Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University rodeo team put on a show for hundreds of elementary school students Thursday morning for their Rodeo School Day. This was the Rodeo School Day’s 6th year of inspiring students like 8-year-old Rylan Ortego to consider a professional career in rodeo. After watching all the cowboys showing their skill at riding horses and bulls Ortego says, “I want to get some cows, sell them and buy some more.”

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO