ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
WDW News Today

Disney Springs Lime Garage Fountain Finally Repaired

Earlier this month, the fountain near the Lime Garage in Disney Springs “randomly” broke. Earlier this week a scrim was erected around the fountain as repairs began, and as of today the repair is complete. On October 6, Andrew, a WDWNT reader, informed us a portion of the...
WDW News Today

FIRST LOOK at the Remodeled Kona Café in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

The new look for Kona Café in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has been revealed this morning. The restaurant does not open until November 1, but we got a first look at the remodel. Very little remains from the previous look, with the style shifting to match the refurbishments...
WDW News Today

Detail Work Continues on Journey of Water Inspired by Moana at EPCOT

Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” is looking less and less like piles of dirt and more like an actual attraction. We’re about a year out from its planned 2023 opening in the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT and crews are adding details to the fake rocks.
WDW News Today

Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch Holiday Munchlings Now Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest plush trend at Disney Parks is Disney Munchlings, which debuted at D23 Expo 2022. These plush are mashups of classic Disney characters and delicious-looking treats, like a Baymax s’more, Mickey cinnamon roll, and Minnie cupcake. There are giant 13″ versions and small mystery packs. New to the collection are holiday Munchlings. We found Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch holiday Munchlings at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District this week.
WDW News Today

Tinsel Christmas Stars Arrive on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the arrival of the red and white tinsel Christmas stars!. These stars are part of the annual Christmas decor that rolls out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as they line the lamp posts down Sunset Boulevard.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Ambassadors Surprise Opening Day TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members, ‘For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration’ Performances Cancelled, & More: Daily Recap (10/28/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, October 28, 2022.
WDW News Today

Limited Edition Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Black Spire Outpost ‘Ohnaka Transport Solutions’ Pin at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans went crazy when Disney unveiled its newest land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, at Walt Disney World. Although there are many “wow” moments, a fan favorite is when guests see the Millennium Falcon standing before them outside the entrance to the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. Now that scene (and moment) is memorialized in a Limited Edition Black Spire Outpost “Ohnaka Transport Solutions” pin we recently found in The Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Impressive Banshee Animatronic Debuts at ‘Avatar: The Experience’

Video of an impressive new Banshee animatronic has surfaced, sadly not from Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort, but from the newly opened Avatar Experience at Gardens By The Bay in Singapore. Avatar: The Experience opened on October 28, 2022,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy