cryptopotato.com

ETH Soars Above $1600 but is a Correction Coming? (Ethereum Price Analysis)

Following the recent recovery of Bitcoin, Ethereum’s price seems to be following suit and is now showing strength after months of bearish price action. The market is breaking above key levels one by one. Is the momentum going to continue?. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On the...
cryptopotato.com

Increased Bitcoin Volatility as US Personal Income Up 0.4% in September

Bitcoin went through increased volatility as the BEA released personal income numbers for September. Bitcoin’s price went through increased volatility over the past couple of hours, plunging to a local low of $20K and soaring to $20,600 in the moments after that. This seems to be related to the...
cryptopotato.com

Bear Market Didn’t Hurt Crypto Fundamentals, Claims Fidelity

Fidelity Digital Assets has released its findings on the institutional crypto market sentiment revealing that things may not be as bad as they seem. On Oct. 27, the portfolio and asset manager published its “2022 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Study,” an annual report shedding light on the crypto industry from an institutional perspective.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Reclaims $20K, Market Cap Above $1 Trillion, Elon Musk Buys Twitter: This Week’s Crypto Recap

Bitcoin managed to finally reclaim the coveted $20,000 level while the entire market cap is above $1 trillion again. Elsewhere, Elon Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter. After spending multiple weeks trapped around $19,000, Bitcoin’s price was finally able to escape the range and break out toward the upside. BTC reclaimed $20K and even poked above $21,000 before retracing a bit to where it currently trades. Elsewhere, Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter, so let’s unpack.
cryptopotato.com

Dogecoin Explodes 110% Weekly, Bitcoin Maintains $20K: Weekend Watch

Dogecoin has soared by over 110% for the past week, as Elon Musk finally purchased Twitter. Bitcoin was stopped once again at $21,000 but has remained above the coveted $20,000 line. Dogecoin continues to steal the show ever since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter became official, being up by triple-digits...
cryptopotato.com

Binance Launches Oracle Network for BNB Chain Ecosystem

The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance has expanded its services to include a data oracle network for its native ecosystem. On Oct. 26, crypto giant Binance announced Binance Oracle, a new service that will source, verify, and feed off-chain data to smart contracts running on the BNB Chain. The...
cryptopotato.com

Nearly 50% of Gen Z and Millennials Want Crypto Exposure in 401(k) Plans: Survey

Young investors “wish” to add crypto assets to their retirement savings accounts. As the global financial ecosystem continues to witness major changes, young investors in the United States are increasingly leaning towards crypto assets as an alternative investment option to add to their retirement plans. 50% of Young...
cryptopotato.com

Kazakhstan to Integrate its CBDC on BNB Chain, CZ Confirms

The National Bank of Kazakhstan decided to integrate its upcoming digital tenge into BNB Chain. Changpeng Zhao – CEO of Binance – revealed that the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan will integrate its central bank digital currency (CBDC) into BNB Chain. The firm has strengthened its...

