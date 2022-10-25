ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KICK AM 1530

This Talented Missouri Dog is an Expert at Sock Removal

We all have our gifts and that includes our pets. A new video shows that for one Missouri dog the talent is the uncanny ability to remove socks. I'm envious. Based on the video description, this fun pet moment was captured in Cole Camp, Missouri this week. Here's what they had to say about what you're about to witness:
COLE CAMP, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
koamnewsnow.com

What the recreational weed amendment means for Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. – As November 8 approaches, those debating whether or not Missouri should legalize recreational cannabis are speaking up. KOAM’s Segun Bamidele has the latest. If passed, the constitutional amendment will remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

