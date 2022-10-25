ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, TN

wcyb.com

City of Kingsport hosts Trick-Or-Treat on the Street

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The City of Kingsport hosted 'Trick-or-Treat on the Street' Saturday. Hundreds of families showed up in their best costumes. They got to walk along Broad Street and collect candy from several vendors including City Hall and the Kingsport Public Library. The event also had several...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Celebration of life for skydiver Richard Sheffield held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Friends and family joined together Thursday at Cornerstone Church in Johnson City to honor Richard Sheffield. The skydiver lost his life from injuries sustained at the Musket Bowl football game last Friday night. Sheffield was an experienced skydiver with more than 1,500 jumps to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

The DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, this Saturday

Saturday, October 29, 2022, is the DEA National Drug Take Back-Day and if you have any unused or unwanted medications that you need to dispose of, there are several drop off locations. The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will be hosting their drug take-back event Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Cemetery in Elizabethton vandalized, investigation underway

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Family members are frustrated and angry after learning the graves of their loved ones have been vandalized. News 5's Adrianna Austin spoke with police, and they are asking for the public’s help finding those who are responsible. Police say the damages at Highland Cemetery...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

A new Carter County non-profit helping those in need is now open

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new Carter County non-profit aimed at helping those in need of assistance, held its ribbon cutting Friday. The Carter Compassion Center is a new organization that's a united effort between area churches and non-profits. It's located in the Old Chamber of Commerce building.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport Chamber celebrates 75th anniversary with special performance

KINGSPORT, Tenn--The Kingsport Chamber is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a special performance. From Broadway to Hollywood takes place on Friday, November 4th at Meadowview Conference Center. Three world acclaimed Broadway stars. Scarlett Strallen, Ben Davis, and Dee Roscioli will perform, along with Symphony of the Mountains, and Dobyns Bennett's...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Birthplace of Country Music hosts free community day

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum hosted a free community day Saturday. The event included many family activities such as square dancing, an instrument petting zoo, 3-D printing, and storytelling along with arts and crafts. Those attending the museum also got to tour the gift...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Drug take-back event held at Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff's office participated in a national drug take-back day Saturday. People were encouraged to drop off their old and expired prescription medications. Leaders with the anti-drug coalition say it's an easy way to get rid of any unwanted medicine. The event is held in April and October each year.
wcyb.com

Tusculum wins sixth straight. UVA Wise, Emory & Henry fall

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tusculum Pioneers totaled 547 yards of offense and scored the final 35 points of the game to defeat Erskine 49-14 at home on Saturday afternoon. The win is Tusculum's sixth-straight. Tre Simmons threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns and Marquel Pittman ran a...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Community college programs helping students find new skills and trades

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a stop in Southwest Virginia earlier this week. He talked with community, business and education leaders at an event in Bristol. He says community colleges and corporate partners are investing in Virginians by providing training opportunities to help teach new skills...
BRISTOL, VA

