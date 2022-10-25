ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police investigate stabbing outside Providence City Hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I., (WPRI) — Providence Police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened late Saturday night outside Providence City Hall.  12 News was there and saw several police officers and detectives putting up crime scene tape.  No other details are being released at this time.  This is a breaking news story, and we will continue to update […]
Turnto10.com

Officer assaulted during early morning disturbance in Providence

Three people were arrested in an early morning altercation with an officer in Providence. Police were called to Pembroke Avenue at about 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they saw a group of people in Halloween costumes fighting. An officer was assaulted during the fight, but police said he would...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Easton police investigate officer-involved shooting

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Easton Police Department and Bristol County District Attorney`s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night. According to Police Chief Keith Boone, offices were called to a disturbance on Central Street around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, “officers encountered a potentially lethal situation involving […]
EASTON, MA
iheart.com

Bicyclist Dead- Motorist Sought In Fatal E-L Accident

A bicyclist was reportedly killed in a hit-and-run crash in East Longmeadow on Thursday night. The East Longmeadow Police Department reported the crash at around 6:30 p.m. on North Main Street near Speight Arden. The victim's name was not released, but authorities said it was a 62-year-old man from Springfield.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Turnto10.com

Lincoln police arrest bank robbery suspect

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Police arrested the suspect in a robbery at the Santander Bank on George Washington Highway in Lincoln on October 27, 2022. Police said a caller reported the robbery as it was happening and described the suspect as a white male wearing glasses, a black cap and blue jeans.
LINCOLN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

One minor killed, another minor injured, in serious early morning crash on Route 95

A minor has been killed and another injured in a serious early morning crash on Sunday on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, this morning just after 4:00 a.m., the Hope Valley Barracks received multiple E-911 calls for a single-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 North, in the vicinity of exit 3, in the Town of Richmond. Troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks, along with members of Hope Valley Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.
RICHMOND, RI
WPRI 12 News

At least 3 arrested after fight on Pembroke Avenue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple people were arrested following a fight on Pembroke Avenue in Providence early Saturday morning.   According to a report from Providence Police obtained by 12 News, one officer responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find a group of people pushing each other on the porch of a house […]
WPRI 12 News

Driver charged in crash that injured 2-year-old

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital after an early morning crash in Woonsocket.   According to Chief Thomas Oates, around 2 a.m., a sergeant came across a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill Road.   Chief Oates says 21-year-old, Erika R. Ahrens of […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police searching for North Providence teen last seen wearing pajamas

North Providence Police are looking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. According to police, 18-year-old Tatianna Goncalves has been reported missing. She was last seen on Wednesday October 26th. at approximately 4:00 p.m. wearing pajamas. Tatianna is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 117...
whdh.com

Crews work to put out house fire in Milford

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Milford ripped through several floors Friday night as crews worked to put out the flames. Milford Fire was called to a home on Whitney Street sometime after 9 p.m. for the incident. A fire engine from Franklin was also called in for mutual aid as well, according to a social media post from their department.
MILFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Bristol County District Attorney’s Office investigating officer involved shooting that injured two after disturbance

Police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place late Friday night. According to Chief Keith Boone, just after 11:30 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street in Easton. Upon arrival, Easton officers encountered a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife and drew their service weapons. An Easton officer intervened and fired his weapon, striking the man and grazing another resident.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two people displaced after fire at Burrillville home

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were displaced after a fire in Burrillville Saturday morning. According Deputy Fire Chief Marcel Fontenault, sometime before 8 a.m., crews were called for a fire at a home on Central Street. When they arrived, they found fire that had spread from the outside of the home, to the inside […]
BURRILLVILLE, RI

