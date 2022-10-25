The news that Elon Musk is now officially taking over Twitter has led many to suspect that the social media platform's days of relevance may be numbered. Plenty of people are still using the tool and will likely continue to until something changes that makes that impossible or morally untenable. For some, though, the mere fact that Elon now owns it was more than enough reason to jump ship, and those users want to know how to delete their accounts.

