Kevin Feige on Significance of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' for Phases 5 and 6
After the mega events that were Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fans, casual onlookers, and critics had no idea how Marvel Studios is ever going to top its own success. The two movies were a culmination of a decade worth of character arcs, cleverly plotted story points, and fans’ emotional investment in the Avengers. But Marvel has its own man with a plan, Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige, who is single-handedly responsible for steering the fans from the Infinity Saga to the Multiverse Saga. As MCU Phase 4 comes to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the big screen and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+, Feige explained the significance of the movie.
'Tales of the Jedi': Ashley Eckstein on How Ahsoka Tano Has Impacted Fans
From creator Dave Filoni, animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi follows iconic prequel era characters Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Count Dooku (Corey Burton) during pivotal moments in their stories. The Ahsoka episodes follow Anakin Skywalker's (Matt Lanter) once and future apprentice Ahsoka through the earliest moments of her life and of connecting with the Force. It also sees her confront two later, sadder events that took her from the apprentice she was in Star Wars:The Clone Wars to the fighter and spy she became in Star Wars: Rebels.
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Where is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Releasing?. What is the Release Date for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?. Is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Essential Viewing for the MCU?. Who is Making The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?. Who is Starring in...
How 'Andor' Episode 8 Connects to 'Rogue One'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor. After the completion of the series' two first arcs, Andor is now gearing up to bring its third one to a close in the eighth episode, "Narkina 5." Our hero-in-the-making, Cassian (Diego Luna) is brought to an Imperial forced labor facility to serve his six-year sentence for, well, looking suspicious. Meanwhile, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) continues to articulate the funding of the Rebellion on Coruscant, and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgårrd) travels to the planet Segra Milo to try and win over the Partisans of Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) to the larger movement. As the plot thickens, the show's connections to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story are starting to become clearer.
How James Gunn's Indie Roots Could Influence DC's Future
In a move that nobody saw coming, this past Tuesday, world-renowned director and genre filmmaking fan favorite, James Gunn, was announced as the co-CEO over DC Studios, alongside mega producer Peter Safran. The two will oversee the company's film, animation, and TV projects, essentially giving DC two Kevin Feige-like figures.
Like It or Not, 'Tales of the Jedi' Confirms Anakin Is the Reason Ahsoka Survived Order 66
Editor's Note: The following includes Tales of the Jedi Episode 5 spoilers.Tales of the Jedi tells the story of Ahsoka throughout different times of her life. One of which takes place during the events of Star Wars: Clone Wars. The story in Episode 5, "Practice Makes Perfect," highlights the dynamic between padawan Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and her master Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), as he pushes Ahsoka to be better than her peers. This seemingly inconsequential event in her life is given importance by knowing the end of the story. This short episode explains how Ahsoka could survive Order 66 when so many better-trained Jedi did not. Ultimately, it is because of Anakin that Ahsoka lived, even though he fought against her in the war.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Footage Shows Shuri, Nakia and M'Baku Leaping Into Action
A new action-packed clip for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released and gives a glimpse of one of the film’s action setpieces. The brief clip begins with a number of Wakanda citizens being pulled by the tide of a flood. Those safe on some sort of high ground are shown helping the ones in the water, grabbing the children in danger. We then see members of the Dora Milaje race into action and take on some invaders — possibly members of the Talocan army — who are attempting to overtake ships.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clip Shows Shuri and Okoye Meeting an Unexpected Challenge
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
'The Witcher' Season 4 Casts Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia
Along with the news that The Witcher has been renewed for Season 4, Netflix has announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as the titular character. Hemsworth steps in for Cavill as Geralt of Rivia following Cavill's return to the DCEU as Superman which has been heralded by his appearance in the end credits scene of Warner Bros.'s latest superhero hit Black Adam.
What's Leaving HBO Max in November 2022
HBO Max is going into November with a bunch of great shows returning to the streaming service, including the DC series Titans with its Season 4 and The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2. There are also some beloved movies being added to the catalog including (500) Days of Summer, the Harry Potter franchise (everything from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to Deathly Hallows: Part 2), and the holiday season comedy classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. But hey, this article isn't titled "What's Coming to HBO Max", is it?
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Clip Introduces Tenoch Huerta's Namor to the MCU
With the highly anticipated release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just around the corner, a brand-new clip from the upcoming sequel has been revealed. The new footage, uploaded exclusively through the official Everything Always YouTube page, offers fans a closer look at the character of Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, and his threat against Wakanda while also showcasing his admiration for the beauty of the powerful kingdom.
'The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins Guy Pearce in True Crime Drama
Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Guy Pearce have boarded The Exchange’s Neponset Circle, Variety has reported. Based on a real-life murder that remains unsolved to this day, the movie is being described as a “dark and gritty crime thriller.” The feature is written by John Chase, and will be directed by Pauline Chan follows Jimmy O’Mannon, a brilliant but disgraced detective, who came fresh out of prison and is trying to rebuild his life. Things take a horrific turn when Jimmy finds himself plunged into a case tracking down a serial killer that his former partner and best friend Ray Delaney is investigating. As the two delve deeper into the case and the body count mounts, Jimmy’s personal world turns into a waking nightmare.
'Andor': That Episode 8 Andy Serkis Cameo Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor. The latest episode in Andor, "Narkina 5" brought us the return of a familiar face in the Star Wars franchise, though you might not have recognized him because of the red arm — I mean, room. Andy Serkis is back to a galaxy far, far away, this time acting by himself, without the need of motion capture suits or computer graphics to generate the image of his character. Still lost? You might want to check The Force Awakens and the awesome The Last Jedi again, then, and perhaps the voice of a certain villain may sound similar. Yes, Serkis was already in Star Wars as Supreme Leader Snoke himself.
'Black Adam' Global Box Office Crosses $250 Million
There's apparently no one on this planet who can stop the vengeful being from reigning over the box office. And true enough, after a strong first week for the DC Comics anti-hero film, Black Adam continues to rule the box office, with a current total of $250 million globally. The film, starring Dwayne Johnson, made $7.5 million on its second Friday and has now earned an estimated $39 million this weekend from 76 overseas markets, including France, Holland, Turkey, Germany, Denmark, and the United Kingdom, among others. Proving its international hit status, the film has also amassed a $139 million cumulative audience to date, boasting an estimated 29 million total admissions—and has also seen a +42% tracking ahead of the 2019 DC film Shazam.
’The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Writing Rick/Michonne Spin-Off, Credited as Co-Creator
With AMC's epic series The Walking Dead coming to its eleventh season finale this November, a lot of fans will be saying goodbye to characters and a universe we've known for almost 20 years. The news is bittersweet, as all good things must end, but the network isn't dropping us cold-turkey. There are a number of spinoffs branching off from the flagship's finale, with one in particular that viewers have been anxious to learn more about since July. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the emotional final panel for this original cast was noticeably missing two of the show's central faces, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira who portray Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively. Before the panel was up, the two made a surprise appearance and brought with them some hopeful news: they're working on a Rick and Michonne miniseries that would bring their characters some well-deserved closure. During an interview with Self, Gurira is now announcing that she will be a co-creator for the show, which she calls a "prestige miniseries."
'Chucky' Creator Explains How He Gathered Jennifer Tilly's Entourage for "Death on Denial"
While its sophomore season has been collecting praise left and right, it was this past Wednesday’s episode of Syfy and USA Network’s horror series Chucky that really had audiences talking. Titled “Death on Denial,” the latest installment not only reintroduced the long-lost Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson), the non-binary children of Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), but it also saw a host of Tilly’s real-life friends appear (at the behest of Glen and Glenda) to take part in a welcome home dinner that Tiffany threw for her twins.
‘TÁR’s Cate Blanchett and Todd Field Geek Out in the Criterion Closet in New Clip
Cate Blanchett and her TÁR director Todd Field paid a visit to the Criterion Closet, while they were in town for the New York Film Festival premiere of their acclaimed drama. As with every Criterion Closet video, this one also shows legends letting their inner film nerds run wild, like kids in a candy store.
10 Highest-Rated A24 Movies On Letterboxd
Slashers like Pearl are undoubtedly on viewers’ to-watch lists this Halloween, as the A24 horror film has gained notoriety for how brilliantly twisted it is. The New York-based indie entertainment company, A24, has produced numerous movies outside the horror genre, too, with several critically-acclaimed ones worth checking out for fans who enjoy their films’ general narrative styles and artistic (and often quirky) vibe.
'Last Night in Soho': Edgar Wright Shares a New BTS Video Showcasing the Film's Practical Magic
A year ago filmmaker Edgar Wright's (Baby Driver) psychological thriller Last Night in Soho premiered in theaters, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie. With an original concept written by Wright and adapted to screenplay by 1917's Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the flashy period thriller was well-received by critics and audiences alike for its giallo blend of noir realism and horror, and the practical effects utilized during filming. In honor of the movie's one-year anniversary, Wright released a new clip from filming that displays those practical methods, and the talent and trickery that went into shooting just one of the many hypnotic dance scenes.
'Ghosts': Rebecca Wisocky Discusses the Halloween Episode, Hetty's Power & Her A+ Naughty Line of Dialogue
Ghosts is a consistent delight, but yet again, the series proves to be the ultimate Halloween treat with “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past.”. This time around, the ghosts are a little more willing to embrace the holiday via Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) attempt at throwing a Halloween party. When that party turns out to be a major dud, Jay and Sam (Rose McIver) think they’ve found the perfect way to liven things up — a séance. After all, they’ve got a house filled with ghosts, some with abilities that can make their guests believe they’re actually communicating with lost spirits.
