Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
WL-S boys and girls advance to state; IL’s Rash; Chiefs Stewart qualify; Regional CC results
The West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team earned its seventh consecutive DIII state berth Saturday at the Troy Southwest Regional meet. The Big Orange ranked #5 in the latest DIII state coaches poll was edged out by #2 state-ranked Ft. Loramie by 1 point to place second overall. The top three teams qualified for next week’s state meet.
peakofohio.com
Mary Kay Shroyer
Mary Kay Shroyer, 79, of Russells Point, OH, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department, Bellefontaine, OH. Mary was born on May 20, 1943, in Springfield, OH, the daughter of the late George and Opal McKinster Henry. She married Allie Whitt Sr., and he preceded her in death in 1985. She married William Shroyer in 2007 and he preceded her in death in 2017. She is also preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Warner, and Brenda Yoakam, two grandchildren, Adam Gilliam and Paula Carothers, a great-granddaughter, Layla Yoakam, and seven siblings, William, Charles, Jerry, George, Nancy McKinster, Patricia Lawrence, and Clara McKinster.
peakofohio.com
Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point
Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
peakofohio.com
Kentucky man arrested on numerous felony charges
A Kentucky man was arrested early Friday morning, just after 1 o’clock, on numerous felony charges. Bellefontaine Police responded to the Super 8 Motel regarding a possible overdose. The caller stated she had started CPR. Upon arrival, officers observed the lips and fingertips of George West, 43, of Catlettsburg,...
Comments / 0