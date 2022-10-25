Read full article on original website
Related
Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 total inches up in West Virginia; one virus-related death added
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases ticked up slightly with the addition of 279 new positive cases Friday in West Virginia. The active case total moved from 769 to 817 for the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. One new virus-related...
Law enforcement warns West Virginia residents about telephone scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an active telephone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using the number (304) 220-3133 to call individuals and say there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the person on the line that they must pay money […]
wchstv.com
Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as active virus cases rose slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 52-year-old man from Kanawha County. a 90-year-old woman from Putnam County.
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
WVNT-TV
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
wchstv.com
Gov. Jim Justice reacts to state taking over Logan County BOE
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reacted Thursday to the takeover of Logan County Schools, saying that while there are clearly issues in education there also are many positive things happening in the state's schools. “Look, we’ve got problems. There’s no question we've got problems in...
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
wchstv.com
Family in mourning after fatal St. Albans crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It was a normal Wednesday for a family that was heading to church. The accident happened Wednesday evening on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans when a pickup truck crossed the double-yellow centerline and struck another car. Now the family mourns the loss of two...
wvpublic.org
Distribution Of COVID-19 Deaths Uneven Across W.Va.
Earlier this week, West Virginia surpassed 7,500 COVID-19 deaths. But the virus has not had an equal impact everywhere. Across the country, some states and communities continue to be harder hit by the pandemic than others, and West Virginia is no exception — even varying by county. Kanawha County...
WSAZ
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
UPDATE: MacCorkle Ave reopens after crash in Chelyan, West Virginia
UPDATE: (6:04 P.M. Oct. 28, 2022) – MacCorkle Avenue has reopened after a two-vehicle crash in Chelyan. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Part of MacCorkle Avenue is shut down after a crash in Chelyan, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 5:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 on MacCorkle Avenue near […]
Easy-to-use app to report suspicious activity discussed in West Virginia
For a few weeks now schools all across West Virginia have been encouraging the community to use the See Something - Send Something app.
Metro News
Man convicted in WV of filing false tax returns, obtaining millions in refunds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A guilty verdict has been handed down for the leader of an international conspiracy who filed false U.S. tax returns and obtained millions of dollars in refunds. West Virginians were among those who had their identities stolen and false returns filed in their names, according to...
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
West Virginia ranks #3 for most expensive healthcare
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – With open enrollment season underway, people are looking for opportunities to save on health insurance. In West Virginia, that will be more difficult than most other states. A recent survey from Forbes Advisor showed 70% of employed Americans plan to spend more time reviewing benefit selections to make the most of […]
What you need to know about new Nitro-St. Albans bridge in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A ribbon cutting for a new bridge on I-64 took place Friday afternoon, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation released a list of facts about the project. Governor Jim Justice and other officials officially opened the new Nitro-St. Albans bridge at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and the bridge will open to […]
Several West Virginia schools to receive grants for music programs
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several counties in the Mountain State will be receiving grants to maintain and upgrade their music programs. The Save the Music Foundation will be taking its fall tour of middle schools that will be granted thousands of dollars for their music program. Schools in Mercer, Wyoming, Fayette and Wayne counties will […]
Comments / 0