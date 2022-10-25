CUMBERLAND — A Grantsville man was arrested recently for indecent exposure by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office. According to a police report, Oct. 27 at approximately 4 p.m., Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap, Cumberland. The male was reported to be sitting in a truck watching the bathroom area while children were entering and then exposing himself to them when they would exit. A witness obtained a vehicle description along with a physical description of the male and provided this to law enforcement.

GRANTSVILLE, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO