Tomahawk’s Kenneth Wyland recognized for donating 25 gallons of blood since 1970
TOMAHAWK – A Tomahawk man was recently recognized by the American Red Cross (ARC) for reaching an incredible milestone. Kenneth Wyland has donated 25 gallons of blood over the last five decades. Wyland first began donating blood in 1970. What started as an effort to help a friend’s mother...
Applefest: Girl scouts make 34 pies, donate them to local senior living facilities, residents
IRMA – The Tomahawk and Merrill Girl Scouts last week participated in the 20th year of Applefest at Camp Birch Trails in Irma. As part of the annual community service project, the Girl Scouts made 34 apple pies on Saturday, Oct. 22 and delivered them to local senior living facilities and residents.
