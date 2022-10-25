Read full article on original website
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Kids in Crisis announces new director
The nonprofit, Kids In Crisis, after reviewing and interviewing many highly qualified candidates, are pleased to announce the selection of Brennan M. Ross as their new director. Ross, who takes over from the recently retired June DeWeese who founded Kids in Crisis and is the only previous director, starts his new duties immediately. Ross grew up in the Indianapolis, Indiana area and received his B.S degree from Indiana University. He is currently working remotely to finish his MBA from Ball State University in Business Analytics. Ross has a passion for helping others and therefore entered the Peace Corps after college, as a Community Health Volunteer. In this position he had the rewarding challenge of leading both children and adults in ways they could help themselves improve their community health assessments. Ross moved to Abilene in the summer of 2021 and was immediately mesmerized as he got to know the community and participated in many of the different festivities which he hopes to continue while guiding Kids In Crisis. In his free time, Ross enjoys traveling with his girlfriend and learning more about Kansas, watching college football and collecting antiques.
WIBW
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 30
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Harper, Ashton Dwayne; 25; Rochester, Minn. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. No...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Walk-in voting going on in Dickinson County
Walk in voting is currently being held at the Dickinson County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk in voting will end on November 7th at NOON. The polls will open at 7:00 a.m. on November 8 (Election Day) and will close at 7:00 p.m. All voters may see a sample ballot by going to VOTERVIEW, Kansas or we have a link on our website dkcoks.gov. by going to County Clerk then Elections and then Voter View. You will enter you name and birthday and it will take you to your sample ballot.
mhshighlife.com
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 22-28
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BAKER, JOSHUA DALE; 35; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
Why the Harvey County driver’s license office is closing
Harvey County says its driver's license office will close on Nov. 8, and officials do not know when it will reopen.
Parents concerned over ‘Implicit Bias Test’ in Kansas school curriculum
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas parents are expressing concern over their children having to take the “Implicit Bias Test.” A mother in Junction City says she is worried about the Kansas Board of Education’s ability to choose curriculum for her children. This is after her daughter’s social studies teacher assigned her class to take the […]
Halloween events coming this week in Abilene
This spooky season the city of Abilene is pulling out all the stops for public entertainment. Last weekend there was the opening of the Haunted cowtown walk, which will occur again this upcoming weekend. With the Haunted Cowtown of course is the Halloween Spooktacular being put on by the Abilene Parks and Recreation. There will also be Tombstone talks, where people can learn about their Abilene history by visiting various grave sites at St. Peters Cemetery. The Lebold mansion is having a Halloween celebration of its own for an aptly themed Addams family showing. The Trunk-or-Treat event is hosted by the American Legion Post 39 Riders and will take place at Little Ike Park here in Abilene. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming Halloween events in Abilene to ensure fun in the community.
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
ksal.com
KWU Annual Impact Estimated at $46.4 Million
Kansas Wesleyan University has an estimated statewide annual economic impact of $46.4 million and 351 jobs, according to the results of a study released by the Kansas Independent College Association. “The Salina community is a critical reason for our success,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “It offers countless opportunities...
Geary County man causes $12,000 damage to law enforcement vehicles
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 36-year-old Geary County man is facing 10 counts of felony criminal damage after causing approximately $12,000 worth of damage to Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles early Thursday morning. Justin Neinhaus, 36, of Grandview Plaza, was identified by law enforcement on security video after 11 patrol units parked at 9th and […]
WIBW
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
mhshighlife.com
Mcpherson Alternative Field Trip to Maxwell Lake
Getting ready to leave for the trip the teachers waited for the students to get ready to go. At around 9:30 am October 27th the Mac center set off on a trip. It was a few hours long but that’s okay because so much happened on the trip. We played games, Kayaked, Canoed, and made smores. It was cold that morning but as the day went on it got cooler.
Drivers injured, one cited in two-vehicle wreck in south Salina
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening in south Salina. Joseph Embers, 44, of Topeka, was eastbound on W. Water Well Road in a 2014 Ford C-Max when he failed to yield at the S. Ninth Street stop sign and collided with a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robbie Watson, 57, of Bridgeport, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Juvenile on bicycle struck fender of car driven by Salina man
A juvenile was injured in an accident just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by Gregory Arnold, 44, Salina, was southbound on Roach Street and began to make an eastbound turn onto Pentwood Drive. A juvenile on a bicycle was...
ksal.com
Missouri Man Injured In Semi-Truk Accident
A 44-year-old Missouri man sustained non-life threatening injuries after veering off the interstate early this morning. Captain Melander of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that at approximately 4:07 AM deputies were called to I-70 mile marker 248. A 1998 Peter built semi-truck with an empty 53ft box trailer was going east, when the driver crossed into the median, struck the center turn around, continued across west bound lanes of traffic, and drove into the north ditch were the truck struck a concrete culvert. The semi was disabled with serious damage including a cracked frame, damage to the underside, a broken front axle, and the box was leaning.
