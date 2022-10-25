Win Country Kicks Cancer Tickets

Country Kicks Cancer

K92.3 presents Country Kicks Cancer starring Walker Hayes, Jessie James Decker, Maddie & Tae, Danielle Bradbery and Craig Campbell on Saturday, October 29th at the Orlando Amphitheatre produced by Vivid Sky Vertical and Airbound Entertainment.

Enter below (10/25-10/27) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Tickets are on-sale now and you can save $5 per ticket with the code K NATION. 20% of the proceeds from the event will go directly to benefit the American Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Research.

