Lisbon, OH

WTRF- 7News

Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction

An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree.  Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Struthers couple charged with endangering children

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- A Struthers couple is facing child endangering charges after police say their home was in deplorable condition. Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a home on Elm Street to check on the behavior of a child. Officers determined that Stephanie Anderson, 31, and Wayne...
STRUTHERS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Five people hospitalized after suspected overdoses near Ellwood City bar

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - First responders rushed to an Ellwood City bar after there were reports of multiple overdoses. It happened just after midnight near the Tee Box Bar on Beaver Avenue. According to police, five people suffered what they're calling "medical events" outside the bar. First responders performed CPR on many of the patrons and an officer told KDKA they believed the victims overdosed, but they are still early in the investigation. One person was flown to the hospital and four others were taken via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
whbc.com

Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court

MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
MASSILLON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Wildlife officers enforce litter laws in Columbiana County

AKRON — Wildlife officers in northeast Ohio recently concluded a months-long investigation into illegal dumping activities on private property that culminated with 30 individuals being issued a total of 40 summonses, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Individuals were cited for litter, shooting from...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
explore venango

Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
OIL CITY, PA
WTRF

Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

