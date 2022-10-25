Read full article on original website
CNBC
Former Trump aide Mark Meadows asks South Carolina judge to block Georgia grand jury subpoena in election-meddling probe
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows asked a South Carolina judge to block a subpoena demanding his testimony before a Georgia grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election. Meadows' request came after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily delayed a similar subpoena...
