I left my comfort zone to try the La Dame fragrance by 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star Karen Huger. The scent gave a regal impression.
The scent reminded me of my grandmother in the best way and is a combination of "deaconess" and "Dior."
"Stranger Things" Is Coming To An End, And This Is What Millie Bobby Brown Had To Say
Millie Bobby Brown shared how the end of the fifth season of the hit Netflix series "is gonna be hard."
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 On HBO, Where A New Group Of Troubled Tourists (And Jennifer Coolidge) Visit A Resort In Sicily
The White Lotus was an hit in its first season largely because of Mike White’s writing and directing, but also because it had a number of great performances, most notably by Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge. But it was also because it was a good satire of how awful privileged people can be to each other and to the people who are working hard so they can have a good time at an exotic resort. Coolidge is back for the show’s second season, but there’s a new setting (Sicily) and Coolidge’s character Tanya is surrounded by a whole new set of...
11 Utterly Terrifying Facts And Behind The Scenes Stories From Classic Horror Movies
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
Evan Peters Is Begging To Play Someone Normal For Once
Evan Peters has been a working actor for a long time, but aside from some brief appearances in the world of Marvel cinema, he tends to get weighed down with darker roles. There’s just something about his eternally boyish face that makes him the perfect vessel for creepy characters — and he’s sick of it.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Do a Couples’ ‘Family Feud’ Costume
The celebrity Halloween costumes are already trickling to the timeline, and Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are sending a message. The newlyweds were seemingly addressing the British tabloid rumors of a family feud on Wednesday, October 26, when they dressed as Romeo and Juliet for Booby Tape’s annual holiday party.
Rihanna Keeps Her Style Simple & Subdued in Her Music Video Return
Rihanna loves nothing more than a good, voluminous coat. She wore a pink puffer to announce her pregnancy, the Balenciaga outfit she donned for her latest trip to the Met Gala was arguably more coat than gown, and she’s not afraid to pull out a floor-length jacket to create a memorable street style look, no matter the temperature. So it only makes sense that, for her first music video since 2017, the newly released clip for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack single “Lift Me Up,” she’s highlighting outerwear.
Millie Bobby Brown is Pretty in Pink for ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown leaned into leading lady attitude at the Enola Homes 2 premiere on Thursday night. The 18-year-old showed up in gown with a halter strap and plunging neckline. The bespoke pale pink dress was courtesy of Louis Vuitton and covered in three dimensional silver and black floral appliques, with a ring around her collar. It was cinched at the waist and the skirt swept the floor as she walked.
Activists, Drop the Tomato Sauce and Step Away From the Timeless Art
Don’t drag Girl With a Pearl Earring into this; she’s been through enough (haven’t you watched the Scarlett Johansson movie?). On Thursday, October 27, Johannes Vermeer’s famous portrait became the latest pawn in climate change activists’ demonstrations when two people superglued themselves to the painting and “a liquid was thrown,” according to a statement from the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague, where the painting resides.
