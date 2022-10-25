FORT WAYNE, IN (WKZO AM/FM) — Indiana-Michigan Power held a “Thermostat Rumble” recently to answer burning questions about who controls the thermostat in area homes. According to the results, 52% of those asked said that they control the setting of the thermostat, 41% said it’s a mutual decision as to when to turn it up or down and 7% said that a partner, spouse, or roommate controlled it.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO