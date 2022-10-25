Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House Fire
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in Killingly
Massachusetts witness photographs 'blinking light' UFOs nightly
ABC6.com
RI State Police: Juvenile female dies in early morning crash on I-95
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a juvenile died after a crash on I-95 early Sunday morning. State Police said at 4:08 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 North near Exit 3 in Richmond. At the scene, police found a...
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
Police investigate stabbing outside Providence City Hall
PROVIDENCE, R.I., (WPRI) — Providence Police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened late Saturday night outside Providence City Hall. 12 News was there and saw several police officers and detectives putting up crime scene tape. No other details are being released at this time. This is a breaking news story, and we will continue to update […]
Turnto10.com
Officer assaulted during early morning disturbance in Providence
Three people were arrested in an early morning altercation with an officer in Providence. Police were called to Pembroke Avenue at about 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they saw a group of people in Halloween costumes fighting. An officer was assaulted during the fight, but police said he would...
Easton police investigate officer-involved shooting
EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Easton Police Department and Bristol County District Attorney`s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night. According to Police Chief Keith Boone, offices were called to a disturbance on Central Street around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, “officers encountered a potentially lethal situation involving […]
iheart.com
Bicyclist Dead- Motorist Sought In Fatal E-L Accident
A bicyclist was reportedly killed in a hit-and-run crash in East Longmeadow on Thursday night. The East Longmeadow Police Department reported the crash at around 6:30 p.m. on North Main Street near Speight Arden. The victim's name was not released, but authorities said it was a 62-year-old man from Springfield.
Turnto10.com
Lincoln police arrest bank robbery suspect
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Police arrested the suspect in a robbery at the Santander Bank on George Washington Highway in Lincoln on October 27, 2022. Police said a caller reported the robbery as it was happening and described the suspect as a white male wearing glasses, a black cap and blue jeans.
fallriverreporter.com
One minor killed, another minor injured, in serious early morning crash on Route 95
A minor has been killed and another injured in a serious early morning crash on Sunday on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, this morning just after 4:00 a.m., the Hope Valley Barracks received multiple E-911 calls for a single-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 North, in the vicinity of exit 3, in the Town of Richmond. Troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks, along with members of Hope Valley Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.
At least 3 arrested after fight on Pembroke Avenue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple people were arrested following a fight on Pembroke Avenue in Providence early Saturday morning. According to a report from Providence Police obtained by 12 News, one officer responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find a group of people pushing each other on the porch of a house […]
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River firefighters battle flames, thick smoke as late-night fire damages three businesses, cat found deceased
The Fall River Fire Department battled flames and thick smoke from a commercial building late Saturday that became a three alarm. Just after 10:00 p.m., Fall River Police reported heavy smoke showing at 65 Manchester Street. Upon arrival, firefighters began attacking the flames of the large structure that houses an...
Driver charged in crash that injured 2-year-old
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital after an early morning crash in Woonsocket. According to Chief Thomas Oates, around 2 a.m., a sergeant came across a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill Road. Chief Oates says 21-year-old, Erika R. Ahrens of […]
fallriverreporter.com
Police searching for North Providence teen last seen wearing pajamas
North Providence Police are looking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. According to police, 18-year-old Tatianna Goncalves has been reported missing. She was last seen on Wednesday October 26th. at approximately 4:00 p.m. wearing pajamas. Tatianna is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 117...
whdh.com
Crews work to put out house fire in Milford
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Milford ripped through several floors Friday night as crews worked to put out the flames. Milford Fire was called to a home on Whitney Street sometime after 9 p.m. for the incident. A fire engine from Franklin was also called in for mutual aid as well, according to a social media post from their department.
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Bristol County District Attorney’s Office investigating officer involved shooting that injured two after disturbance
Police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place late Friday night. According to Chief Keith Boone, just after 11:30 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street in Easton. Upon arrival, Easton officers encountered a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife and drew their service weapons. An Easton officer intervened and fired his weapon, striking the man and grazing another resident.
Police: Remains found in Central Falls are from one person
Detectives are gearing up for a lengthy investigation after construction workers dug up skeletal remains in Central Falls Monday morning.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Connection to Ongoing Investigation in Dorchester
At about 10:55 AM on Sunday September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for a person with a gun at the corner of Belden Street and Belden Square in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated that he had...
Two people displaced after fire at Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were displaced after a fire in Burrillville Saturday morning. According Deputy Fire Chief Marcel Fontenault, sometime before 8 a.m., crews were called for a fire at a home on Central Street. When they arrived, they found fire that had spread from the outside of the home, to the inside […]
ABC6.com
College student wearing SWAT costume arrested after choking police officer, assaulting students
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Johnson & Wales student was arrested early Saturday after trying to choke a Providence police officer. Providence police said just before 2 a.m. Saturday, an officer found a group of 10-15 college students fighting on the porch of a Pembroke Avenue home. While the...
fallriverreporter.com
Two adults charged, 2-year-old critical, 1-year-old in DCYF custody after early morning crash
A crash injured four people early this morning including a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old. A call came into dispatch just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a multi-vehicle crash at Diamond Hill Road and Mendon Road in Woonsocket with 4 people injured in one vehicle, including an unresponsive toddler. All 4...
