Mary Kay Shroyer, 79, of Russells Point, OH, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department, Bellefontaine, OH. Mary was born on May 20, 1943, in Springfield, OH, the daughter of the late George and Opal McKinster Henry. She married Allie Whitt Sr., and he preceded her in death in 1985. She married William Shroyer in 2007 and he preceded her in death in 2017. She is also preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Warner, and Brenda Yoakam, two grandchildren, Adam Gilliam and Paula Carothers, a great-granddaughter, Layla Yoakam, and seven siblings, William, Charles, Jerry, George, Nancy McKinster, Patricia Lawrence, and Clara McKinster.

RUSSELLS POINT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO