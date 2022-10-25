ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Arrowhead hospital in West Valley to honor EMS workers

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OlbWb_0iltNeQG00

Abrazo Arrowhead campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., Glendale is honoring local first responders with its first Chili Cook-Off.

The event is scheduled 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at the hospital. Firefighters, police and EMS personnel are invited to sign up for the contest, which features three categories — meat, vegetarian and spicy chili.

The event will be conducted outside in front of the Arrowhead hospital. All chili must be cooked prior to the event and ready to serve for judging. First responders interested in participating in the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus Chili Cook-Off are encouraged to sign up by the end of October.

“We have great partnerships with our first responders and this will be a fun event to have a friendly competition between agencies, and our hospital staff can submit entries as well,” said Abrazo Arrowhead Campus CEO Stephen Garner.

A traveling trophy will be awarded to the winners of each category, and all participants will receive an Abrazo Arrowhead Chili Cook-Off souvenir T-shirt. Winners will be selected by popular vote, with attendees sampling each entry and voting for their favorites.

“Anyone attending can taste and vote. We ask that entrants bring their chili already made, cooked and heated, and ready to taste,” said Garner. “Abrazo Arrowhead is a proud member of the Northwest Valley community and we appreciate the work and commitment of our first responders. We’re looking forward to a great annual event.”

Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
