ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
defensenews.com

US Navy hunting for info warfare experts, Aeschbach tells Old Crows

WASHINGTON — Personnel steeped in information warfare are increasingly in demand across the U.S. Navy, and the woman who ensures they are properly trained, equipped and available is feeling the pressure. “The competition is so keen now that my warfighting peers are approaching me and, in a good way,...
WASHINGTON STATE
defensenews.com

Fearing Russian false flag in Ukraine, US launches plan to track arms

WASHINGTON ― The U.S. State Department released plans Thursday to better track weapons supplied to Ukraine, voicing fears Russian forces could capture and use them to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces. “Pro-Russian forces’ capture of Ukrainian weapons ― including donated materiel ― has been the main vector of...
WASHINGTON STATE
defensenews.com

Major Hawaii-based Army exercise tests brigade in island-hopping fight

Correction: This article was updated at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, to note that this is not the first brigade rotation at JPMRC in Hawaii. More than 6,000 soldiers are headed into the “box” this weekend as part of a combat training center rotation across the Hawaiian islands designed to replicate a fight with China.
HAWAII STATE
defensenews.com

TAI to deliver Hurkus-C combat aircraft to Niger, Chad

ISTANBUL — Turkish Aerospace Industries has signed a contract to deliver two Hurkus-C light trainer and combat aircraft to Niger and three to Chad, a senior company official said. Atilla Dogan, TAI’s deputy general manager, told media that the firm will deliver the aircraft to Niger by the end...
defensenews.com

Turkish firms unveil a new loitering munition

MERSIN, Turkey — Turkish defense companies STM and Roketsan unveiled a new loitering munition, dubbed “Alpagut,” at the SAHA defense expo here this week. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the occasion, Ismail Demir, head of the Turkish Defence Agency (SSB), said the new weapon will be effective against targets on land and at sea, including “radar and communications systems, critical facilities such as command centers, and targets of opportunity.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy