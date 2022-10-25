Read full article on original website
Weekend Philler Episode 705 – Halloween Spooktacular Pt: 2
Hey everybody! This weekend we are continuing to celebrate Halloween with Penn Paranormal a paranormal investigation company located in Bensalem, PA. “Hayride to Hell”, a movie filmed in Malvern, PA on Sugartown Strawberries farm. Ghost Tour of Philadelphia, and Philadelphia’s very own, Mütter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia.
Ghost tours of Philadelphia explores the haunted streets of Old City
Ghost Tours of Philadelphia is not your regular Philadelphia city day tour; for starters, it takes place at night! Be prepared to explore the history of America’s birthplace with a spooky twist. Not only do you get a bit of a history lesson on this tour, but you also get a chance to learn about the spiritual side of Philadelphia’s Old City landmarks.
‘Hayride to Hell’ is a new horror movie filmed in Malvern, PA
Hayride to Hell is a feature length horror film shot right here in PA! The movie was produced on a family farm called Sugartown Strawberries in Malvern, PA. “This is a movie with legitimacy,” Bob Lange of Sugartown Scares Productions says proudly, “I think people are going to be very surprised that a movie of this quality can be produced with the budget that we had.”
Primo Hoagies to give $1K weekly to families in need
As if you needed another reason to love PrimoHoagies, the company is continuing its promise to deliver holiday cheer to families and children in need. Through PrimoCares, the organization is launching its Season of Giving Giveaway. The company will be donating $1,000 to a family in need every Friday from November 4 to December 23.
Mütter Museum educates the public on the history of infectious diseases
The Mutter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia began as a medical teaching collection of Dr. Thomas Mutter. Today, it is open to the public to visit and explore the vast collection of human infectious disease specimens and anomalies. “We’ve always been a teaching museum, a teaching institution,” Anna Dhody, director and curator of the Mutter Museum, explains.
Fetterman/Oz Debate #1 In Prime Time on PHL17
PHL17and PHL17.com Deliver Largest Audience in Prime Time on 10/25/22 For Historic Debate. PHILADELPHIA –October 28, 2022–PHL7 and PHL17.com, and cable network News Nationaired the 2022 John Fetterman/Mehmet Oz U.S. Senate debate on October 25threaching 321,00people in the Philadelphia DMA. Airing from 8pm –9pm in Prime Time, the debate averaged 179,000 viewers on PHL17 with an additional 119,000 streamson PHL17.com, and 23,000 viewers on News Nation. In Nielsen ratings, the debate garnered a 5.8 Householdrating with a 12.9 shareon PHL17making it the most watched program on broadcast TV in Prime Time in the Philadelphia DMA on October25th2022.“PHL17 is proud to bring this critical debate to the viewers and voters all over the Delaware Valley” says Vince Giannini, Vice President, and General Manager of PHL17. “This is the type of community service that is part of the fabric of Nexstar Media.”The debate was produced by Nexstar MediaGroup, PHL17’s parent company out of WHTM abc27 studios in Harrisburg PA. Nexstar MediaGroupis the exclusive home to all Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debates in 2022 and was seen throughout the state on Nexstar owned stations WPHL Philadelphia, WHTM Harrisburg/Lancaster/Lebanon/York, WBRE & WYOU Scranton/Wilkes Barre, WJET& WFXP Erie, and WTAJJohnstown/Altoona/State College. With the addition of broadcast partner WPXI Pittsburgh, owned by Cox Media Group, the Fetterman/Oz debate was seen in every county of Pennsylvania. Nexstar Media Group helped stage more than 50 debatesnationwide during this year’s election cycle.PHL17 is your Local Election Headquarters for the 2022 Election. Continuing coverage can be seen nightly on Action News at 10 on PHL17, Weekdays from 5am-9am on PHL17 Morning News, and 24 hours on PHL17.comand the PHL17 app.
