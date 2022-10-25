ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

101.5 WPDH

It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving

Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
ROSENDALE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?

There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie firefighters and police bring Fall Festival to Main Street

POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police and Fire Departments brought a fall festival to Main Street on Saturday, offering fresh apples, cider donuts, and cups of apple cider to passersby of the Public Safety Building. The professional firefighters, members of IAFF Local 596, used their relationship...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
94.3 Lite FM

Three Places to go Treasure Hunting this Weekend

Just in case you thought that the flea market season and outdoor antique fairs had ended let me remind you of the places you can visit this weekend. There are plenty of deals and treasures left to be found in the Fall of 2022. Just because the temperatures have fallen...
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School

If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Goodnight Kenny Breaths New Life to Bar Scene on Academy Street in Poughkeepsie, NY

The transformation of Poughkeepsie's Academy Street continues with a new bar opening its doors. Goodnight Kenny announced their grand opening on October 28th, 2022. The bar, located at 27 Academy Street, is just another addition bringing Poughkeepsie back to life. We spoke with Goodnight Kenny owner Davina Thomasula who gave us the inside scoop about Goodnight Kenny's history and it's future in Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theexaminernews.com

New Senate District Draws Assembly Staffer, Mayor to Face Off

Democrat Julie Shiroishi is running against Republican Poughkeepsie Mayor Robert Rolison in the newly-created 39th Senate District, which spans Putnam Valley and Philipstown in Putnam County and parts of Dutchess and Orange counties. Since 2007, Shiroishi has lived in Beacon with her husband, an English professor at John Jay College,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Woman Arrested For DWI After Hitting Trooper on Bridge

A New York State Trooper is recovering at home, after his vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle on a major area bridge. Officials say the driver of the other vehicle was intoxicated at the time of the crash that occurred Wednesday night. The Trooper was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, after the impact.
TUCKAHOE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alert: Extensive Halloween DWI Crackdown in Dutchess County, NY

Residents are being warned and cautioned to be extra careful while celebrating this Halloween. It's hard to believe, but October has completely flown by and Halloween is just a few days away. Halloween is one of those holidays that is fun for everyone, adults get into it just as much as kids do and there are so many fun ways to celebrate it. There really is something for everyone whether it's a party at a bar, restaurant, or someone throwing their own.
W42ST.nyc

Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million

A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

Brookfield, CT
