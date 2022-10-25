ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Funeral shooting in Brighton Heights reflects cycle of violence and spiral of pain, advocates and officials say

Maria Montaño, press secretary for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, places her hand on the back of Brenda Gregg, pastor at Destiny of Faith Church along Brighton Road, while Gregg addresses the media on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, by her church. Gregg told the media that the church’s planned Halloween activities would go on, despite the multiple-person shooting that took place outside the church earlier that day during a funeral there. At back, City of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey looks on. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Dr. Edna B. McKenzie Branch named ASALH Branch of the Year for 2022

IT WAS A HUGE HONOR—THE LOCAL BRANCH TAKING HOME THE TOP AWARD. The Dr. Edna B. McKenzie Branch, Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), located in Pittsburgh, and named after the pioneering journalist who was the first female reporter at the Pittsburgh Courier, was selected as Branch of the Year for 2022, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Private juvenile detention? Allegheny County seeks new owner for closed Shuman Center

The union representing Shuman Center staff held a press conference in late 2021 to urge the county to keep the facility open. (Photo by Charlie Wolfson/PublicSource) The county is looking to sell the Shuman site to a developer, with preference for a detention center. Some council members are worried about privatizing the facility.
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled

Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

4 abortion advocates explain how the Dobbs ruling exacerbates health disparities

Sydney Etheredge, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania (center), speaks at an Oct. 24 panel on reproductive rights. She was joined by Nikkole Terney, the abortion care director at Allegheny Reproductive Health Center (right), and Pitt junior Alexa Pierce, president of Pitt’s Planned Parenthood Generation Action club. (Photo by Sophia Levin/PublicSource)
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC consolidating these 3 Pittsburgh branches in January

PITTSBURGH — PNC will start off 2023 by combining three Pittsburgh branches into a single, newly built office. A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that its Whitehall, Baldwin Township and Caste Village branches will be consolidated in January. They’ll be combined into a recently constructed office located at 3701 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Brighton Heights shooting: What we know

PITTSBURGH — Gunshots rang out in Brighton Heights Friday afternoon, sending six people to the hospital, one of them critically. The shooting happened outside a church on Brighton Road where a funeral service was happening. Here's what we know. Pittsburgh police received a ShotSpotter alert at 12:04 p.m. in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police search for missing Fayette County man

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for a man from Point Marion, Fayette County. Justin Paul Hanzely was last seen leaving his home on Fallen Timbers Road. His last known location is Dilliner. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-439-7111. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

2 in custody after downtown Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Police say two people are in custody after a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh. The suspects allegedly fired shots into a building in the 900 block of Penn Avenue. No one was injured. A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said Pittsburgh CAPA, Allegheny, King and the classroom at the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Casey A. Jeffries, 44

Casey A. Jeffries, 44, of Shenango Township, passed away at UPMC Jameson on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born in Ellwood City on June 9, 1978, Casey was the daughter of the late Ronald and Robin Marie Fosnaught Tedrow. Casey was the Office Manager at Midway Medical in Shenango, enjoyed fishing and the CareBears.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man in custody after SWAT situation in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle police department issued a warning Tuesday, asking people to avoid the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road. The department posted on its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. that officers were on the scene of an active situation in the Harbor Heights housing complex in the city.
NEW CASTLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy