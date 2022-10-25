Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Multiple departments respond to barn fire in Adair County
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple departments rushed to a barn fire in Adair County, just east of Sublette, Mo., on Morgan Way Saturday. According to property owner Adam Moore, around 5 p.m., a fire started in a barn where his sheep were. Moore wasn't home at the time, but...
ktvo.com
UPDATE: Cape Air terminates contract with City of Kirksville, intends to renegotiate
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Airport is an important resource for the City of Kirksville, having an estimated $6 million impact on the economy. One of the most important services is air travel through the airline Cape Air, which has been a key resource for transportation to and from the area.
ktvo.com
Sullivan County man airlifted after crash
NEAR MILAN, Missouri — A northeast Missouri man was airlifted after suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Sullivan County Thursday night. According to an online crash report, the accident happened at 10 p.m. on Route T, about five miles south of Milan. The crash report states, that...
Residents Fight Against Potential New Dollar General Location
Some local leaders are also pushing back against the addition of another Dollar General store. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, KTVO.com, and OttumwaCourier.com.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man injured in Thursday afternoon crash involving dump truck
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 78 in Henry County, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a dump truck driven by Jon Deshalter, 56, of Floris, was heading east when it left the roadway.
ktvo.com
Linda Lou (Talbert) Caraway, 77, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Linda Lou (Talbert) Caraway, 77, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in the presence of her family after a brief stay at The Pines in Kirksville. Born July 31, 1945 in Kirksville, Missouri, Linda was the daughter of the late Blake Eugene and Carrie Verdene (Miller) Talbert. She was also preceded in death by; one sister, Sue Hudson; one brother, Roger Talbert and two brothers-in-law, Don Hudson and Lovell Caraway.
ktvo.com
Richard 'Rick' Leon Hatfield, 60, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Richard "Rick" Leon Hatfield, 60, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. Born September 8, 1962 in Edina, Missouri, Rick was the son of the late Leon Nathan and Doris Jean (Florea) Hatfield. On May 18, 1985 in Brashear, Missouri, Rick was united in marriage to Lori McClanahan.
