After announcing their new name-- Corewell Health assures that patients will still have the best quality of care in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- After merging with Spectrum Health in 2018 and with Beaumont Health earlier this year, the Beaumont-Spectrum- Lakeland Health System has a new name-- Corewell Health-- to signify the three healthcare providers coming under one banner to serve the state of Michigan. “We’re grateful for the new...
Indiana State Police to hold drug takeback event
BREMEN, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police are joining several other organizations in Michiana by hosting a drug takeback event this weekend. Police will be at the Indiana State Police Bremen Post on Miami Trail. Along with expired medication, police will also be accepting vaping pens and cartridges. The takeback...
Local mother meets the woman whose life was saved by her son's heart
SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. --- Teena Smith of Saint Joseph never thought she’d be able to hear her son again after he passed away two years ago, but that changed on Saturday. Teena Smith and Sharon Culbreath just met face-to-face, but heart-to-heart, they’re family. The sounds of her son’s breathing heart, Smith never thought she’d hear again.
