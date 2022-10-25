ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Construction worker with serious injuries after car crash

WADDELL — A construction worker was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit during a car crash Saturday afternoon. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Cotton Lane and Olive Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. MCSO says the construction worker...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Three people hospitalized after severe crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix. Police and fire crews responded to the accident at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Responders found a white pickup truck and a...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Wreck closes southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler

PHOENIX – Southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler was closed for two hours because of a wreck Friday afternoon, authorities said. The highway was closed because of a crash at Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, at about 1 p.m. the Arizona Department of Transportation said. SR 347...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Eastbound I-10 reopens in west Phoenix after second day of deadly crashes closes freeway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the second day in a row, a deadly crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix for much of the morning commute. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near 67th Avenue. In this crash, DPS troopers said that at least one person died after an apparent motorcycle crash. Troopers say the motorcyclist, who hasn’t been identified was rear-ended by another car and was pronounced dead on the scene. Aerial video from the scene showed debris dumped throughout the eastbound lanes. No other information was released, but traffic was diverted onto the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway until around 7:30 a.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17, SR 101 and SR 303

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Valley’s freeway improvement and maintenance efforts continue this weekend. And ADOT is once again recommending that drivers allow for extra time and plan alternate routes for weekend travel plans. I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport and Westbound I-10 Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix late Thursday night. Officers were called out to the area of 19th Street and Broadway Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured and crews immediately rendered aid. Phoenix fire crews later pronounced him dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Watch for freeway closures and restrictions around the Valley this weekend

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be closing or restricting Valley freeways for road work at different locations and timeframes. This includes the I-10 EB in the East Valley again, along with I-17, Loop 101 (Pima), and Loop 303. On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:. Eastbound...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being hit by a car on Hunt Highway in Sun Lakes

SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff deputies are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a car early Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the area of 113th Street and Hunt Highway just after 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian, identified only as a man, dead at the scene. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the crash, and it’s not yet known if speed or impairment were factors in the crash. Details on the driver have not been released.
SUN LAKES, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

I-10 in west Phoenix reopens after deadly crash involving 2 semi trucks

PHOENIX - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in west Phoenix have been reopened after a deadly crash shut down the freeway on Oct. 27, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers say it started when a semi-truck rear-ended a car near 59th Avenue, causing the vehicle to...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in DUI Crash near 33rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

The incident happened on October 24th, at around 4:00 p.m., when a vehicle crashed into dd’s DISCOUNTS property. According to police, an intoxicated driver was involved in a vehicle collision in the parking lot and tried to leave the scene. In an attempt to drive away, the driver ran...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified

Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 1...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman killed in crash near 211th Avenue and Patton Road

WITTMANN, AZ — One person was killed in a crash in the Wittmann area Thursday morning. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred near 211th Avenue and Patton Road just before 8 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that flipped off the roadway.
WITTMANN, AZ
AZFamily

2 homes catch fire in Mesa neighborhood

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Homeowners have repairs to do after a fire burned two homes in a Mesa neighborhood on Friday. Firefighters were called out just after 10:30 a.m. to June Street, near the intersection of Center Street and McKellips Road. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a house, and had jumped to a second house. The call was upgraded to a first-alarm response, requesting additional manpower and equipment.
MESA, AZ

