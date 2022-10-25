ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Nine Best Things to Do This Weekend

It won’t be hard to scare up something to do this weekend in metro Phoenix. There are an abundance of Halloween and Day of the Dead events happening, as well as a new anime convention and the chance to watch YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul get punched in the face. Our...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: The Who, AFI, Okilly Dokilly

It's Halloween weekend, which means parties galore and more than a few unique shows. Costume-filled affairs won't be the only thing happening in the music scene over the next few night, though, as there are high-profile gigs like Jimmy Eat World and The Maine’s concert, The Who’s first performance in the Valley in years, and Okilly Dokilly’s last show (at least for a while).
PHOENIX, AZ
Thrillist

15 Completely Free Things to Do in Phoenix

Life feels more expensive than ever, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your hopes of having a social life. Phoenix has plenty of no-cost things to do—from breathtaking hiking trails to pay-what-you-can nights at renowned museums and free concerts there’s no shortage of great activities to enjoy while saving your hard-earned cash. To get you started, here’s our top picks for entirely free things to do around the city.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Sip On Shakes and Hang Out With Snakes at This Unusual Tempe Cafe

In an unassuming plaza off Rural Road in Tempe, snakes slither inside of a neon-lit room while strawberry cheesecake protein shakes are blended in an adjacent space. No, this isn't a Halloween haunted house or a sci-fi reptilian dream. It's Infinity Shakes Snake Cafe. A sign above the door reads...
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Recordbar Radio Is Opening Central Records in Downtown Phoenix Later This Year

When the COVID-19 pandemic turned everything inside out for the better part of two years, the music world saw projects large and small alike sidetracked or completely upended. Just ask Jake Stellarwell and others involved with the Valley’s Recordbar Radio, who had their plans to open local music and cultural hub put on hold.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Why the Sol Power Dance Competition at ASU Is More Than Hip-Hop

On October 28 through 30, Arizona’s hip-hop communities will link up at ASU’s Tempe campus with the university's School of Music, Dance and Theatre program for Sol Power. Sol Power is a free-of-charge gathering where folks of all ages can embrace and celebrate hip-hop culture, which includes graffiti art, DJing, MCing (rapping), and dancing. The event is a long-standing collaborative effort between ASU's Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts and the local hip-hop community.
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best of Phoenix 2022: Top Spots to Find Food From Around the World

One of the riches of Phoenix is the Valley's collection of cultures and the amazing foods people create to share a taste of home. Whether you're looking for freshly made Korean tofu, rich and hearty Ethiopian stew, or a giant German pretzel, you can find it just a short drive away without leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area. Here are the best spots to try foods from all over the world right here in the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay to Open First Arizona Restaurant

Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay is opening the first Arizona location of his fast-casual restaurant, Bobby’s Burgers, in Phoenix. The burger joint will be the renowned chef and restaurateur’s first Phoenix restaurant. Set to open in the first quarter of 2023, Bobby’s Burgers will make its debut appearance in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Día de Muertos at Desert Botanical Garden Celebrates Oaxacan Traditions

The annual Día de Muertos celebration at the Desert Botanical Garden on October 29-30 will offer an immersive experience into the specific culture and traditions of how the holiday is celebrated in and near Oaxaca, Mexico, thanks in large part to the participation of Indigenous artist Rufina Ruíz López. The event promises to be bigger than ever after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
PHOENIX, AZ

