AZFamily
One dead, two hospitalized after a deadly accident in west Phoenix, roads closed in area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning has left one person dead and two injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and when they arrived, they found a 4-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, Phoenix police say. A man in the first vehicle did not survive his injuries.
One dead, four hurt in multi-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road
One person is dead and four others are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix Sunday morning.
ABC 15 News
Construction worker with serious injuries after car crash
WADDELL — A construction worker was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit during a car crash Saturday afternoon. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Cotton Lane and Olive Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. MCSO says the construction worker...
AZFamily
Three people hospitalized after severe crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix. Police and fire crews responded to the accident at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Responders found a white pickup truck and a...
KTAR.com
Wreck closes southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler
PHOENIX – Southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler was closed for two hours because of a wreck Friday afternoon, authorities said. The highway was closed because of a crash at Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, at about 1 p.m. the Arizona Department of Transportation said. SR 347...
AZFamily
Eastbound I-10 reopens in west Phoenix after second day of deadly crashes closes freeway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the second day in a row, a deadly crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix for much of the morning commute. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near 67th Avenue. In this crash, DPS troopers said that at least one person died after an apparent motorcycle crash. Troopers say the motorcyclist, who hasn’t been identified was rear-ended by another car and was pronounced dead on the scene. Aerial video from the scene showed debris dumped throughout the eastbound lanes. No other information was released, but traffic was diverted onto the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway until around 7:30 a.m.
Motorcyclist Died In A Fatal Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened near 67th Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.
AZFamily
Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17, SR 101 and SR 303
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Valley’s freeway improvement and maintenance efforts continue this weekend. And ADOT is once again recommending that drivers allow for extra time and plan alternate routes for weekend travel plans. I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport and Westbound I-10 Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between...
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix late Thursday night. Officers were called out to the area of 19th Street and Broadway Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured and crews immediately rendered aid. Phoenix fire crews later pronounced him dead at the scene.
ABC 15 News
Watch for freeway closures and restrictions around the Valley this weekend
The Arizona Department of Transportation will be closing or restricting Valley freeways for road work at different locations and timeframes. This includes the I-10 EB in the East Valley again, along with I-17, Loop 101 (Pima), and Loop 303. On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:. Eastbound...
AZFamily
Man dies after being hit by a car on Hunt Highway in Sun Lakes
SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff deputies are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a car early Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the area of 113th Street and Hunt Highway just after 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian, identified only as a man, dead at the scene. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the crash, and it’s not yet known if speed or impairment were factors in the crash. Details on the driver have not been released.
fox10phoenix.com
I-10 in west Phoenix reopens after deadly crash involving 2 semi trucks
PHOENIX - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in west Phoenix have been reopened after a deadly crash shut down the freeway on Oct. 27, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers say it started when a semi-truck rear-ended a car near 59th Avenue, causing the vehicle to...
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in DUI Crash near 33rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
The incident happened on October 24th, at around 4:00 p.m., when a vehicle crashed into dd’s DISCOUNTS property. According to police, an intoxicated driver was involved in a vehicle collision in the parking lot and tried to leave the scene. In an attempt to drive away, the driver ran...
Police investigation in Mesa neighborhood near Broadway and Almas School roads
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Broadway and Alma School roads for an unknown situation.
AZFamily
Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 1...
fox10phoenix.com
Investigation underway after shooting at what appears to be a Halloween party, police say
Meanwhile, Phoenix police officers are investigating after shots were fired during a party at a home near 18th Street and Campbell at 11 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police confirmed that there were signs that a shooting happened, but no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
ABC 15 News
Woman killed in crash near 211th Avenue and Patton Road
WITTMANN, AZ — One person was killed in a crash in the Wittmann area Thursday morning. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred near 211th Avenue and Patton Road just before 8 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that flipped off the roadway.
'There are things that they could do': Neighbors upset over City of Phoenix's lack of enforcement regarding visitors on Cholla Trail
PHOENIX — Neighbors along Camelback Mountain's Cholla Trail say the City of Phoenix isn’t policing the trail, and hikers who start up the mountain early in the morning. Cholla Trail is supposed to be open from sunrise to sunset. But neighbors have filmed hikers making their way up the trail in the dark, with flashlights.
ABC 15 News
Video shows multiple shots fired at Airbnb house party; Tempe police still searching for suspects
Tempe police are still looking for an unknown number of suspects who fired shots in a neighborhood during an Airbnb house party near University and Hardy drives. Police say they are still investigating the incident, not knowing why the suspects fired multiple shots around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials say no one was injured.
AZFamily
2 homes catch fire in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Homeowners have repairs to do after a fire burned two homes in a Mesa neighborhood on Friday. Firefighters were called out just after 10:30 a.m. to June Street, near the intersection of Center Street and McKellips Road. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a house, and had jumped to a second house. The call was upgraded to a first-alarm response, requesting additional manpower and equipment.
