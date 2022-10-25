ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Become a Stylish Sexy Baby With Help From Taylor Swift’s Lovers

By Claire Franken
SPY
SPY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFB59_0iltQfuY00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone is talking about Midnights , Taylor Swift’s latest album that was released last week. Prior to the release, Swift described the album on Instagram as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” Now that we’ve had time to listen to the album several times on repeat we’ve discovered more than a few lyrics that keep us up at night.

If you’ve listened to the album, you know it is equal parts swoon-worthy and cringe-inducing. One moment, however, stands out as particularly confusing. In the middle of the third track, Anti-Hero, Swift declares, “Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby and I’m a monster on the hill.” Sexy baby? Huh?

If you haven’t gotten a real night’s sleep since the album dropped because you are obsessing over questions of existential crisis like: what exactly is a sexy baby? How does one become a sexy baby? Have I ever encountered a sexy baby? How often should I feel like a sexy baby? Do other people feel like sexy babies? We’re here to help.

We’ve dug up a few of Taylor’s lovers to help us understand what constitutes a sexy baby in her eyes in the hopes that we can emulate their trademark style to become sexy babies ourselves. Take a look at our list of Taylor Swift’s most notable partners to build your own closet of sexy baby essentials.

1. Jake Gyllenhaal

ALL TOO WELL

Jake Gyllenhaal has come a long way since the All Too Well era. He has graduated from Taylor Swift’s old scarf and has turned into quite the chic dresser. Jake has entered his Sexy Baby era with a streamlined sense of style favoring high-end basics and a capsule wardrobe. He often opts for a casual look dressed up with a double breasted blazer or bomber jacket. Recreate the Sexy Baby: Jake Edition look below.

Double Breasted Blazer

This double breasted blazer from ASOS screams sexy baby. The bold blue color and bright buttons are sure to wow.

Buy: ASOS Design Wedding Blazer $107.00

Neutral Turtleneck

Look for a neutral turtleneck that’s thin enough to layer, but nice enough to wear on its own. This cashmere option from Bonobos is lightweight and washable, making it perfect for the Sexy Baby: Jake Edition look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzNza_0iltQfuY00

Buy: Bonobos Washable Merino Mock Neck Sweater $129.00

2. Joe Jonas

INVISIBLE STRING

Out of all the Jonas brothers, Joe has always been our favorite and his style reflects that. He’s playful and bold, the perfect ingredients for the making of any sexy baby. He often opts for a layered look with a statement piece paired with some fun frames.

Funky Jacket

When trying to emulate the Jonas iteration of the Sexy Baby, opt for outerwear that is bold, colorful and patterned. This shirt-jacket from Urban Outfitters perfectly encapsulates Joe Jonas’ confidence and love of color. Available in three colors, be your own sexy baby with this piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PeCga_0iltQfuY00

Buy: Urban Outfitters Patterned Shirt Jacket $79.00

Bold Sunglasses

If we’re going off of Joe’s sense of style, it seems like sexy babies must take risks. Do away with boring black frames and lenses and opt for a pop of color. These black sunglasses with orange frames come from Quality Mending Company on Etsy and will automatically elevate your look from monster on a hill to sexy baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhsA5_0iltQfuY00

Buy: QMC Customized Safety Glasses $88.00

3. Tom Hiddleston

GETAWAY CAR

Tom Hiddleston is not the most memorable sexy baby, but he did get Taylor’s seal of approval for a short time. These days, Tom’s brand of sexy hinges mostly on his full head of hair. He evokes a sort of messy, casual, over-worked man in academia sort of sexy. To be sexy like Tom, focus on your grooming habits.

Styling Cream

For a healthy head of hair that will make onlookers stop and say, “who is that sexy baby?” grab a styling cream. This option from Malin + Goetz smoothes and shines hair without making your hair crusty or greasy. This is a great product for men with long hair , or men growing their hair out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IWfv9_0iltQfuY00

Buy: Malin + Goetz Styling Cream $24.00

Buy: $8 at Malin + Goetz

Dry Shampoo

Listen up, sexy babies. Just because you don’t have time to shower, doesn’t mean your hair should suffer. Dry shampoo is perfect for using in a pinch when you don’t have time, or you’re just too lazy, for a full styling session. Try this option from Rahua that will leave your hair voluminous and refreshed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3WOm_0iltQfuY00

Buy: Rahua Voluminous Dry Shampoo $32.00

Buy: $32 at Dermstore

4. Harry Styles

OUT OF THE WOODS

With all that is going on right now with Harry Styles, you might have forgotten that he and Taylor did share a romance once upon a time. Harry’s style these days is full of color, clashing prints and bell-bottom pants. If you’re interested in being the Harry Styles sort of sexy baby, opt for color, sparkles and anything unexpected.

Patterned Pants

Don’t be afraid to lean into funky prints. Harry loves checkered pants, striped pants, polka-dot pants, sparkly pants, and more. If you see a pair of pants that looks fit for Candyland, you’re on the right track. This wide-leg checkerboard pair from ASOS is a great starting point.

Buy: ASOS Smart Wide Leg Pants $50.00

Printed Shirt

Harry’s love of colorful prints is not limited to pants. Grab a shirt with a clashing print to pair with your funky pair of pants for a Harry-inspired look. This option from ASOS is 70’s inspired and serves just enough camp without being too over-the-top for an everyday look.

Buy: ASOS Designs 70s Revere Shirt $40.00

5. Joe Alwyn

LONDON BOY

Ah yes, the sexiest baby of them all. Joe Alwyn is Taylor’s longest-lasting relationship in years, so naturally we had to include him.

Taylor seems to have a sexy baby type, and that is a double-breasted boy. Like Jake, Joe loves a double breasted blazer or coat. It’s hard to separate him from his Conversations with Friends character on Hulu, but it seems both the real Joe and Joe’s character prefer classic pieces, like turtlenecks, chunky sweaters and a good pair of jeans.

Wool Coat

When you’re looking for something classic, Ralph Lauren is a great place to start. A double-breasted wool peacoat exudes Joe Alwyn and his sexy English baby vibes. Taylor would definitely love to see you in a coat like this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxYIZ_0iltQfuY00

Buy: Ralph Lauren Polo Wool-Blend Melton Peacoat $598.00

Chunky Sweater

A cable-knit sweat is a must have item for any man looking to upgrade his wardrobe for the colder season. A perfect autumn to winter transitional piece, this cable-knit sweater from L.L. Bean is comfortable and comes in multiple colors. We love the cream and we think Taylor and Joe would, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00B62O_0iltQfuY00

Buy: L.L. Bean Men’s Fisherman Sweater $109.00

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Clearing Holiday Wishlists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas is about so much more than getting gifts, but it’s not not about the gifts. And here at SPY, we love playing Santa and making someone’s holiday extra special by picking out the perfect Christmas gifts. If the time has come to fill up your shopping sleigh with the best Christmas gifts of 2022, then you may need some inspiration to find the right gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Thankfully, you’ve got SPY’s gifting experts...
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Won’t Be on TV)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Ravens and Buccaneers Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with the Arizona Cardinals beating the New Orleans Saints 42-34 during the Week...
TAMPA, FL
SPY

The 32 Best Carry-On Backpacks That Will Fit Under Your Airplane Seat in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. It doesn’t matter whether you’re heading off on a weekend city break or traveling for a year, any trip to the airport is usually accompanied by several anxiety-filled moments. Traffic, long lines at check-in and finding out your bags are too heavy to travel definitely rank high on this list. That’s why it’s a good idea to do everything you can to minimize the chances of something going wrong when you get to the airport. One easy answer is to...
SPY

Ring Doorbell Can Help You Set the Mood for Trick-or-Treaters With Spooky Halloween Sound Effects

Ring is one of the most feature-rich video doorbells on the market, especially when you take Smart Greetings into account. The company lets Alexa act as a sort of virtual butler, but what if you could turn her into Lurch? It’s a fun, easy way to steer into the holiday spirit in the lead-up to Halloween. Between Halloween-themed Quick Replies, ghostly chime tones, and unique faceplates, the Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to embrace all that All Hallow’s Eve has to offer. Not sure how to take full advantage of it? Ring recently posted a blog that’s full of...
SPY

Deal of the Day: Get $150 Off The Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum For a Limited Time Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an incredible deal happening right now on the Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum that allows you to get $150 off for a limited time. Today shoppers can get this powerful cleaning machine for just $349.99, which is 30% off its regular retail price of $499.99. Shoppers often assume that big box retailers such as Walmart or Amazon have the lowest prices on appliances and big names like Dyson, but we’ve found that the actual brands themselves often drop prices just as low,...
SPY

Get In Touch with Your Inner Child Rewatching Your Favorites for International Animation Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Here’s something you may not be privy to today marks International Animation Day (IAD). Every year, October 28 is observed to honor the artists, scientists and technicians responsible for the animation we see in art, television and film. Yes, that includes Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Shrek, and a host of other animated classics that had a cultural impact. Thanks to the creatives behind the scenes, many of our childhood memories are associated with cartoons, which served as one of our major...
SPY

We’re Obsessed: Spy the Best Gear and Style Finds from Huckberry, the Hippest Store Online

We all have that friend that’s got great style, a tasteful apartment, and also happens to know where the best BBQ in town is. Huckberry is kind of like that friend. And if you want to be that friend, you could do a lot worse than shopping every vertical on Huckberry’s site. The site has a highly curated selection of everything from home goods to hoodies from independent brands and heritage labels. Huckberry’s offerings are all inspired by a sense of adventure and a love for the outdoors. And while a lot of the gear is inspired by the kind of...
SPY

15 Good Fall Movies to Put You in That Autumn Spirit

What’s not to love about the fall season? The weather goes from sticky to crisp, the leaves turn romantic shades of red, yellow and orange, and we have every excuse to cozy up in sweaters with hot beverages in our hands — pumpkin spice flavored or otherwise. Speaking of cozying up, there’s nothing like a good fall movie at this time of year. From romantic comedies to inspirational dramas, some of the best fall movies can put us in that snuggly state of mind. Whether you’re looking for a new watch on your favorite streaming service or hoping to rent a...
WISCONSIN STATE
SPY

First Look: The Latest KAWS x The North Face Collaboration Focuses on Subtle Artistry

The North Face recently revealed its latest collaboration with designer KAWS, which is due to be released on October 25. This joint venture marks the second time the outdoor recreation wear brand and Brooklyn-based artist have teamed up for a collection. Fans of the previous North Face XX KAWS drop, released earlier this year, will recall that the initial collection featured a bevy of reflective and colorful outwear pieces, bags, and accessories designed for trekking the slopes. TNF is no stranger to collaborations, often merging outdoor wear with luxury and pop art. In the past, the brand has worked with Gucci, Brain...
SPY

Oh, Heck Yes: Tons of Awesome Glow Sticks Are on Sale Ahead of Halloween

We’ve reviewed some pretty cool stuff here at SPY — smart 4K laser projectors, high-tech electric composters, solar-powered generators, folding kayaks, etc. We could go on and on (and we do). But we also appreciate life’s simple pleasures, like glow sticks, for example. That might seem like a random example, but with Halloween right around the corner and millions of kids about to go trick-or-treating, this is actually the perfect time to stock up on glow sticks. And for exactly that reason, Amazon is hosting a huge sale on glow sticks of all shapes, sizes and configurations. Right now, you can...
SPY

These Portable Fire Pits Bring The Heat No Matter Where You Go

While an at-home fire pit is certainly a way to warm up your patio setup, it would still be nice to have the ability to take that warmth on the go. If you want an option that you can easily tote around, you may want to opt for a portable fire pit (movable pit) that’s perfect for camping, backyard bonfires and more. Whether you’re hitting up an Airbnb, going camping or looking to make a low-maintenance bonfire at the beach, a portable fire pit is an all-season investment for anyone who loves the outdoors. Even if you decide to keep...
SPY

Review: Can the $1,200 Lettuce Grow Farmstand Produce Produce Anywhere?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Lettuce Grow Farmstand Lettuce Grow: At a Glance Lettuce Grow Reviews: The Setup Using The Lettuce Grow Outdoors Using The Lettuce Grow Inside Watering + Maintenance Lettuce Grow Reviews: Key Criteria The Overall Verdict: Should You Buy the Lettuce Grow? Here at SPY, we’re trained product testers who’ve seen it all — see-through coolers, sheet detanglers, dessert hummus. So when a product claimed to grow a full indoor herb and produce garden inside your home, we jumped at the chance to try it. Lettuce Grow reviews,...
SPY

The Best Deals on Surge Protectors Start at Just $8 and Keep All Your Devices Powered and Protected

Our lust for tech gadgets keeps growing. Like seriously, it seems like some cool new gadget is being released every week that we’re drooling over. It’s a vicious cycle made worse, knowing that you’ll need yet another outlet or port to accommodate charging. Two outlets are not enough. They’re in short supply. You know it, we know it, which is why it’s a good investment to supplement your current setup with a good surge protector power strip. Here at SPY, however, we want to make sure you’re not just getting the best surge protectors or best desktop power strips but also...
SPY

25 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas That Are Effortless to Pull Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. As fun as Halloween is, easy costume ideas can be pretty tempting, especially if you’re a last-minute person. A low-effort costume is perfect when you’re busy with work and other responsibilities, or don’t want to drop a ton of cash on a one-time costume. If you’re heading to a costume party or will get bullied by your friends for not dressing up, these last-minute costume ideas are a low-maintenance way to meet the bare minimum and get a few laughs in...
SPY

The Best Blazers That Fit in with Weekend Plans and the Occasional Office Appearance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. A blazer, much like a white dress shirt and a pair of dark jeans, is a menswear item that is the basis for dozens of outfits. You can find the best blazers for men that fit in with weekend plans and the occasional office appearance. Why? Because the best blazers for men can go with both jeans and trousers. Men’s blazers add a polished look to your appearance, broadening your shoulders and delivering a slimmed-down appearance through the waist (like a...
SPY

Here’s Everything We Want to Buy at Brooklinen Right Now and How to Score Yourself Some Savings

You can’t mention the word “bedding” without Brooklinen coming to mind, at least for us. At SPY, we stay on top of all the brand’s newest releases and look forward to their forthcoming collections. In recent weeks, the bedding company made waves after the launch of their first-ever holiday collection. The inaugural collection was their biggest to date and included new weighted blankets, cozy throws, and limited-edition colorways of Brooklinen staples. With the holiday season rolling around and work being a total drag for some, the best gift is a good night’s sleep. And if you appreciate sleep as much as...
SPY

This Large-Print Keyboard Deal Means You’ll Never Struggle To See The Keys Again

If your vision isn’t what it ought to be, sometimes you need a little bit of help. Or maybe you’re looking for a high-visibility keyboard to help your aging parents navigate their way around the computer. Whatever the reason, this Large Print Computer Keyboard from BOOGIIO is 62% off right now, and the black-on-yellow text is easy to make out. Throw Prime eligibility on top, as well as great reviews from almost 3,000 users, and you have a reliable product that will work with almost all operating systems (including Mac, although the specs don’t explicitly list it). Buy: BOOGIIO Large Print Computer...
SPY

Bissell’s Little Green Machine Is Basically a TikTok Influencer Now, and It’s Down To $88 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays are right around the corner, which means it’s time to start getting your home in its best shape for entertaining family and friends for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and New Year’s Day. That said, we couldn’t wait to share this deal on one of TikTok’s favorite cleaning devices: the Bissell Little Green Machine, which is on sale at Walmart for just $88 today. The Bissell Little Green Machine carpet cleaner has been on SPY’s radar for quite some time....
SPY

The 50+ Best Gifts Under $50 Will Put A Smile On Your Loved Ones’ Faces This Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Finding a great gift for someone you love or care for, especially when trying to stay under a certain budget during the holiday season can be tough. This is where having a list of the best gifts under $50 comes in handy. Here at SPY, we find that a $50 gift is a sweet spot. It’s not too much to break the bank, but it’s not so little that it feels cheap. We believe that $50 is a great middle ground...
SPY

7 Of the Best Canada Goose Jackets For Winter 2022

Winter is nothing without Canada Goose. Just take a step onto a New York City subway in the dead of January and you’ll understand what we mean. A sea of Canada Goose puffer jackets covering AirPodded city-dwellers to help them combat frigid temps as far as the eye can see. Same goes for uber chilly Chicago natives, snowy Colorado kids and all you folks up north in the brand’s namesake itself, good ‘ole Canada. While Canada Goose might be extremely popular for aesthetic purposes, there’s no way we can deny how powerful the brand’s products actually are. When we say that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy