miners make up...
MATIC up 23% over past month as addresses spike, coins leave exchanges en masse
Polygon has seen its price increase by 23% in the past 30 days, with MATIC spending the entire month of October in the green. After a devastating slump in June, MATIC has been on a slow and steady climb, reaching a high of $1.04 in mid-August. Community engagement, partnerships, new...
Blockchain Security Alliance Q3 2022 Blockchain Security Report
A total of 37 major exploits were monitored, with a total loss of approximately $405 million. In the third quarter of 2022, Beosin EagleEye monitored over 37 major attacks in the Web3 space, with total losses of approximately $405 million, down approximately 43.6% from $718.34 million in Q2 2022 and a decrease of 59.6% from the loss of $1,002.58 million in Q3 2021.
Binance founder CZ confirms $500M equity investment to back Musk’s Twitter deal
Binance founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao confirmed a $500 million equity investment in Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter Inc. CZ explained the investment as a move to bridge social media and web3 and spur the wider adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain tech. He also described the investment as “a small contribution” to help Musk realize his new vision for Twitter.
Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin 2X in Compound Annual Growth Rate over past 4 years
Data on the four-year Compound Annual Growth Rate for Ethereum and Bitcoin from the on-chain analytics platform Glassnode shows that ETH has outperformed Bitcoin since October 2019. The data is available via the two charts below, which depict the CAGR for both Ethereum and Bitcoin over the past four years.
Ethereum price outperforms other L1 networks
Ethereum’s (ETH) price performance has outperformed those of other leading layer1 networks in the last seven days, posting returns of over 10% against Bitcoin (BTC), according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. According to the Glassnode data, only Ethereum and Polygon’s MATIC posted positive returns against Bitcoin during the week....
Op-ed: Is SBF a superhero, villain or simply misunderstood by the crypto community?
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is a controversial figure in the world of crypto, perhaps the most contentious following his recent statements on regulation. Over the past year, SBF has been in the trending section of CryptoSlate’s people directory almost weekly. SBF, along with his companies Alameda Research and FTX,...
DeFi protocol deBridge to launch new standard for cross-chain transfers
DeFi protocol deBridge is set to launch DeSwap Liquidity Network (DLN), allowing users to complete cross-chain transfers without all the associated risks of using a bridge network, according to a press statement shared with CryptoSlate. According to the press release, the DLN architecture enables limitless cross-chain value transfer with zero...
Ethereum censorship debate heats up as censored blocks hit 65% – FUD or simple fix?
The founder of Gnosis Safe, Martin Koppelmann, took to Twitter to debate the importance of reviewing the state of censorship on the Ethereum blockchain. Koppelmann stated, “there is no wide agreement that this needs to be fixed.” However, several responses debated Koppelmann’s thesis, commenting, “the amount of blocks processes by OFAC censored is misleading.”
US Trustee opposes Celsius’ $2.9M employee bonus plan
The United States Trustee has opposed Celsius’s request to pay up to $2.9 million as retention bonuses to employees involved in the bankruptcy process. Celsius Network had filed a motion to implement a key employee retention plan (KERP) for 62 employees. It said that the employees are essential to its restructuring process and need to be incentivized to continue working.
NFT marketplace Souffl3 closes $2 million in seed round
Souffl3, a “smart trading” NFT marketplace and launchpad on the Aptos blockchain, has raised $2 million in its latest seed funding round, according to an announcement post on Oct. 28. The funding round was co-led by Crypto.com Capital and Synergies Capital. Other participants in the round are Huobi...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 27: Dogecoin continues impressive run as BTC, ETH flatlines
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $17.26 billion over the past 24 hours, pushing the total to $980.76 billion from $998.02 billion as of press time. The market cap fell by 1.68% over the last 24 hours. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum market cap decreased by...
