ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Coach Mike Brown expects much improved Poirier at UFC 281: 'It's the best Dustin we've ever seen'

By Danny Segura, Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgHn5_0iltJOLu00

ABU DHABI – American Top Team head coach Mike Brown likes what he’s seen from Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 281.

Brown believes the best version of Poirier has yet to be seen by fans, but he expects that to change on Nov. 12 when Poirier is scheduled to take on former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler on the UFC 281 pay-per-view main card in New York.

Despite Poirier being 13 years into his professional career, Brown sees improvement in his game

“Anytime things don’t go your way, you’re extra motivated, and this is the type of thing that motivates Dustin. And to be honest, I’ve never seen him so motivated,” Brown told MMA Junkie. “He’s training super hard, and he can’t wait to fight.

“He’s in fight shape now and ready to peak. He’s been ready to go for like two weeks. I think it’s the best Dustin we’ve ever seen. He’s doing everything right. It’s a motivated guy who’s got the right opponent in front of him that motivates him, who’s an exciting fight, a challenging fight, a guy who’s been a world champion in other (promotions). It’s a fight that the fans want to see. I don’t think there’s a lot that gets Dustin excited, and this is one that will.”

Poirier is coming off a submission loss in a championship fight against Charles Oliveira back in December. The defeat snapped a three-fight winning streak.

Not only does Brown expect his fighter to get his hand raised, but he also expects a potential Fight of the Year candidate given Chandler’s fighting style.

“This is a dangerous guy who’s got a lot of hype, well deserved, and an exciting fighter,” Brown said. “Every scrap (Dustin Poirier) puts on is an exciting Fight of the Year, Fight of the Week, Fight of the Month, whatever. It’s always one of those candidates, one of the best fights you’re going to see. He’s got the right dance partner, so it’s going to be fireworks. That’s all the stuff that gets him in the gym and eager to train.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Calvin Kattar after UFC Fight Night 213 loss?

Calvin Kattar’s sixth octagon main event ended in disaster when a knee injury brought end to his bout with Arnold Allen at UFC Fight Night 213. Kattar (23-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC) hurt his leg off a missed jumping knee attempt near the end of the first round, then quickly went down at the start of the second frame, giving Allen (19-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) the TKO win in the featherweight contest at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sheamus is off WWE TV for the best possible reason

It’s sometimes difficult to tell when wrestlers are actually injured or it’s just the reason given for them being off TV. Case in point, Sheamus, who WWE says was hurt when he was attacked by the Bloodline following a match with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. But Sheamus is fine, and his reason for being written off WWE TV is a much happier one: He’s getting married this weekend, according to PWInsider. It’s the first time tying the knot for the 44-year-old Sheamus, whose fiancée Isabella Revilla revealed that the couple picked up their marriage license in Brooklyn last month. View...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Nate Diaz throws slap, escorted away after backstage scuffle at Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Nate Diaz broke out the “Stockton Slap” backstage at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. While full details of the altercation are not yet known, multiple videos show a scuffle between members of Diaz’s crew and individuals sporting Jake Paul walkout gear. One angle shows an angry Diaz swipe at a man with a shaved head and tattoos while arena and promotion staff members intervened.
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jake Paul believes his victory over Anderson Silva 'definitely' has to gain respect of MMA community

GLENDALE, Ariz. – If the MMA community didn’t respect him before, Jake Paul hopes his performance against a true legend will sway their opinion. Paul went the distance with former UFC champion Anderson Silva in a highly competitive eight-round boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena. Not only did Paul hang with the best striker he’s faced yet in his young pro boxing career, but he also sent the MMA legend to the canvas in the final round.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy