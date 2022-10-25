Read full article on original website
Related
jack1065.com
No winners in Powerball Jackpot; 1 billion now up for grabs
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday evening, October 29, but two Michigan Lottery players are $1 million richer after the drawing. The two players matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 19-31-40-46-57 – to win...
jack1065.com
Jobless rates decline in all Michigan regions during September
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Jobless rates declined in all Michigan regions during September 2022 according to data released on Thursday, October 27 by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. The report went onto say that not seasonally adjusted jobless rates receded in all 17 Michigan labor...
jack1065.com
Who controls the heat in your house? Indiana-Michigan Power has some answers
FORT WAYNE, IN (WKZO AM/FM) — Indiana-Michigan Power held a “Thermostat Rumble” recently to answer burning questions about who controls the thermostat in area homes. According to the results, 52% of those asked said that they control the setting of the thermostat, 41% said it’s a mutual decision as to when to turn it up or down and 7% said that a partner, spouse, or roommate controlled it.
jack1065.com
KDPS set to join Southwest MI law enforcement agencies in hosting Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police are getting ready to host Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week which is set to run from Saturday, October 29 up through Friday, November 4, and some Southwest Michigan law enforcement agencies are joining in the effort. During the week, the Berrien County...
Comments / 0