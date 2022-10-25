ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEW Daisy Duck Headband Available at Disneyland Resort

Why should Mickey and Minnie get all the fun when it comes to Disney headbands? Check out this new Daisy Duck headband we found in Disneyland!. On top, it features Daisy’s iconic purple bow, with a white daisy flower in the center. The inside of the band is baby...
New Fantasy Springs Concept Art & Area Names Revealed at Tokyo DisneySea, Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon, Details on 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, & More: Daily Recap (10/27/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Disney Springs Lime Garage Fountain Finally Repaired

Earlier this month, the fountain near the Lime Garage in Disney Springs “randomly” broke. Earlier this week a scrim was erected around the fountain as repairs began, and as of today the repair is complete. On October 6, Andrew, a WDWNT reader, informed us a portion of the...
Terror Tram Buttons Available for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween is nearly upon us, but we finally found a set of Terror Tram buttons for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood!. Halloween Horror Nights Terror Tram Buttons — $11 This year’s Terror Tram at Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights features Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and “Us.”...
Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch Holiday Munchlings Now Available at Disneyland Resort

The newest plush trend at Disney Parks is Disney Munchlings, which debuted at D23 Expo 2022. These plush are mashups of classic Disney characters and delicious-looking treats, like a Baymax s'more, Mickey cinnamon roll, and Minnie cupcake. There are giant 13″ versions and small mystery packs. New to the collection are holiday Munchlings. We found Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch holiday Munchlings at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District this week.
Mickey Mouse Shorts Available Soon as In-Ride Entertainment in Minnie Vans

Disney is adding the Mickey Mouse shorts as an in-ride entertainment option to the Walt Disney World Minnie Van service. This option will be rolled out to Minnie Vans over the next few weeks.
Winnie-the-Pooh Cuddleez Plush Arrives at Walt Disney World

Spending days in the pursuit of honey can be tiring, so it looks like Winnie-the-Pooh is tuckered out with his new Cuddleez plush available at Walt Disney World. Winnie the Pooh Cuddleez Plush – $39.99. Pooh's...
NEW Star Wars Lightsaber Ears Arrive at Disneyland Resort

May the ears be with you! These new lightsaber ears have arrived at Star Wars Trading Post at Downtown Disney District in Disneyland. On top of the headband of these ears you can spot a red and blue lightsaber clashing!. These ears are made of a shiny imitation leather material.
‘Jurassic World’ Amber Bubble Wand Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort

A new bubble wand featuring “Jurassic World” was found at Universal Orlando Resort. The bubble wand is mostly orange. The yellow bubble container attaches at the bottom. The transparent orange top is textured and resembles a dinosaur egg. It has a few cracks on each size. The iconic dinosaur head is placed in the center.
Tinsel Christmas Stars Arrive on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the arrival of the red and white tinsel Christmas stars!. These stars are part of the annual Christmas decor that rolls out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as they line the lamp posts down Sunset Boulevard.

