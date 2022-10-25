ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana State Police to hold drug takeback event

BREMEN, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police are joining several other organizations in Michiana by hosting a drug takeback event this weekend. Police will be at the Indiana State Police Bremen Post on Miami Trail. Along with expired medication, police will also be accepting vaping pens and cartridges. The takeback...
BREMEN, IN
Local mother meets the woman whose life was saved by her son's heart

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. --- Teena Smith of Saint Joseph never thought she’d be able to hear her son again after he passed away two years ago, but that changed on Saturday. Teena Smith and Sharon Culbreath just met face-to-face, but heart-to-heart, they’re family. The sounds of her son’s breathing heart, Smith never thought she’d hear again.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI

