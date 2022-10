Enfield police via Facebook

ENFIELD — Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Church Street this morning.

Chief Alaric Fox said the department received a report of shots fired in the area of 129 Church St. at about 8:20 a.m. A subsequent investigation found that several shots were fired after an assault at the location. Shell casings were found in the area.

There are currently no reported injuries in connection with the shooting, according to Fox.