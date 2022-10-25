Read full article on original website
Tricks and treats at the Lake Charles annual downtown Candy Crawl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crowds of trick or treaters ventured to the 300 block of Broad Street in downtown Lake Charles for the annual Candy Crawl. Local businesses and sponsors came out with bowls of candy ready to bring the Halloween spirit. Live music and a variety of vendors...
Old building becomes a place for a good scare on Broad St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Spooky season is almost to an end, but it’s not too late to get a good scare. A Lake Charles native turned an old building on Broad Street that was once an event center into a haunted house just in time for Halloween. Two...
Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor hosting community coat drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor are partnering to host a community coat drive on November 13. The coat drive will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 2:00 p.m. Coats are being collected starting Monday, October 31 during normal business hours. Coats can be...
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA hosts Pinkwood Derby race
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA continued their fight against breast cancer by hosting a Pinkwood Derby race at American Legion Post 1. The fun included carnival games, baked goods and of course the derby car race!. Reed Smart, 7, of Lake Charles was...
SWLA Health Services hosts trunk or treat
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SWLA Health Services held their annual truck or treat downtown this afternoon. Kids came dressed up in costumes and were treated to Kona Ice, coloring books, fun games, and of course, candy!. Vendors also provided treats for the kids and dressed up for the occasion.
Teen Report: Newsies preview
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the first time since COVID closed the curtains of LaGrange’s High School auditorium in March of 2020, students from the Calcasieu Parish District’s Performing Arts Program are ready to take the stage again with “Newsies, Junior.”. Practice for theatre students from...
Coats for Kids Spooktacular brings in thousands of donations
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles partnered with Crying Eagle Brewery to hold their 34th annual Coats for Kids Spooktacular. People in the lake area community donated new and used coats that will be given to 10 local charities. Anyone who donated a coat was given...
Kids pack the stands for McNeese Rodeo School Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University rodeo team put on a show for hundreds of elementary school students Thursday morning for their Rodeo School Day. This was the Rodeo School Day’s 6th year of inspiring students like 8-year-old Rylan Ortego to consider a professional career in rodeo. After watching all the cowboys showing their skill at riding horses and bulls Ortego says, “I want to get some cows, sell them and buy some more.”
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 27, 2022. Dalton Ryan Meyers, 30, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; criminal conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft under $5,000; contempt of court.
Boil advisory lifted for parts of Ragley
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of Ragley has been lifted, according to Beauregard Waterworks District 3. The advisory affected residents in the following areas:. 490 to 2475 Briar Marsh Rd. Thigpen Rd. Bob Long Rd. Levan Haffpauir Rd. Welcome Rd. Roberts Rd. East Newman Rd. South...
TDL WEEK 9: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Iowa beat St. Louis 29-21 for the District 3-3A title Thursday night in the KPLC Game of the Week. Tonight’s action continues with nine more games on the schedule. With the win over the Saints, the Yellow Jackets completed an undefeated run through district....
One dead from injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with a pickup truck on LA Hwy 378 in Moss Bluff. Jase Hebert, 30, of Starks was travelling west on LA 378 when he struck the back of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck, according to Louisiana State Police Spokesman Derek Senegal.
McNeese hosts Southeastern Louisiana, looking for first conference victory
SE LA (4-3) is scouted as the “most athletic team in the Southland Conference,” according to McNeese head coach Gary Goff.
Oakdale police receive body cameras for first time in department history
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Thanks to a $25,000 grant, Oakdale police officers now have body cameras for the first time in the department’s history. “This past legislative session, I was contacted by a local representative, and they asked what my needs were, and I told them body cameras,” Chief Chad Doyle said.
La. Commerce and Industry Board cancels 3 solar contracts, including 1 in Calcasieu
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three solar projects in three parishes, including Calcasieu, have lost their tax breaks from Louisiana. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry cancelled their contracts. Louisiana is generous with its tax breaks to entice industry to build and expand. But the state demands those industries...
CPPJ seeking board members to represent low-income residents
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is seeking residents to represent the interests, concerns and needs of low-income residents in four areas. The Human Services Department advisory board has vacancies for Iowa/Bell City, Moss Bluff/Gillis, Sulphur/Carlyss and Vinton/Starks. The board meets bi-monthly to assist the parish’s...
FEMA awards additional $37M for Hurricane Laura recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $37,892,489.72 in federal grant funding as reimbursement for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins. The funding has been earmarked for the following:. $21,868,471.51 - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for debris removal operations. $16,024,018.21...
LCPD and JDPSO participate in drug take-back day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October 29 is national prescription drug take-back day. The Lake Charles Police Department and Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office joined forces with the DEA to collect potentially dangerous controlled substances. The DEA is encouraging anyone in the community to drop off pills or patches but...
McNeese losing streak continues after loss to Southeastern
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back in action Saturday night as they hosted the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. The game started out with a new face at quarterback for McNeese, as Walker Wood ran out with the offense for the first drive of the game. Early in the first the Cowboys would put together a really good good drive that would end with a Deonta McMahon touchdown to put the cowboys up 6-0.
