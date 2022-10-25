Read full article on original website
NEW Daisy Duck Headband Available at Disneyland Resort
Why should Mickey and Minnie get all the fun when it comes to Disney headbands? Check out this new Daisy Duck headband we found in Disneyland!. On top, it features Daisy’s iconic purple bow, with a white daisy flower in the center. The inside of the band is baby...
New Fantasy Springs Concept Art & Area Names Revealed at Tokyo DisneySea, Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon, Details on 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, & More: Daily Recap (10/27/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Disney Springs Lime Garage Fountain Finally Repaired
Earlier this month, the fountain near the Lime Garage in Disney Springs “randomly” broke. Earlier this week a scrim was erected around the fountain as repairs began, and as of today the repair is complete. On October 6, Andrew, a WDWNT reader, informed us a portion of the...
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Discussing the Disney Park Reservation System, Popcorn Buckets, and Disney Parks News!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, October 30th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Bob Chapek thinks the Disney Parks reservation system is a win, we have thoughts!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and discuss the topics...
NEW Aladdin 30th Anniversary and Marvel Spider-Man Pandora Jewelry Arrives at Walt Disney World
While walking through Disney’s Hollywood Studios today we discovered new Pandora jewelry sets that are available at Keystone Clothiers. One set showcases Spider-Man, the other Aladdin. Let’s take a look!. Disney’s Aladdin Pandora Jewelry Collection. Pandora has teamed up with Disney to release a collection that celebrates...
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
Terror Tram Buttons Available for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood
Halloween is nearly upon us, but we finally found a set of Terror Tram buttons for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood!. Halloween Horror Nights Terror Tram Buttons — $11 This year’s Terror Tram at Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights features Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and “Us.”...
Walt Disney World Ambassadors Tell Cast Members They’re Joining TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Team
The Walt Disney World Ambassadors released a video on their Instagram of them telling Cast Members throughout Walt Disney World that they will be part of the opening team for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. We got our first look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Member costumes,...
Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch Holiday Munchlings Now Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest plush trend at Disney Parks is Disney Munchlings, which debuted at D23 Expo 2022. These plush are mashups of classic Disney characters and delicious-looking treats, like a Baymax s’more, Mickey cinnamon roll, and Minnie cupcake. There are giant 13″ versions and small mystery packs. New to the collection are holiday Munchlings. We found Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch holiday Munchlings at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District this week.
Man “Sneaks” Himself & Child Into Magic Kingdom for Free, Pretends to Not Speak English, & Gets Charged with Battery
A man tried to take his child to the Magic Kingdom for free. Instead it cost him a trip to jail. Baica Crisan, a 37-year-old Romanian citizen who lives in Virginia, was arrested in the bizarre situation that unfolded Aug. 19, according to a newly released Orange County Sheriff’s Office report.
PHOTOS: Character Meet and Greets Return in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Following an extended hiatus that dates back to the closure due to COVID-19 in March 2020, Andy’s toys have returned to Toy Story Land for meet and greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. We found Buzz Lightyear meeting guests over by Slinky Dog Dash. The return of the characters...
Mickey Mouse Shorts Available Soon as In-Ride Entertainment in Minnie Vans
Disney is adding the Mickey Mouse shorts as an in-ride entertainment option to the Walt Disney World Minnie Van service. This option will be rolled out to Minnie Vans over the next few weeks. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer,...
Sheathing and Paneling Installed as Vertical Construction Wraps on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel
As you may know, the classic Disneyland Hotel is getting a new Disney Vacation Club tower! At D23 Expo, we learned it will be called The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. The project received final approval from The City of Anaheim Planning Commission in the summer of 2020 and we’ve been checking on construction of the tower ever since.
Winnie-the-Pooh Cuddleez Plush Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Spending days in the pursuit of honey can be tiring, so it looks like Winnie-the-Pooh is tuckered out with his new Cuddleez plush available at Walt Disney World. Winnie the Pooh Cuddleez Plush – $39.99. Pooh’s...
NEW Star Wars Lightsaber Ears Arrive at Disneyland Resort
May the ears be with you! These new lightsaber ears have arrived at Star Wars Trading Post at Downtown Disney District in Disneyland. On top of the headband of these ears you can spot a red and blue lightsaber clashing!. These ears are made of a shiny imitation leather material.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/27/22 (Air Force Thunderbirds Fly Over, ’Zootopia’ Fuzzy Loungefly Backpack, Sulley Light-Up Headband, & More)
Hey, Howdy, Hey! We’re at Magic Kingdom finding all the newest merchandise, and watching the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Cinderella Castle. Grab your cameras, and away we go!. A sparkle caught our eye in the Emporium this morning. We spotted the new 50th anniversary sparkle gem ears.
‘Jurassic World’ Amber Bubble Wand Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort
A new bubble wand featuring “Jurassic World” was found at Universal Orlando Resort. The bubble wand is mostly orange. The yellow bubble container attaches at the bottom. The transparent orange top is textured and resembles a dinosaur egg. It has a few cracks on each size. The iconic dinosaur head is placed in the center.
Tinsel Christmas Stars Arrive on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the arrival of the red and white tinsel Christmas stars!. These stars are part of the annual Christmas decor that rolls out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as they line the lamp posts down Sunset Boulevard.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Remodeled Kona Cafe Opens at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, First Look at Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Menus
Kona Cafe is now reopened at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort! While scheduled to reopen November 1, the restaurant opened two days early. Let’s take a look at the new changes!. Entrance. Very little remains from the previous look of Kona Cafe, with the style shifting to match the...
Cast Member Pumpkin Decorating Contest Begins at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Halloween is just around the corner… for real this time! And Cast Members are getting into the spirit of spooky season with a delightful pumpkin decorating contest at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa! Naturally we stopped in to take a look and share their hard work. With...
