Related
Center Raises $15M to Expand SMB Expense Management Offerings
Expense management software company Center has raised $15 million in a Series B round and said it will use the new capital to expand its product offerings and support the evolving needs of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This funding round brought the company’s total capital raised to $110 million,...
CFPB Looks to Give Consumers More Control Over Their Data
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is looking at ways to give consumers more control over their financial data. Under the options the CFPB is considering, consumers would be able to more easily and safely. “walk away from companies offering bad products and poor service” and toward businesses offering alternative...
Treasurers Will Have ‘Cloud Moment’ as Real-Time Payments Gain Traction
As Modern Treasury Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Matt Marcus sees it, over the next few years, the payments sector will see seismic shifts as transactions make the leap to near-instant settlement and widespread usage. Speaking with PYMNTS, Marcus said he’s grown used to rapid change, especially in the four...
Indian B2B Marketplace Udaan Raises $120M
Indian B2B marketplace Udaan has reportedly raised $120 million and aims to go public in 12 to 18 months. This round brings the total amount of capital raised by Udaan to $350 million, Deal Street Asia reported Friday (Oct. 28), citing an internal memo by Udaan Chief Financial Officer Aditya Pande.
Cashfree Payments Unveils New Tool for Digital Lending
India’s Cashfree Payments has debuted a new tool it says is designed to help non-banking financial companies meet the country’s new digital lending rules. According to a news release emailed to PYMNTS Thursday (Oct. 27), the company’s disbursement and collections solution can create lender escrows, manage partnerships with lending service providers and handle things like borrower identity and bank account verification.
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
Weak Pound Makes UK Tech Investment Bargain for Gulf Sovereign Wealth Funds
Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are emerging as major centers of economic gravity whose movements affect the entire world, so when one of them indicates an interest in capitalizing on the weak pound to snap up U.K. tech companies, it may likely point to a wider trend.
IT Services Firm NAM Info Debuts AI-Backed AP and AR Platform
IT services and talent management company NAM Info has entered the artificial intelligence (AI) space with the debut of an accounts payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR) AI co-worker. According to a Saturday (Oct. 29) news release, the product — dubbed APAR — was developed with AI-based accounting solutions company...
Big Tech Q3 Revenue Takes Hit Amid Rising Data Center Energy Cost in Europe
In the week that Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and other Silicon Valley Big Tech firms announced their third quarter (Q3) earnings, the general picture reflected a worldwide slowdown in spending as most of the firms posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. And with swift retribution, traders responded by slashing nearly a trillion...
OCC to Open Office of Financial Technology
Noting the rapidly changing banking landscape, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced it will establish an Office of Financial Technology next year. The new office will include the existing Office of Innovation, which the OCC established in 2016, and will build upon its efforts to support “responsible financial innovation,” the OCC said Thursday (Oct. 27) in a press release.
51% of Merchants Invest in Tech to Track Omnichannel Purchases
Loyalty is the glue that binds consumers to their merchants. It’s what keeps consumers spending online or in-store, even during inflationary times. And for the merchants themselves, in-store experience that is both convenient and personalized is critical for keeping themselves front and center in consumers’ consciousness, and in capturing wallet share. To boost loyalty, retailers must follow their consumers across channels and anticipate where they may want to spend next — by knowing where they’ve been spending in the past.
Barclays Backs Illuminate’s Latest Investment Vehicle
Illuminate Financial, the London-based venture capital firm which specializes in FinTech investments, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Barclays. Under the agreement, Barclays will become a limited partner in Illuminate Financial's latest venture capital strategy, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 26) press release. The bank was an investor...
Uncertain Times Shift CFO Focus From Growth to Profitability
From a CFO's standpoint, the past year has seen an unmistakable change in the metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) that matter most to businesses and their investors. Bitpay CFO Jagruti Solanki, COVU CFO Subodh Karnad and Riskonnect CFO David Rockvam told PYMNTS that can be seen in how firms are moving from a sole focus on revenue and growth KPIs to placing a greater emphasis on profitability and financial returns — all while keeping a close eye on the expense pool.
Trading Not Part of Singapore’s Crypto Hub Ambitions
In the latest sign that Singapore is looking to shake off its reputation as a regulatory haven for the crypto industry, Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said he was more interested in protecting investors than attracting crypto firms with lax rules. “We have to...
Tech and Teamwork Help Companies Prepare to Go Public
When companies intend to grow even as the macroeconomic environment is taking a downturn, there is a lot of work to be done. ZenBusiness CFO Katie Royce has been putting in place systems and processes that will help the company keep growing and prepare for an initial public offering (IPO).
Fidelity: 58% of Investors Have Money in Crypto
A rocky cryptocurrency market hasn’t been enough to dissuade people from investing in digital currency, a new survey by Fidelity Investments found. The company’s findings — released Thursday (Oct. 27) — showed that 58% of institutional investors invested in digital assets during the first half of 2022, a six-point increase from the prior year, while 74% plan to invest in the future.
CFOs Juggle Needs of In-House Teams and External Customers
At any company today, but especially at a startup, chief financial officers (CFOs) must be ready to do several jobs, help teams throughout the organization and partner with customers. “Even if you’re at a large Fortune 100 company, a CFO’s role these days is not just, I hope, to balance...
FinTech IPO Index Posts 4% Gain as Software Firms Surge
Earnings season will be the tell, of course, as to how long the FinTech IPO rally lasts. But even with the volatility of daily trading headed into the end of the week, even with a bumpy Thursday, software as a service is sparking renewed investor attention, and, indeed, enthusiasm. Across...
Streaming Services Struggle With Loyalty Amid Rising Costs and Pricing
It has been a big week for subscription services, with major players touting subscriber growth and finding new ways for consumers to engage with their content. In audio streaming, music licensing costs are rising, but so are subscribers. On a call with analysts Thursday (Oc. 27) discussing the company’s fourth-quarter 2022 financial results, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted that the company’s recent subscription price increases come after music licensing costs rose, such that the streaming service is spending more on the content.
Blockchain Association Seeks to Intervene in SEC Lawsuit Against Ripple
Crypto lobbying group Blockchain Association has asked permission to support cross-border payments company Ripple as a friend of the court in its case against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to published reports Sunday (Oct. 30), the Washington, D.C., organization is also asking a federal court for leave...
