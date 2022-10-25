Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
WDW News Today
Disney Springs Lime Garage Fountain Finally Repaired
Earlier this month, the fountain near the Lime Garage in Disney Springs “randomly” broke. Earlier this week a scrim was erected around the fountain as repairs began, and as of today the repair is complete. On October 6, Andrew, a WDWNT reader, informed us a portion of the...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 10/25/22 (Pteranodon Flyers Ride-Through, Christmas Decorations in Hogsmeade, Holiday Turkey Sandwich, and More)
Greetings from another beautiful autumn night at the Universal Orlando Resort. We’ve been spending a lot of time at Halloween Horror Nights, but tonight we’re playing at Islands of Adventure instead. Let’s check out what’s new since our last visit. In CityWalk, Cinnabon now has their...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Ambassadors Tell Cast Members They’re Joining TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Team
The Walt Disney World Ambassadors released a video on their Instagram of them telling Cast Members throughout Walt Disney World that they will be part of the opening team for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. We got our first look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Member costumes,...
WDW News Today
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
WDW News Today
Man “Sneaks” Himself & Child Into Magic Kingdom for Free, Pretends to Not Speak English, & Gets Charged with Battery
A man tried to take his child to the Magic Kingdom for free. Instead it cost him a trip to jail. Baica Crisan, a 37-year-old Romanian citizen who lives in Virginia, was arrested in the bizarre situation that unfolded Aug. 19, according to a newly released Orange County Sheriff’s Office report.
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK at the Remodeled Kona Café in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The new look for Kona Café in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has been revealed this morning. The restaurant does not open until November 1, but we got a first look at the remodel. Very little remains from the previous look, with the style shifting to match the refurbishments...
WDW News Today
Detail Work Continues on Journey of Water Inspired by Moana at EPCOT
Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” is looking less and less like piles of dirt and more like an actual attraction. We’re about a year out from its planned 2023 opening in the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT and crews are adding details to the fake rocks.
WDW News Today
Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch Holiday Munchlings Now Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest plush trend at Disney Parks is Disney Munchlings, which debuted at D23 Expo 2022. These plush are mashups of classic Disney characters and delicious-looking treats, like a Baymax s’more, Mickey cinnamon roll, and Minnie cupcake. There are giant 13″ versions and small mystery packs. New to the collection are holiday Munchlings. We found Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch holiday Munchlings at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District this week.
WDW News Today
‘For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration’ Performance Canceled Due to Ceiling Leak in Disney’s Hollywood Studios￼
Disney’s Hollywood Studios guests hoping to enjoy “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” this morning were disappointed as at least one performance was canceled due to a leak at the attraction. Guest Tim Creenan sent us the above photo, which shows water pouring...
WDW News Today
New ‘Frozen,’ ‘Toy Story,’ Minnie, Mickey, and More Water Bottles Arrive at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The hottest time of year may be over, but several new water bottles featuring classic Disney, Pixar, and “Star Wars” characters are now available at Disneyland Resort. We found all of these in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Character Meet and Greets Return in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Following an extended hiatus that dates back to the closure due to COVID-19 in March 2020, Andy’s toys have returned to Toy Story Land for meet and greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. We found Buzz Lightyear meeting guests over by Slinky Dog Dash. The return of the characters...
WDW News Today
Monster Meet and Greets Open at Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando
Universal Monsters are now meeting guests at the Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando. We got to take photos with Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride. They appear on the second floor in the room dedicated to “The Creature from the Black Lagoon.”. Some guests showed the Bride...
WDW News Today
TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight’s Fairly Scary Halloween Party 2022: ‘The Price is Right’, Costume Contest, Treat Trail & More!
Tonight, don’t miss the internet’s only comedy show about Disney Parks! Join us at 9 p.m. ET for a recap of the latest news, WDWNT: The Price is Right, a Halloween costume contest and treat trail, and more!. Hosted by Tom Corless and Nick LoCicero, WDW News Tonight...
WDW News Today
Sheathing and Paneling Installed as Vertical Construction Wraps on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel
As you may know, the classic Disneyland Hotel is getting a new Disney Vacation Club tower! At D23 Expo, we learned it will be called The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. The project received final approval from The City of Anaheim Planning Commission in the summer of 2020 and we’ve been checking on construction of the tower ever since.
WDW News Today
Tinsel Christmas Stars Arrive on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the arrival of the red and white tinsel Christmas stars!. These stars are part of the annual Christmas decor that rolls out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as they line the lamp posts down Sunset Boulevard.
WDW News Today
Cast Member Pumpkin Decorating Contest Begins at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Halloween is just around the corner… for real this time! And Cast Members are getting into the spirit of spooky season with a delightful pumpkin decorating contest at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa! Naturally we stopped in to take a look and share their hard work. With...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Ambassadors Surprise Opening Day TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members, ‘For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration’ Performances Cancelled, & More: Daily Recap (10/28/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, October 28, 2022.
WDW News Today
Limited Edition Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Black Spire Outpost ‘Ohnaka Transport Solutions’ Pin at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans went crazy when Disney unveiled its newest land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, at Walt Disney World. Although there are many “wow” moments, a fan favorite is when guests see the Millennium Falcon standing before them outside the entrance to the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. Now that scene (and moment) is memorialized in a Limited Edition Black Spire Outpost “Ohnaka Transport Solutions” pin we recently found in The Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Impressive Banshee Animatronic Debuts at ‘Avatar: The Experience’
Video of an impressive new Banshee animatronic has surfaced, sadly not from Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort, but from the newly opened Avatar Experience at Gardens By The Bay in Singapore. Avatar: The Experience opened on October 28, 2022,...
