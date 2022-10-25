Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols in District 5
Illinois State Police announced they will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols n District 5 during November. STEP allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic Driving Under the Influence; Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; Speeding; and Distracted Driving. The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident and officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following: All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet. All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
WSPY NEWS
Weger cry for exoneration delayed until February
Another attempt faded quickly to another delay in a LaSalle County courtroom Friday for Chester Weger, who was seeking exoneration for the 1960 Starved Rock Murders, always maintaining his innocence behind bars, then paroled from prison three years ago. Your browser does not support the audio element. Outside the courthouse,...
Rockford man arrested after police pursuit, deadly rollover crash in Dekalb County
DEKALB CO., Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford man faces charges following a police pursuit that ended in a deadly rollover crash Saturday afternoon. Dekalb County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a call to assist Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and more agencies with a police pursuit in the area of Twombly Road, east of the […]
wjol.com
Former Joliet Police Chief Sues City of Joliet & City Manager
The former chief of police for the city of Joliet has filed a lawsuit against the city and is seeking damages. Dawn Malec is claiming her constitutional due process rights were violated and her reputation damaged by the city of Joliet. Malec joined the Joliet Police Department in 1994, and rose through the ranks and was named chief of police in 2021.
Election 2022: Here Are The Referendums Illinois Voters Will Decide On This Fall
Illinois voters will not only face a host of important decisions when it comes to elected officials this November, but critical questions will also be on ballots across the Chicago area. There’s only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but there are dozens of questions...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Major Accident Involving A Police Chase With An Alleged Murder Suspect
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police confirm that suspicious individual tried to gain access to IMSA Wednesday
The Aurora Police Department is confirming that a suspicious person tried to gain entry to the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) on Wednesday at around 7:30. A statement from a police spokesman says there is currently no indication that the incident at IMSA is connected to another series of incidents last month where someone had tried to gain access to schools in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police say threat at Traughber Junior High not credible
The Oswego Police Department says that there is no credible threat to students and staff at Traughber Junior High School. Police on Thursday were made aware of a threatening statement made by a student at the school. The threat was investigated and was found not to be credible. Police say...
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Kane County
A multi vehicle crash involving a tow truck around 1:00 a.m. near the intersection of Kirk road and Fabian Parkway left two people dead and other critically injured in Geneva.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Share Latest Info Regarding String of Smash & Grab Burglaries
Four businesses in Grundy County have been burglarized in the past two weeks. The Morris Police Department said they were called to a burglary that occurred at the BP Gas Station along Route 6 in Morris around 1:30 a.m. on October 17th. Police officials say the suspects broke a window to the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarette cartons.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged in stabbing death
An Aurora man is charged with murder in a stabbing death from July. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that twenty-year-old Abel Quiñones-Herstad stabbed a woman multiple times in the torso, killing her. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, of Aurora. It happened in a home 1-99 block of Jackson Place in Aurora where the two lived together.
Man wanted in Grayslake crime spree in custody
ELGIN, Ill. — Police in Elgin have arrested a man wanted for a crime spree in the northern Lake and Cook County areas. Eric Gatlin, 43, was taken into custody in Elgin Wednesday night after he attempted to flee in a vehicle, crashed and then took off on foot. Police set up a perimeter and […]
starvedrock.media
Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge
An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
Aurora man extradited from Wisconsin on charges of murdering mother
An Aurora man has been extradited from Wisconsin on charges of murdering his mother earlier this year. A Kane County judge set bail at $2 million for Abel Quinones-Herstad, 20, who faces two counts of first-degree murder.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville looking for feedback on aging in city via survey
The City of Yorkville is looking for feedback on aging in the city through a survey that can be found on the city's web site. It's part of an ongoing project to learn how the community can support elderly residents. Brad Winick is a consultant who looks at aging in...
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared
Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
'We miss her': Friday marks 15 years since disappearance of Stacy Peterson
Friday marks 15 years since the disappearance of Stacy Peterson.
