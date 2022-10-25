SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. --- Teena Smith of Saint Joseph never thought she’d be able to hear her son again after he passed away two years ago, but that changed on Saturday. Teena Smith and Sharon Culbreath just met face-to-face, but heart-to-heart, they’re family. The sounds of her son’s breathing heart, Smith never thought she’d hear again.

