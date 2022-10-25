Read full article on original website
No Injuries From Apartment Building Fire in Carlton
CARLTON, Minn. – Multiple families are without their homes after a fire at an apartment building in Carlton. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call was made at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 218 Chestnut Avenue. The caller said an electrical fire had started on the second story in the multi-family apartment complex.
Seriously? Some Jerk Dumped A Mobile Home In The Ditch In Douglas County
My friend Linda told me about a mess that happened in Douglas County. Apparently, someone dumped a mobile home in the ditch near Maple, Wisconsin last week. Seriously, it was an entire mobile home that was complete junk. It was dumped in a deep ditch just off the road at...
Popular Duluth Bar & Grill Looking For Help Identifying Suspects
A restaurant in Duluth is looking for help from the community to identify two individuals who allegedly stole from the business. The Cast Iron Bar & Grill located at 5906 Old Miller Trunk Highway posted several photos to their Facebook page asking if anyone could identify the individuals. These people allegedly stole three kegs from the restaurant.
A Minnesota Man Accidently Shot Himself At A Corn Maze
Corn mazes can be a lot of fun or they can also incite total panic at the thought of being lost in one. Ever since I have seen the movie 'Children of the Corn" I cannot set foot in one, even in broad daylight with signs everywhere. Besides my overactive imagination, I also have a horrible sense of direction so I am convinced if I go in I will never find my way out and they will have to call the St. Louis County Rescue squad to come find me. I am a huge supporter of corn itself though and I love corn on the cob, so thank you to all the farmers that produce the corn in the first place.
Duluth Police Arrest Drug Dealer
On Wednesday, October 19 Duluth Police said they arrested a 62-year-old drug dealer. The Silver Bay resident is known by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) as a methamphetamine dealer. He was taken into custody after an Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle. near the 1300 block of...
A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County
A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
Teen saves family's lives after alerting them to Duluth house fire
A teenager "likely" saved their family's lives after a fire destroyed their home in Duluth, with authorities saying a charcoal grill was the likely cause. The fire department said a teenager in the home on the 1500 block of 101st Avenue West alerted a sibling and their parents, who were all able to escape without injuries along with the three family dogs.
Remembering Riana Barry and her family
It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high
Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades. It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date
'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
The Iron Range is now home to the nation’s second largest solar panel manufacturing facility
The second largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the United States held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday in Mountain Iron. “It means that Minnestoa’s Iron Range and Minnesota are going to be at the forefront of this clean energy transition,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN). Heliene has been...
