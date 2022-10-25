Read full article on original website
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving
Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?
There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
Plans Approved to Replace Beloved Hudson Valley Diner
It's the end of an era for a local landmark with lots of great memories. Two major projects were approved this week that will replace one local eyesore and create a new mecca for pot smokers. The Town of New Paltz has approved two projects this week that have been...
Spectacular Rhinebeck Restaurant Reveals New Outdoor Dining Plan
We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen. I think that a lot of people thought...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie firefighters and police bring Fall Festival to Main Street
POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police and Fire Departments brought a fall festival to Main Street on Saturday, offering fresh apples, cider donuts, and cups of apple cider to passersby of the Public Safety Building. The professional firefighters, members of IAFF Local 596, used their relationship...
Where is The Ultimate Hudson Valley Lake House
What I am about to share with you is in my opinion three of the most amazing houses for sale in Ulster County that come with Lake Life. These three estates are not your granny's cabin in the woods. All three are on multiple acres, all three come with a...
Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
Three Places to go Treasure Hunting this Weekend
Just in case you thought that the flea market season and outdoor antique fairs had ended let me remind you of the places you can visit this weekend. There are plenty of deals and treasures left to be found in the Fall of 2022. Just because the temperatures have fallen...
Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School
If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
New York Man’s Arrest Disrupts Hudson Valley Fentanyl ‘Pipeline’
A New York man's arrest is "believed to have disrupted a pipeline of fentanyl" coming into the Hudson Valley. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 40-year-old Shawn W. Phillips for criminal possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, in the third degree with intent to sell. Fentanyl...
Lost dog in Ulster County
The Ulster County SPCA is calling attention to a lost dog. The dog was adopted on October 28 and slipped his collar near Washington Avenue and Main Street in uptown Kingston.
The master plan: How adding land to Manhattan can save NYC from storm surges
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A decade later, Superstorm Sandy’s impact can still be felt in New York City and the surrounding areas. Parts of the region saw 9.5 feet of floodwater from Sandy’s storm surge. Analysis from the National Hurricane Center and NPR shows storms as powerful as Sandy will become widespread over the next […]
Goodnight Kenny Breaths New Life to Bar Scene on Academy Street in Poughkeepsie, NY
The transformation of Poughkeepsie's Academy Street continues with a new bar opening its doors. Goodnight Kenny announced their grand opening on October 28th, 2022. The bar, located at 27 Academy Street, is just another addition bringing Poughkeepsie back to life. We spoke with Goodnight Kenny owner Davina Thomasula who gave us the inside scoop about Goodnight Kenny's history and it's future in Poughkeepsie.
theexaminernews.com
New Senate District Draws Assembly Staffer, Mayor to Face Off
Democrat Julie Shiroishi is running against Republican Poughkeepsie Mayor Robert Rolison in the newly-created 39th Senate District, which spans Putnam Valley and Philipstown in Putnam County and parts of Dutchess and Orange counties. Since 2007, Shiroishi has lived in Beacon with her husband, an English professor at John Jay College,...
Hudson Valley Woman Arrested For DWI After Hitting Trooper on Bridge
A New York State Trooper is recovering at home, after his vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle on a major area bridge. Officials say the driver of the other vehicle was intoxicated at the time of the crash that occurred Wednesday night. The Trooper was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, after the impact.
Alert: Extensive Halloween DWI Crackdown in Dutchess County, NY
Residents are being warned and cautioned to be extra careful while celebrating this Halloween. It's hard to believe, but October has completely flown by and Halloween is just a few days away. Halloween is one of those holidays that is fun for everyone, adults get into it just as much as kids do and there are so many fun ways to celebrate it. There really is something for everyone whether it's a party at a bar, restaurant, or someone throwing their own.
Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million
A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
