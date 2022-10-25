Read full article on original website
Remembering Michael F. Neidorff Memorial event taking place Sunday afternoon
Remembering Michael F. Neidorff Memorial event taking place Sunday afternoon

The Neidorff Family is hosting an event for hundreds of people on Sunday, October 30.
Sunday Forecast
Several comic book stores in the St. Louis area are trying to help victims of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shooting.
More than 2,500 join Walk to End Alzheimer's in St. Louis area
More than 2,500 join Walk to End Alzheimer's in St. Louis area

Saturday marked the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's to raise money and awareness at the Chesterfield Amphitheater.
Support grows for survivors of Monday’s deadly St. Louis school shooting
Support grows for survivors of Monday's deadly St. Louis school shooting

Monday's deadly shooting took the lives of 15-year-old Alexandria Bell, a sophomore at the school, and 61-year-old Jean Kuczka, a dedicated teacher looking forward to retiring in a couple of years.
Missouri doesn't have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
Missouri doesn't have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that

As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
Learn some machine-operated full-body workouts from G3 Fitness
Learn some machine-operated full-body workouts from G3 Fitness

Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning.
It’s a Little Spirited, Studio STL Crew Tours the Lemp Mansion
It's a Little Spirited, Studio STL Crew Tours the Lemp Mansion

Who you gonna call? Studio STL ghost busting crew!
Security concerns grow over rise in restaurant, bar break-ins
Security concerns grow over rise in restaurant, bar break-ins

Neighborhoods work with police to step up surveillance videos around St. Louis amid a rise in break-ins at small businesses.
‘It should not have taken my school to get destroyed for you all to listen,’ St. Louis school shooting survivor says
'It should not have taken my school to get destroyed for you all to listen,' St. Louis school shooting survivor says

Veronica Russell made calls for change at a town hall on Thursday, three days after a gunman stormed Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, killing two people and injuring several others.
Burglaries in St. Louis rise to 17 as thieves break into 8 more businesses
Burglaries in St. Louis rise to 17 as thieves break into 8 more businesses

Eight more businesses were broken into overnight in St. Louis, increasing the number of burglaries to 17 in two weeks.
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Sappington crash
St. Louis County investigators have identified a 17-year-old who died early Saturday morning in a crash in Sappington.
Meet the builders of the arch this weekend
Meet the builders of the arch this weekend
What are you doing about it?
What are you doing about it? Mental health support, local fundraisers.
Rainy weekend but a dry Halloween
ST. LOUIS — Today starts with a chill and some patchy fog. Sun and clouds are expected today, with highs in the upper 60s. The rain moves in late tonight (mainly after midnight). Wet weather starts tomorrow, and showers will stay around through the day. 50-1” possible. Some...
Wheels up! We are Rollin’ into the Holiday Travel Season in Style
ST. LOUIS — Has the get up and go, got up and gone with your luggage? No worries, Riviera Leather and Luggage will have you hitting the road on point. Today we saw bags for big trips to short excursions. You will love their store at West County Center.
Money Saver: Proozy Online
Money Saver: Check out this spooktacular deal for men and women from Proozy Online.
Freshen Up Finds: It’s All About the Polishes and Peels!
ST. LOUIS — Pumpkins should not be the only thing glowing around the home. Fall is breakout season for our skin, but once that is under control, we can look dry and dull. So here comes the polishes and peels. Licensed esthetician Christen Michel goes over how to use...
Compass Retirement Solutions: A Look at Roth IRAs and Tax Season Prep
ST. LOUIS — It’s never too early to save for retirement or prepare your paperwork for tax season. Today, Compass Retirement Solutions went over how to prepare for tax season and also educated us about Roth IRAs. See how Roth IRAs can be an effective tool for retirement....
