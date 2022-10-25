The nonprofit, Kids In Crisis, after reviewing and interviewing many highly qualified candidates, are pleased to announce the selection of Brennan M. Ross as their new director. Ross, who takes over from the recently retired June DeWeese who founded Kids in Crisis and is the only previous director, starts his new duties immediately. Ross grew up in the Indianapolis, Indiana area and received his B.S degree from Indiana University. He is currently working remotely to finish his MBA from Ball State University in Business Analytics. Ross has a passion for helping others and therefore entered the Peace Corps after college, as a Community Health Volunteer. In this position he had the rewarding challenge of leading both children and adults in ways they could help themselves improve their community health assessments. Ross moved to Abilene in the summer of 2021 and was immediately mesmerized as he got to know the community and participated in many of the different festivities which he hopes to continue while guiding Kids In Crisis. In his free time, Ross enjoys traveling with his girlfriend and learning more about Kansas, watching college football and collecting antiques.

ABILENE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO