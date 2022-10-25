Read full article on original website
New Pittsburgh Courier
Funeral shooting in Brighton Heights reflects cycle of violence and spiral of pain, advocates and officials say
Maria Montaño, press secretary for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, places her hand on the back of Brenda Gregg, pastor at Destiny of Faith Church along Brighton Road, while Gregg addresses the media on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, by her church. Gregg told the media that the church’s planned Halloween activities would go on, despite the multiple-person shooting that took place outside the church earlier that day during a funeral there. At back, City of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey looks on. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)
New Pittsburgh Courier
Dr. Edna B. McKenzie Branch named ASALH Branch of the Year for 2022
IT WAS A HUGE HONOR—THE LOCAL BRANCH TAKING HOME THE TOP AWARD. The Dr. Edna B. McKenzie Branch, Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), located in Pittsburgh, and named after the pioneering journalist who was the first female reporter at the Pittsburgh Courier, was selected as Branch of the Year for 2022, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Private juvenile detention? Allegheny County seeks new owner for closed Shuman Center
The union representing Shuman Center staff held a press conference in late 2021 to urge the county to keep the facility open. (Photo by Charlie Wolfson/PublicSource) The county is looking to sell the Shuman site to a developer, with preference for a detention center. Some council members are worried about privatizing the facility.
Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled
Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
wtae.com
Scott Township man hanging a noose outside his home defends his display
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Among the Halloween decorations, outside a home along Foxcroft Road in Scott Township sits a political message that criticizes President Joe Biden and reads in part, "UNFIT MORON FRAUD." Attached to the sign is a noose. Neighbors in the community are calling the message a...
Bodies recently found in Pittsburgh communities being investigated as homicides
Pittsburgh police continue to investigate the deaths of two men whose bodies were found earlier this week. Officers were dispatched at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a dead man found along the 800 block of Aisbett Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said...
New Pittsburgh Courier
4 abortion advocates explain how the Dobbs ruling exacerbates health disparities
Sydney Etheredge, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania (center), speaks at an Oct. 24 panel on reproductive rights. She was joined by Nikkole Terney, the abortion care director at Allegheny Reproductive Health Center (right), and Pitt junior Alexa Pierce, president of Pitt’s Planned Parenthood Generation Action club. (Photo by Sophia Levin/PublicSource)
wtae.com
South Side bar closes for good after District Attorney stops their liquor sales
PITTSBURGH — An exchange of gunfire has led one establishment on Pittsburgh’s South Side to close for good. The Allegheny County District Attorney ordered the bar to stop all liquor sales the day after the Sept. 26 shooting. A few days ago, the District Attorney sent a letter...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh resident Trevin A. Jones traverses country as Howard University broadcaster
NATE HENRY, KENDALL LANIER, ALEX WILLIAMS, TREVIN A. JONES. JONES IS THE PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE AT HOWARD. Trevin A. Jones knew since he was a child that he wanted to be on the radio. Jones was born and raised in Lancaster, Pa. He graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School, in Lancaster,...
PNC consolidating these 3 Pittsburgh branches in January
PITTSBURGH — PNC will start off 2023 by combining three Pittsburgh branches into a single, newly built office. A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that its Whitehall, Baldwin Township and Caste Village branches will be consolidated in January. They’ll be combined into a recently constructed office located at 3701 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
wtae.com
Brighton Heights shooting: What we know
PITTSBURGH — Gunshots rang out in Brighton Heights Friday afternoon, sending six people to the hospital, one of them critically. The shooting happened outside a church on Brighton Road where a funeral service was happening. Here's what we know. Pittsburgh police received a ShotSpotter alert at 12:04 p.m. in...
Police search for missing Fayette County man
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for a man from Point Marion, Fayette County. Justin Paul Hanzely was last seen leaving his home on Fallen Timbers Road. His last known location is Dilliner. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-439-7111. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
wtae.com
2 in custody after downtown Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — Police say two people are in custody after a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh. The suspects allegedly fired shots into a building in the 900 block of Penn Avenue. No one was injured. A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said Pittsburgh CAPA, Allegheny, King and the classroom at the...
Teen shot in head in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood has died
PITTSBURGH — Clayton Tierney, the 17 year old who was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood, has died. Tierney was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday according to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police and medics were called to the...
Former East Liverpool man sentenced for cocaine sales
A former East Liverpool resident has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a cocaine trafficking ring.
Man killed by train in Westmoreland identified
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man killed when he was struck by a train in Westmoreland County has been identified. William T. Taylor Jr., 29, was struck by a Carload Express train as it traveled south in East Huntingdon Township at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. According to a report from...
Ohio man receives sentence for killing bald eagle
A Dover, Ohio, man received his sentence Monday in a federal court in Youngstown for killing a bald eagle on property that he owned in Tuscarawas County.
ellwoodcity.org
Casey A. Jeffries, 44
Casey A. Jeffries, 44, of Shenango Township, passed away at UPMC Jameson on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born in Ellwood City on June 9, 1978, Casey was the daughter of the late Ronald and Robin Marie Fosnaught Tedrow. Casey was the Office Manager at Midway Medical in Shenango, enjoyed fishing and the CareBears.
Channel 11 Exclusive: Brighton Heights man stopped by police 3 times after car was stolen
PITTSBURGH — Imagine coming out to your car in the morning to head to work, and your car is not sitting in your driveway because it was stolen. Once you get it back, you’re pulled over by police and held at gunpoint not once, but three times. That’s exactly what happened to a Brighton Heights man.
Man in custody after SWAT situation in Lawrence County
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle police department issued a warning Tuesday, asking people to avoid the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road. The department posted on its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. that officers were on the scene of an active situation in the Harbor Heights housing complex in the city.
