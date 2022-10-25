ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

What channel is Broncos vs. Jaguars on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL London game

The third and final game of the 2022 NFL London series comes in Week 8 with the Broncos and Jaguars facing off at Wembley Stadium. Denver and Jacksonville enter Sunday's matchup with identical 2-5 records and each team is on a four-game skid after solid starts to the year. With both teams currently down on their luck, something's got to give on Sunday.
Sporting News

Broncos vs. Jaguars score, results: Russell Wilson leads comeback win in 2022 NFL London game

The Broncos and Jaguars treated fans in the UK to yet another close finish in the third and final London game of the 2022 season. Russell Wilson and Denver emerged as the victors in a 21-17 game, capped off with a 2-yard Latavius Murray touchdown with 1:43 to play. But the biggest drive of the game was in the third quarter, when Wilson led a nine-play, 98-yard scoring drive to give Denver its first lead of the game, 14-10.
Sporting News

Best Fantasy Week 9 Waiver Pickups: Ronnie Rivers, Latavius Murray, Caleb Huntley take over backfields

It was a mostly injury-free Sunday for key fantasy football contributors, and while that's a welcome relief, it doesn't help the top Week 9 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. In fact, this week's initial waivers article might feel like a rerun. We're touting RBs like Latavius Murray, Kenyan Drake, and Caleb Huntley, all of whom have already been highlighted in this article in the past few weeks, as well as newcomer Ronnie Rivers, who surprised as the leader of the Rams' backfield.
Sporting News

Who is Josh Allen's girlfriend? Meet Brittany Williams, Bills QB's family friend, college sweetheart and pilates instructor

Josh Allen has been in the public eye a lot more amid his sterling performance over the last few seasons. Most recently, the 2022 MVP frontrunner was seen attending one of the Padres-Phillies games in the NLCS during the Bills bye week. Many were intrigued by the story of Allen's Padres fandom while others wondered with whom he was at the game.
WSB Radio

Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty

Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
The Tennessean

How Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel evaluated QB Malik Willis after first start

HOUSTON − Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had mixed reviews for rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the third-round pick's first start Sunday. Willis led the Titans to a 17-10 win over the Texans, extending the winning streak to five games for the Titans (5-2). But Willis was hardly the reason the Titans won. Willis was 6-for-10 with 55 yards and an interception and ran four times for 13 yards. He attempted only one pass in the second...
Sporting News

Derrick Henry stats vs. Texans: Titans RB torments Houston yet again, breaks records set by Eddie George

Derrick Henry had another dominant day against the Texans on Sunday, rumbling his way to 219 rushing yards and two touchdowns while also making some history in the process. On a day in which the Titans committed to the running game with rookie Malik Willis starting at quarterback, Henry set a new franchise record with his 75th career touchdown.
Sporting News

Why is Broncos vs. Jaguars only on ESPN+? NFL London game is ESPN's first streaming exclusive

During a year in which there have been drastic changes to the NFL broadcast landscape, fans will have one more major adjustment to make during Week 8 of the 2022 season. While ESPN has been the home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006, ESPN+ will be the exclusive Week 8 home of Sunday morning football — the third and final game of the NFL's 2022 London games, that is. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and Jaguars will meet at Wembley Stadium in London for a game that is the first of its kind with respect to coverage.
Sporting News

NFL schedule Week 8: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

The NFL is back in action with Week 8, and it features another trip overseas. The Ravens and Buccaneers kick off the games this week, as the two teams meet on Thursday down in Florida. Baltimore is 4-3 and coming off a bye in Week 7, while everything has gone south in Tampa Bay. The Bucs lost to the last-place Panthers last week, dropping their record to 3-4.
Sporting News

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy.
Sporting News

How a Jets roughing the passer penalty swung momentum, sparked Patriots historic win

It looked like the Patriots had made a critical mistake in the waning seconds of the first half in their Week 8 meeting with the Jets. Mac Jones was looking to pass on a first-and-10 with 37 seconds left in the half. However, he made a risky throw while under pressure that floated with ease to Jets defensive back Michael Carter.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Former Colts LT Tarik Glenn's determination to make a mark led him to Colts Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tarik Glenn started his slow walk toward the middle of the Lucas Oil Stadium field, shaking hands with Indianapolis Colts greats like Gary Brackett and Ryan Diem before reaching the center stage. There the three-time Pro Bowler was surrounded by Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison and other Colts legends, all sporting their signature blue blazers. The man responsible for protecting Manning's blindside and opening holes for Marshall Faulk and James...
