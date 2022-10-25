PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the second day in a row, a deadly crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix for much of the morning commute. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near 67th Avenue. In this crash, DPS troopers said that at least one person died after an apparent motorcycle crash. Troopers say the motorcyclist, who hasn’t been identified was rear-ended by another car and was pronounced dead on the scene. Aerial video from the scene showed debris dumped throughout the eastbound lanes. No other information was released, but traffic was diverted onto the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway until around 7:30 a.m.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO