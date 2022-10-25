ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Deputies: Woman killed in Orange County shooting

WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TjOI_0iltPBf500

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday evening that left a woman dead.

Around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle just off Hiawassee Rd. for reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find a woman who had been shot just outside the home near a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any other information on the victim or a possible suspect as their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

>> Stay with WDBO for updates on this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
orangeobserver.com

WG police identify deceased in shooting

One man was killed and another is in custody following a shooting on Mildred Dixon Way, Winter Garden. The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. When officers with the Winter Garden Police Department arrived at the scene, the victim was found lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as Jermaine Anthony Moultrie, 34, of Winter Garden, was taken to Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Winter Garden, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - One man is dead after a shooting in Winter Garden early Saturday morning. Deputies say a suspect has turned himself in. According to Winter Garden police, officers responded to a shots fired call on Mildred Dixon Way. When they arrived, they found a Black man laying on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WESH

Man arrested after deadly Winter Garden shooting, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man arrested after woman flees to police station

A Leesburg man was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after a woman rushed to the Leesburg Police Department. The woman met with officers Tuesday morning in the lobby of the station and told them that 42-year-old Samy Louis had hurt her. She said that the couple had been arguing every day for months. When she said she needed to leave to get to work, Louis blocked the front door. When she turned away from him he grabbed her face from behind. When he did this, one of his fingers entered the right side of her mouth and dug into her gum while his other fingers dug into her lips. She told the police she was able to pull away from Louis and escape out the back door. The officers were able to see the scratches on her face and a deep gash to her gums. Both wounds were bleeding, according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
94K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy