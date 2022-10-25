Gov. Ron DeSantis sticks to script as he dodges question about presidential ambitions

Gov. Ron DeSantis faces Charlie Crist in a Florida gubernatorial debate at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on Monday. Anthony Man/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

It was all but guaranteed that Gov. Ron DeSantis would get a question about his presidential ambitions during his Monday night debate with Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

Both the question from Crist and the answer from DeSantis weren’t spur-of-the-moment exchanges that happened by chance, but the kind of lines candidates prepare for and rehearse in advance. DeSantis’ answer about whether he’d serve a full four-year term if re-elected dodged the question instead of directly answering it.

The prospect that DeSantis will seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — something he won’t publicly talk about while facing re-election and waiting to see what former President Donald Trump does — has been attack fodder from Crist for more than a year.

Crist argues that everything DeSantis does is motivated by a desire to appeal to Republican primary voters in other states.

The subject came up 16 minutes after the debate during which DeSantis repeatedly sought to tie Crist to President Joe Biden, who polling shows is unpopular with a majority of voters.

The presidential question came from Crist, not the TV-station debate moderator, delivering a clearly planned salvo.

“Ron, you talk about Joe Biden a lot. I understand. You think you’re going to be running against him. I can see how you might get confused, but you’re running for governor.

“You’re running for governor. And I have a question for you. You’re running for governor. Why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them if you’re re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as governor? Yes or no,” he asked. “Yes or no, Ron. Will you serve a full four-year term if you’re reelected governor of Florida?”

As he did for much of the debate, DeSantis looked directly at the camera, not Crist, and did not say anything except asking the TV station moderator if it was his time to speak.

So Crist continued: “It’s not a tough question. It’s a fair question. He won’t tell you.”

After a pause, moderator Liz Quirantes, of WPEC-Ch. 12, interjected a reminder about debate rules that didn’t provide for candidates to pose questions to one another. DeSantis said “is it my time” to speak?

He then delivered the clearly planned response, glancing down at what may have been notes.

“Well, listen, I know that Charlie’s interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear: The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.”

The line prompted an eruption of cheers and applause from DeSantis supporters in the debate audience.

A direct answer could have been politically problematic for DeSantis. Many Florida Republican voters want to see DeSantis run for president, but have said they’re conflicted over whether they want him to run in 2024 or cede the next election to former President Donald Trump and wait until 2028.

A “yes” would serve to confirm Crist’s criticism that DeSantis is more interested in running for president than in Florida — and could attract the ire of Trump, the most influential figure in the Republican Party, who also may run for president in 2024. The Republican Party of Florida highlighted the “old donkey” quote in a graphic posted to Twitter — but didn’t include the explanation that it came about in the context of whether DeSantis might run for president.

Crist posted a video of the exchange Tuesday on Twitter along with this statement: “We’re still waiting for an answer, Ron,” and in a fundraising email told supporters, “I won the debate with Ron DeSantis and held him accountable for trying to use Florida for his own ambition.”

DeSantis went into criticism of Crist’s time as the state’s Republican governor from 2007 to 2011.

Crist responded, in part, by telling DeSantis, “Well, Ron, we know you love to bully people and the little name calling you just exchanged, I can take it, but you shouldn’t do it when children stand behind you at a press conference and they’re wearing a mask. But apparently that’s your nature and that’s too bad.”

That was reference to a widely publicized March incident in which he chastised a group of high school students, arrayed behind a lectern where he was about to speak, because they were wearing masks.

Anthony Man can be reached at aman@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @ browardpolitics