Local funeral director pleads guilty to bribery
A Salem funeral director plead guilty to two counts of bribery Friday morning.
Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction
An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree. Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
WYTV.com
Struthers couple charged with endangering children
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- A Struthers couple is facing child endangering charges after police say their home was in deplorable condition. Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a home on Elm Street to check on the behavior of a child. Officers determined that Stephanie Anderson, 31, and Wayne...
Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 27, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Investigation beginning with robbery leads police to major drug bust in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation that began with a robbery led police to a major drug bust in Aliquippa. The investigation began when three men robbed the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge while the owner was still inside. The men stole more than $13,000 and led police to a...
Armored truck brought to search warrant in Boardman
Boardman police are not saying much about a raid conducted Thursday morning.
Ohio man loses house with all assets after being sentenced to jail
An Ohio man will lose his home along with all assets on, around, or in the home after being sentenced to jail. Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden of Guernsey County said Brett McLaughlin age 58, of Cambridge was sentenced to 20 years in prison McLaughlin’s residence was raided by Investigators from CODE Task Force and the […]
2 arrested after police discover a large amount of narcotics in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Richland Township Police Department tells 7NEWS that they pulled a large amount of drugs off the street on Tuesday. On October 25th, Richland Township Officers were responding to a complaint at the Gabriel Brothers by the Ohio County Mall. Following a short investigation, officers managed to uncover 423 grams […]
Police confirm break-in at Southern Park Mall; could be connected to Eastwood break-in
There's a large police presence at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman overnight.
Five people hospitalized after suspected overdoses near Ellwood City bar
ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - First responders rushed to an Ellwood City bar after there were reports of multiple overdoses. It happened just after midnight near the Tee Box Bar on Beaver Avenue. According to police, five people suffered what they're calling "medical events" outside the bar. First responders performed CPR on many of the patrons and an officer told KDKA they believed the victims overdosed, but they are still early in the investigation. One person was flown to the hospital and four others were taken via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
whbc.com
Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court
MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool man gets 10 years for role in cocaine trafficking ring
An East Liverpool man has been sentenced for his role in a cocaine trafficking ring. Romeon Alford, 47, was sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release for his connection to a conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Alford's charges stemmed from a drug trafficking...
Farm and Dairy
Wildlife officers enforce litter laws in Columbiana County
AKRON — Wildlife officers in northeast Ohio recently concluded a months-long investigation into illegal dumping activities on private property that culminated with 30 individuals being issued a total of 40 summonses, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Individuals were cited for litter, shooting from...
Former East Liverpool man sentenced for cocaine sales
A former East Liverpool resident has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a cocaine trafficking ring.
Watch: Neighbors catch West Side shootout on camera
Surveillance video shows multiple angles of the shootout between two vehicles.
Severe damage in New Castle fire
New Castle Fire Department responded to a fire that caused severe damage to a house Sunday morning.
explore venango
Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Puppy found dead in lunch cooler in Ohio
Animal Charity of Ohio can be contacted by phone at 330-788-1064.
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
Coroner identifies man killed in Youngstown earlier this month
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide in Youngstown earlier this month.
