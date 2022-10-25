Read full article on original website
Q107.5
32 Years of Great German Food & Beer on Dubuque’s North End
The restaurant scene in Dubuque has expanded in recent years, with fantastic new spots like L. May, Brazen, and Pete's Thai Kitchen bringing fresh new flavors to town. No doubt that new options are always excellent, but the longtime authentic well-worn local joints remain enjoyable too. Thankfully, Dubuque has a...
Q107.5
Safe Trick or Treating This Week in Dubuque, IA
As a parent of 4 grown kids, it's been a few years since I've had to worry about where I could take my kids for safe trick or treating. But now that I have grandkids, I'm back to finding safe ways for them to Trick or Treat. That's why I...
Q107.5
Dubuque’s Legendary Beer Is On Tap to Pour Once More
Dubuque Star Beer will be flowing once more from taps from 6 pm - 8 pm, Thursday, October 20th, in the taproom at Stone Cliff Winery, located in the historic Dubuque Star Brewery building at 600 Star Brewery Drive.
Q107.5
Iowa Drummer is Also the Host of a Hugely Popular Movie Podcast
This Saturday, October 22nd, Iowa's very own Pork Tornadoes will be back at the Q Casino's Q Showroom. They'll be playing five decades worth of music from four different genres, creating an electrifying atmosphere, and having fun on stage like they always do. While many Iowans know and love The...
A Dubuque Resident is Funding and Filming a New Horror Movie
From the moment I saw the poster for a horror movie called Are You Dead Yet? on display at Phoenix Theaters, I was intrigued. It's not often you see a poster claiming the film is "NOW IN PRODUCTION" (as opposed to "COMING SOON") while bearing a QR code. I couldn't scan it fast enough to find out more.
Q107.5
Carnegie-Stout Public Library Is Bringing The Noise To Dubuque November 4th!
Growing up, the best my library had was story time for little kids and an old lady that would berate you with shushes for being too loud. Oh, how times have changed... According to a press release from the Carnegie Stout Public Library in Dubuque, November’s music at your library act will be local musician Ty Bailey. Music at the Library is a “First Friday’s” concert series that features local and regional musicians.
Last Chance to Win Iowa-Wisconsin Football Tickets With Houlihan’s and Q Casino
Q 107.5, Q Casino, and Houlihans want to send you to the Iowa-Wisconsin football game in Iowa City on Saturday, November 12th. Join us for our outdoor tailgate and giveaway party at Houlihan's, next to Q Casino this Saturday, October 22nd. We'll be hanging out on the patio at Houlihan's starting at 9 am.. Enjoy great drink specials on the patio starting at 9 am. You can sign up to win the tickets anytime between 9 am and the kickoff of the Iowa-Ohio State game at 11 am. The party is free to attend and open to all ages. You must be 21 or older to win the Iowa-Wisconsin football tickets.
Q107.5
URGENT: Fill It For Florida Is Trucking Supplies to Ian Survivors
Jared Levy of Exit Realty Unlimited of Dubuque paid a visit to the Good Morning Rodeo to share about the Hurrican Ian Relief effort dubbed Fill It For Florida. Exit Realty team with trucking company Hirschbach to collect donations and deliver much-needed items directly to individuals and families suffering in Fort Myers, Florida.
Q107.5
Dubuque Parade to Impact Motorists This Saturday
The Annual Dubuque Halloween Parade is back this year, and it's happening this Saturday. - Motorists Are Encouraged to Avoid Area. The Dubuque Halloween Parade will take place on Saturday, October 22nd starting at W Sixteenth St. and will follow Main St. to W Ninth St. It will then proceed west on W Ninth St. to Locust St., turning south on Locust St. and end at Washington Park.
Mississippi River Levels Are So Low, People are Walking Across
Last night, I saw footage on TV I don't believe I've ever seen before. It's footage of the concerningly low river levels of the Mississippi River, which are so low that a sizable island known as Tower Rock is actually accessible by foot. Tower Rock can be reached on foot...
Q107.5
Hills & Dales Acquires Building for New Autism Center, Expansion
Hills & Dales — a non-profit with a nearly 50 year history of building meaningful lives for individuals with disabilities — has announced they've acquired a new building in Dubuque's West End. It will serve as the home of a new state of the art center for autism services.
Q107.5
Endangered Insect Found in Dubuque
When the creators of “Mowing to Monarchs” (M2M) developed the program, their goal was to provide native habitat for the beloved monarch butterfly, whose numbers are plummeting. But now, these prairie plantings all around Dubuque have proven to support another endangered insect:. According to a news release, the...
Q107.5
Local Law Enforcement Joins National Prescription Drug Take Back Day This Saturday (10/29)
Just like we protect our kids while they are out trick-or-treating or having fun with friends; we need to understand that protection starts at home. The biggest danger could be inside your medicine cabinet. Be a part of the solution for drug abuse in children and teens, as area law...
Dupaco Celebrates “Credit Union Day” With Unbeatable Earnings
October 20th marks the 74th Annual International Credit Union Day, and one Dubuque staple is celebrating it by dolling out a lot of money to its loyal members. Dupaco Credit Union's VP of Community Outreach Erin Engler stopped by the studio today to discuss Dupaco's "Thank Use" program. Since its inception in 2016, members have shared nearly $24.4 million in "Thank Use." It's part of Dupaco's commitment to their members, and affords them some extra money in their pockets for bills, groceries, gas, or even charitable donations.
Q107.5
Dubuque County Approves $125K In Fire Department/EMS Grants
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved the allocation of $125,000 in grants to area volunteer fire and rescue departments and organizations. The funds were the supervisors' fourth annual disbursement from the Tom Hancock Memorial Fire and EMS Grant Program, named for the late Iowa senator, county supervisor, and Epworth Fire Department Chief- Tom Hancock.
City of Dubuque In Good Hands Financially; Receives 34th Consecutive Award!
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque they have received the financial reporting award for a 34th Consecutive Year. The Government Finance Officers Association, or GFOA, of the United States and Canada has awarded the City of Dubuque a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, for the City’s comprehensive annual financial report, or CAFR, for the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2021.
Q107.5
Dubuque County Fair Board Elections
This Tuesday, October 18th will be the annual Dubuque County Fair Board Elections!. Voting will take place at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds Ballroom from 8am to 8pm. All Dubuque County Residents 18 and over are eligible to vote! Please bring an ID and proof of Dubuque residence. Eight seats are...
Q107.5
