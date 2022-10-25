ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktvo.com

Multiple departments respond to barn fire in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple departments rushed to a barn fire in Adair County, just east of Sublette, Mo., on Morgan Way Saturday. According to property owner Adam Moore, around 5 p.m., a fire started in a barn where his sheep were. Moore wasn't home at the time, but...
Sullivan County man airlifted after crash

NEAR MILAN, Missouri — A northeast Missouri man was airlifted after suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Sullivan County Thursday night. According to an online crash report, the accident happened at 10 p.m. on Route T, about five miles south of Milan. The crash report states, that...
Linda Lou (Talbert) Caraway, 77, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Linda Lou (Talbert) Caraway, 77, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in the presence of her family after a brief stay at The Pines in Kirksville. Born July 31, 1945 in Kirksville, Missouri, Linda was the daughter of the late Blake Eugene and Carrie Verdene (Miller) Talbert. She was also preceded in death by; one sister, Sue Hudson; one brother, Roger Talbert and two brothers-in-law, Don Hudson and Lovell Caraway.
