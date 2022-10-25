Read full article on original website
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
wcyb.com
City of Kingsport hosts Trick-Or-Treat on the Street
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The City of Kingsport hosted 'Trick-or-Treat on the Street' Saturday. Hundreds of families showed up in their best costumes. They got to walk along Broad Street and collect candy from several vendors including City Hall and the Kingsport Public Library. The event also had several...
wcyb.com
Celebration of life for skydiver Richard Sheffield held in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Friends and family joined together Thursday at Cornerstone Church in Johnson City to honor Richard Sheffield. The skydiver lost his life from injuries sustained at the Musket Bowl football game last Friday night. Sheffield was an experienced skydiver with more than 1,500 jumps to...
wcyb.com
The DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, this Saturday
Saturday, October 29, 2022, is the DEA National Drug Take Back-Day and if you have any unused or unwanted medications that you need to dispose of, there are several drop off locations. The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will be hosting their drug take-back event Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2...
wcyb.com
Cemetery in Elizabethton vandalized, investigation underway
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Family members are frustrated and angry after learning the graves of their loved ones have been vandalized. News 5's Adrianna Austin spoke with police, and they are asking for the public’s help finding those who are responsible. Police say the damages at Highland Cemetery...
wcyb.com
A new Carter County non-profit helping those in need is now open
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new Carter County non-profit aimed at helping those in need of assistance, held its ribbon cutting Friday. The Carter Compassion Center is a new organization that's a united effort between area churches and non-profits. It's located in the Old Chamber of Commerce building.
wcyb.com
'It's almost surreal': Fisherman says he discovered human remains in plastic bin
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fisherman from Gray, Tennessee, told News 5 he discovered human remains on South Holston Lake. Adam Williams was getting ready to put his boat in the water, when we said he noticed something floating in the water. "I got about three-quarters of the...
wcyb.com
Kingsport Chamber celebrates 75th anniversary with special performance
KINGSPORT, Tenn--The Kingsport Chamber is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a special performance. From Broadway to Hollywood takes place on Friday, November 4th at Meadowview Conference Center. Three world acclaimed Broadway stars. Scarlett Strallen, Ben Davis, and Dee Roscioli will perform, along with Symphony of the Mountains, and Dobyns Bennett's...
wcyb.com
Birthplace of Country Music hosts free community day
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum hosted a free community day Saturday. The event included many family activities such as square dancing, an instrument petting zoo, 3-D printing, and storytelling along with arts and crafts. Those attending the museum also got to tour the gift...
wcyb.com
Drug take-back event held at Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff's office participated in a national drug take-back day Saturday. People were encouraged to drop off their old and expired prescription medications. Leaders with the anti-drug coalition say it's an easy way to get rid of any unwanted medicine. The event is held in April and October each year.
wcyb.com
Greeneville falls to Page in Class AA state semifinals
The Greeneville girls soccer team lost to Page in the Class AA state semifinals on Thursday afternoon in Chattanooga. Page led Greeneville 3-0 at halftime and ended up beating Greeneville 5-1.
wcyb.com
Tusculum wins sixth straight. UVA Wise, Emory & Henry fall
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tusculum Pioneers totaled 547 yards of offense and scored the final 35 points of the game to defeat Erskine 49-14 at home on Saturday afternoon. The win is Tusculum's sixth-straight. Tre Simmons threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns and Marquel Pittman ran a...
wcyb.com
Woman arrested in Johnson City, after chasing person with knife, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested after chasing someone with a knife, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police say, officers responded to an apartment complex where a woman was chasing someone with a knife through the parking lot, Wednesday morning. According to police,...
wcyb.com
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visits polling locations in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited the voting polls in Bristol Thursday. Hargett stopped by to encourage early voting. He encourages people to take advantage of the opportunity and to make sure your vote is cast in case something happens on Election Day. Hargett...
wcyb.com
Community college programs helping students find new skills and trades
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a stop in Southwest Virginia earlier this week. He talked with community, business and education leaders at an event in Bristol. He says community colleges and corporate partners are investing in Virginians by providing training opportunities to help teach new skills...
wcyb.com
Jan. 6 rioter who dragged police officer into violent mob given near-maximum sentence
WASHINGTON (TND) — Albuquerque C. Head, a former construction worker, recovering drug addict and father of two from Kingsport, Tennessee, was sentenced Thursday to seven-and-a-half years in prison for his role in the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a report from The Washington Post.
