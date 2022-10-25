Read full article on original website
Walker's Jared Padalecki Is Determined to Appear on Prequel Independence 'In Some Way, Shape or Form'
Walker star and executive producer Jared Padalecki isn’t planning on letting something as significant as 150-plus years stand in the way of his appearing on the prequel spinoff Walker Independence, on which he also serves as an EP. The offshoot is set in the late 1800s and follows several ancestors of characters from the mothership series, which of course takes place in the present day. Even though the two shows feature very different and distant time periods, Padalecki isn’t ruling out the idea of a crossover of some sort. (After all, Matt Barr went from playing Hoyt Rawlins on Walker to...
11 Incredibly Spooky Stories From The Making Of Horror Movies That Are Honestly Scarier Than The Movies Themselves
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
wmagazine.com
Evan Peters Is Begging To Play Someone Normal For Once
Evan Peters has been a working actor for a long time, but aside from some brief appearances in the world of Marvel cinema, he tends to get weighed down with darker roles. There’s just something about his eternally boyish face that makes him the perfect vessel for creepy characters — and he’s sick of it.
"Stranger Things" Is Coming To An End, And This Is What Millie Bobby Brown Had To Say
Millie Bobby Brown shared how the end of the fifth season of the hit Netflix series "is gonna be hard."
wmagazine.com
Rihanna Keeps Her Style Simple & Subdued in Her Music Video Return
Rihanna loves nothing more than a good, voluminous coat. She wore a pink puffer to announce her pregnancy, the Balenciaga outfit she donned for her latest trip to the Met Gala was arguably more coat than gown, and she’s not afraid to pull out a floor-length jacket to create a memorable street style look, no matter the temperature. So it only makes sense that, for her first music video since 2017, the newly released clip for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack single “Lift Me Up,” she’s highlighting outerwear.
wmagazine.com
Yes, TÁR’s Costume Designer Also Loves The Row
When it comes to Todd Field’s TÁR, we suggest you come for the director’s first film in over a decade, and stay for the nonstop parade of aspirational style (oh, and Cate Blanchett’s absolutely enthralling performance, which has flung the actress to the top of yet another Oscar race). The movie has completely captivated the fashion set for its beautifully curated wardrobe of crisp button-downs, cashmere sweater vests, and perfectly proportioned jackets. Blanchett’s Lydia Tár may be the maestro of the Berlin Philharmonic, but when it comes to her closet, costume designer Bina Daigeler is the conductor.
wmagazine.com
Activists, Drop the Tomato Sauce and Step Away From the Timeless Art
Don’t drag Girl With a Pearl Earring into this; she’s been through enough (haven’t you watched the Scarlett Johansson movie?). On Thursday, October 27, Johannes Vermeer’s famous portrait became the latest pawn in climate change activists’ demonstrations when two people superglued themselves to the painting and “a liquid was thrown,” according to a statement from the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague, where the painting resides.
