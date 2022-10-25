Read full article on original website
South Korea promises thorough investigation into deadly Halloween crush
SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo promised on Monday a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed 153 people, adding the government would then make necessary changes to prevent such an accident from happening again.
Elon Musk Is Now the Owner of Twitter, and He Wants You to Let That Sink In
Above all else, Elon Musk is a creature of the internet; he traffics in memes, he clearly loves posting, and he is not above a little light punning either. Now that he's officially become the owner of Twitter, Elon is promising that changes are going to come to the platform. To commemorate his new ownership, he posted a video of himself carrying a sink into Twitter headquarters, which has understandably baffled plenty of people.
'Star Wars Eclipse,' the New Story-Driven Project by Quantic Dream, Won't Release for a While
Quantic Dream, the developers behind Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human Is working with Lucasfilm Games to bring us a new, story-driven game set long ago in a galaxy far, far away. Called Star Wars: Eclipse, if its in-game graphics even approach the quality displayed in its cinematic trailer displayed during 2021's The Game Awards, it would be an easy purchase for that alone. However, with series like The Mandalorian and Andor, it's clear that older Star Wars fans like a more serious story-driven experience.
Cal Kestis Returns in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' -- When Does 'Fallen Order's Sequel Release?
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order had fun, fast-paced lightsaber combat, a good mixture of puzzles, and an intriguing story that fills in the gaps between the clone wars and the destruction of the death star. Cal Kestis returns in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor after surviving his close escape from Darth Vader and destroying the Holocron that contained the names of young force sensitives.
Elon Musk Is Insanely Rich, but What Did He Do to Acquire All That Money?
There aren't many people wealthy enough to buy an entire social media platform on what seems like a whim, but Elon Musk is one of them. He's amassed an immense fortune, but many people may not be totally familiar with how he did it. There are a bunch of steps along his journey toward becoming a man worth $240 billion, but it basically boils down to making big bets on the right things.
'American Murderer' Chronicles the Crimes One of America's Most Infamous Fugitives
There’s something to be said for filmmakers who are able to take a true story and bring it to life, even when there are many unknowns within the truth. Now, debut director Matthew Gentile is taking on Jason Derek Brown’s story in his new film, American Murderer. The film follows Brown, one of America’s most wanted criminals, who was actually on America’s 10 Most Wanted list until recently.
Users Want to Delete Their Twitter Accounts Following Elon Musk's Takeover
The news that Elon Musk is now officially taking over Twitter has led many to suspect that the social media platform's days of relevance may be numbered. Plenty of people are still using the tool and will likely continue to until something changes that makes that impossible or morally untenable. For some, though, the mere fact that Elon now owns it was more than enough reason to jump ship, and those users want to know how to delete their accounts.
Retail Employee Says Company Installed Illegal Audio-Recording Cameras at Work
In the U.S., most surveillance laws are dictated at the state level. While the majority of workplaces allow companies to install video cameras that capture visuals of whatever is going on in the store, including interactions of customers and employees, recording audio of their conversations is strictly prohibited in many states.
