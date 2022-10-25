Deputies: Woman killed in Orange County shooting

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday evening that left a woman dead.

Around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle just off Hiawassee Rd. for reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find a woman who had been shot just outside the home near a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any other information on the victim or a possible suspect as their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

