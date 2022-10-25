Read full article on original website
Lewis & Clark to Toasted Ravioli what is Missouri Famous for?
A website has an article titled "17 Things Missouri is Known and Famous For" and so I want to go through the list and see what they got right and what they missed on this list. The website that created the list "17 Things Missouri is Known and Famous For"...
Search called off for missing paraglider
The official search has ended for a paraglider who crashed into the Missouri River four days ago.
KCTV 5
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund aimed to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages throughout the state was announced Friday by Governor Mike Parson. The scholarship will pay $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending...
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
This Talented Missouri Dog is an Expert at Sock Removal
We all have our gifts and that includes our pets. A new video shows that for one Missouri dog the talent is the uncanny ability to remove socks. I'm envious. Based on the video description, this fun pet moment was captured in Cole Camp, Missouri this week. Here's what they had to say about what you're about to witness:
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Yes, the Exorcist House in St. Louis is Real and Don’t Go There
There is a house in St. Louis that has some of the most famous history in regards to paranormal happenings. While it is a very real place, you really should not go there and I'll explain why. First, a brief history. The movie "The Exorcist" was based on real exorcisms...
Missouri recreational marijuana could open up in February
Regardless, medical marijuana dispensaries are already planning on people voting Yes on Amendment 3.
A city in Missouri is in the Top 5 Best Sandwich Cities in the US
Nothing beats a good sandwich. And if you are a sandwich lover (like myself) then there is a city in Missouri you gotta spend some time in. A list of the Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers was created and a city in the Show-Me State is right near the top of the list.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Missouri Man Nearly Torches Himself When Trying to Burn Leaves
If you didn't already know that you need to be careful if you make the decision to burn fall leaves, there's a helpful reminder thanks to a video shared by a Missouri man who nearly torched himself along with the dead leaves. There's no specific location given for this close...
St. Louis school shooter's family sought mental health treatment for him and had his gun taken away, police said. Yet tragedy still unfolded
When family members of 19-year-old Orlando Harris grew concerned about his mental health, they seemed to do everything right, the St. Louis police commissioner said.
Classes cancelled for some St. Louis area schools Tuesday
Some schools in the St. Louis area have cancelled or modified classes Tuesday, one day after a deadly school shooting in south St. Louis.
Public urged to avoid mountain lion detected in Illinois
The mountain lion had been expected to leave Springfield’s west side Wednesday night, the DNR said in a Facebook posting.
Arkansas Democrat auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
KCTV 5
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating Friday morning road rage incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that involved shots fired on I-35 southbound near Brighton Avenue and NE Chouteau Trafficway. According to MSHP, the driver of a black Dodge Charger with red stripes and an unknown temporary tag exchanged gunfire...
koamnewsnow.com
What the recreational weed amendment means for Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. – As November 8 approaches, those debating whether or not Missouri should legalize recreational cannabis are speaking up. KOAM’s Segun Bamidele has the latest. If passed, the constitutional amendment will remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
