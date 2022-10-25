Coach Mike Brown expects much improved Poirier at UFC 281: 'It's the best Dustin we've ever seen'

ABU DHABI – American Top Team head coach Mike Brown likes what he’s seen from Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 281.

Brown believes the best version of Poirier has yet to be seen by fans, but he expects that to change on Nov. 12 when Poirier is scheduled to take on former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler on the UFC 281 pay-per-view main card in New York.

Despite Poirier being 13 years into his professional career, Brown sees improvement in his game

“Anytime things don’t go your way, you’re extra motivated, and this is the type of thing that motivates Dustin. And to be honest, I’ve never seen him so motivated,” Brown told MMA Junkie. “He’s training super hard, and he can’t wait to fight.

“He’s in fight shape now and ready to peak. He’s been ready to go for like two weeks. I think it’s the best Dustin we’ve ever seen. He’s doing everything right. It’s a motivated guy who’s got the right opponent in front of him that motivates him, who’s an exciting fight, a challenging fight, a guy who’s been a world champion in other (promotions). It’s a fight that the fans want to see. I don’t think there’s a lot that gets Dustin excited, and this is one that will.”

Poirier is coming off a submission loss in a championship fight against Charles Oliveira back in December. The defeat snapped a three-fight winning streak.

Not only does Brown expect his fighter to get his hand raised, but he also expects a potential Fight of the Year candidate given Chandler’s fighting style.

“This is a dangerous guy who’s got a lot of hype, well deserved, and an exciting fighter,” Brown said. “Every scrap (Dustin Poirier) puts on is an exciting Fight of the Year, Fight of the Week, Fight of the Month, whatever. It’s always one of those candidates, one of the best fights you’re going to see. He’s got the right dance partner, so it’s going to be fireworks. That’s all the stuff that gets him in the gym and eager to train.”