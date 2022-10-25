Read full article on original website
Amherst Police asking for assistance identifying male
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police is asking for assistance in identifying a male who was found on Sunday. Police say at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a call in the area of Le Brun Road and Four Seasons West, where a concerned person had called and said they were standing with a […]
erienewsnow.com
Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Park Along Harborcreek Wesleyville Line
State police, volunteer fire department rescuers and Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook were all called to the scene after a body was found in Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek off Cumberland Road. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Cpl. Timothy McConnell from the Pennsylvania State Police told Erie...
12-year-old accused of robbing M&T Bank
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police confirmed to News 4 that a 12-year-old boy is accused of robbing a bank on Friday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., the boy reportedly entered an M&T Bank branch on Jefferson Avenue where he passed a note to a teller demanding cash, according to authorities. The boy reportedly left with […]
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Arrested on Fugitive Warrant
A Salamanca woman was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jessica Booth on an out-of-state fugitive from justice warrant. In addition to the warrant, Deputies also charged Booth with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after a...
Wyoming County Sheriff’s office searching for missing 16-year-old Kaylin Calteaux
WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating Kaylin Calteaux, a missing 16-year-old from Warsaw. Calteaux was last seen at her home on Saltvale Road. It was discovered she was missing on Monday morning and believed she left the residence on her own accord. Anyone with […]
wesb.com
PSP Investigating Shinglehouse Burglary Attempt
The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in investigating a burglary in Shinglehouse. According to Troopers, an unknown person or people tried to break into a building on Falkner Road, causing damage to the door. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police barracks...
West Seneca man sentenced in connection to stealing from home improvement stores
The district attorney's office announced a West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge in connection to stealing from home improvement stores.
16-year-old driver in Monday's fatal accident on Rte. 33 arraigned Friday
The 16-year-old male driver of the fatal crash on the Rte. 33 inbound ramp to the Scajaquada Expressway this past Monday was in Family Court on Friday for arraignment. Read more here:
erienewsnow.com
Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
2 Bank Robbers Who Stole $80,000 From A Tonawanda Bank Are Still Wanted
Soon, it will be 7 years since two men robbed a bank in Tonawanda and they still haven't been captured. The robbers got away with $80,000 dollars, stolen from Evans Bank on Niagara Falls Boulevard on January 8, 2016. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Field Office in Buffalo is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to each of the men's arrests.
wesb.com
Hinsdale Man Arrested on Felony Warrant
A Hinsdale man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Jeremiah C. Wilson on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wilson was held pending further court proceedings.
Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 reward for information on homicide case
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a $7,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest or indictment on a homicide case. Buffalo Police say John "Rico" Walker was shot on October 16 on William Street in Buffalo. He died from his injuries on October 21.
