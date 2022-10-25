Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana woman, who went viral after she had shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf and bragged about the kill on social media, was cited for animal cruelty.
California police officer killed in accidental shooting: 'A tragic loss'
Colton police officer Lorenzo Morgan was killed in an accidental shooting in California Thursday evening, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
One person air-lifted to Shock Trauma following motorcycle collision in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- One person has been flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Joppatowne on Saturday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The person sustained life-threatening injuries during a crash, volunteers said. The person was air-lifted to the hospital by the Maryland State Police's aviation unit, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. Route 7 was shut down following the collision, volunteers said.
Texas authorities identify woman killed 36 years ago after hunters discovered remains
Texas authorities identified the remains of Alisha "Lisa" Marie Cooks, who went missing in 1985. Her remains were found in Pearland 36 years ago.
Arizona's Kari Lake swipes Liz Cheney in open letter announcing 'biggest fundraiser yet'
Arizona candidate Kari Lake, a Republican running for governor, announced her campaign raised over $300,000 on Friday, which she cheekily credited to Sen. Liz Cheney, who is actively campaigning against her. In an open letter, Lake thanked Cheney for her "biggest fundraiser yet" as Cheney’s recent television ad campaign "urging...
17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus
ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.
Kari Lake thanks Liz Cheney for attack ad after fundraising skyrockets: 'Hated by both sides'
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake touted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for releasing an attack ad against her, claiming it will be her 'best fundraiser yet.'
'Erratic' Virginia Driver Busted With Meth, Cocaine In Pennsylvania: Police
A driver seemingly from Virginia was busted with methamphetamine and cocaine during a traffic stop in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Officers were patrolling Route 23 when they spotted the erratic driver, who also had a "bad" Virginia registration plate on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Caernarvon Township police said. Cops stopped the driver,...
Convicted North Carolina felons charged with drug trafficking, illegal gun possession
Two felons convicted in North Carolina have been taken into custody on drug charges after police executed a search warrant of a home, according to authorities.
Colorado GOP official dies suddenly at 55
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean died at his home in Loveland Sunday at the age of 55, according to a statement from his party.
Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report
Former Miss Rhode Island Julianna Clare Stout has been sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service for sneaking into an Immigration and Customs Enforcmenet (ICE) detention center to see her husband, according to the Justice Department and local reports. Stout, who was elected as a...
Food that looks like family: Michigan mom makes hilarious meatloaf resembling her son
Melissa Suriano of Mesick, Michigan, made her son a celebratory dinner of ground meat to look like his face. Collin Suriano, 17, found it funny but asked why he couldn't have a "normal" mom.
fox29.com
St. Cloud man killed co-worker after she rejected his advances: Charges
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud man has been charged with killing a co-worker who prosecutors say rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a co-worker, 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, in the parking lot of their workplace on Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud at 6:59 a.m. on October 24.
Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl, FBI assisting
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Zoe Moss in Pennsylvania. According to Pennsylvania State Police Moss was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester County at 6:10 p.m. on October 25. State Police believe Moss may be at special risk of harm or […]
Do you see ghosts in this video? Vermont paranormal investigators reveal their findings
Paranormal Investigators of New England (PI-NE) shared experiences with finding ghosts and spirits — and shared audio and visual findings, including video of an apparition inside a Vermont home.
fox5dc.com
2 arrests made in DC shooting that left 4-year-old hospitalized; 3rd suspect sought by police
WASHINGTON - Authorities have made two arrests in a shooting that left a four-year-old boy hospitalized. Police say 24-year-old Ojahri Hart and 19-year-old Yahwey Chambers - both of D.C. - were arrested Monday. Both have been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Additional charges are pending. Police believe Hart...
Oregon voters to decide on strict gun control measure: 'People will not have the means to protect themselves'
Oregon voters will see Measure 114 on their ballots this fall, a gun control measure that would require citizens of Oregon to obtain a permit before buying a gun.
CO Senate candidate Joe O’Dea sees ‘overwhelming’ crisis on border visit, says Biden, Dems 'doing nothing'
Colorado Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea visited the U.S. southern border this week, telling Fox News Digital that the migrant crisis is "overwhelming" authorities — as the border remains a top issue ahead of the upcoming midterm elections and as O'Dea calls for a "comprehensive" solution. O’Dea, who...
Uvalde victims’ families confront Texas DPS director over school shooting, tell him to resign
Texas DPS Director Col. Steven McCraw told families of Uvalde school shootings victims that the agency "did not fail the community" amid their calls for him to resign.
Ilhan Omar drops tens of thousands on private security following calls to defund, dismantle police
Ilhan Omar, a defund police supporter who backed dismantling and replacing the Minneapolis PD, recently dropped tens of thousands of campaign cash into private security services.
Fox News
849K+
Followers
5K+
Post
675M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0