Ellington, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Amherst Police asking for assistance identifying male

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police is asking for assistance in identifying a male who was found on Sunday. Police say at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a call in the area of Le Brun Road and Four Seasons West, where a concerned person had called and said they were standing with a […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

12-year-old accused of robbing M&T Bank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police confirmed to News 4 that a 12-year-old boy is accused of robbing a bank on Friday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., the boy reportedly entered an M&T Bank branch on Jefferson Avenue where he passed a note to a teller demanding cash, according to authorities. The boy reportedly left with […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Arrested on Fugitive Warrant

A Salamanca woman was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jessica Booth on an out-of-state fugitive from justice warrant. In addition to the warrant, Deputies also charged Booth with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after a...
SALAMANCA, NY
YourErie

Man dies in Chautauqua County after dump truck tips into pond

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was pronounced dead after his dump truck tipped into a pond in Chautauqua County, New York. At about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Waterman Road in Stockton, New York (Chautauqua County). According to a report from the Sheriff’s office, a dump […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

PSP Investigating Shinglehouse Burglary Attempt

The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in investigating a burglary in Shinglehouse. According to Troopers, an unknown person or people tried to break into a building on Falkner Road, causing damage to the door. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police barracks...
SHINGLEHOUSE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Hinsdale Man Arrested on Felony Warrant

A Hinsdale man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Jeremiah C. Wilson on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wilson was held pending further court proceedings.
HINSDALE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt

Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
BUFFALO, NY

